Randi WHINEgarten Went on MSNBC to Have Another Meltdown Over the End of the DOE (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Randi Weingarten is in for a tough four years. After betraying our children in the name of COVID safety and that sweet union cash she's raking in.

She, of course, opposes the plan to abolish the Department of Education (DOE) because it might mean kids get to use tax dollars for vouchers to attend schools that teach them reading and math instead of gender nonsense or critical race theory. 

She's also had several meltdowns about the end of the DOE, each more amusing than the last. 

Yesterday she went on MSNBC to have another meltdown over it.

WATCH:

She wasn't mad about all the kids left behind thanks to COVID lockdowns.

She's not going on MSNBC to say she's mad about the growing number of kids who can't read on grade level, like in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Maryland.

She's mad her grift might be ending.

That's a lot of money for, well, whatever it is Randi does when she's not screaming on MSNBC.

Exactly. The Trump administration is right over the target on this one.

We're also not sure what Randi or MSNBC hoped her appearance would do, because most people either a) don't know who she is or b) remember exactly who she is and what she did during COVID:

We will never forget.

Never, ever.

Thus proving our point.

Most outrage over DOGE is just that: a derailment of the gravy train.

She's revealed her true colors, for sure.

YUP.

It's always been her pocketbook and her power.

That's what she cares about.

So is this writer.

And she won't forget. But she will watch Randi whine about it.

