Randi WHINEgarten Went on MSNBC to Have Another Meltdown Over the End of the DOE (WATCH)

Randi Weingarten is in for a tough four years. After betraying our children in the name of COVID safety and that sweet union cash she's raking in.

She, of course, opposes the plan to abolish the Department of Education (DOE) because it might mean kids get to use tax dollars for vouchers to attend schools that teach them reading and math instead of gender nonsense or critical race theory.

She's also had several meltdowns about the end of the DOE, each more amusing than the last.

Yesterday she went on MSNBC to have another meltdown over it.

WATCH:

Randi Weingarten just had another total MELTDOWN on MSNBC over Trump’s plan to abolish the Department of Education.



"I'M SO MAD!"

"I'M SPITTING MAD ABOUT THIS!"



"It's like EVISCERATION by a thousand cuts!" pic.twitter.com/8Tudk1BuMr — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 16, 2025

She wasn't mad about all the kids left behind thanks to COVID lockdowns.

She's not going on MSNBC to say she's mad about the growing number of kids who can't read on grade level, like in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Maryland.

She's mad her grift might be ending.

Her gravy train is coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/GzN6eh7WbP — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 16, 2025

That's a lot of money for, well, whatever it is Randi does when she's not screaming on MSNBC.

If @rweingarten is that upset, you KNOW eliminating DoE is the best thing possible for the kids. — psikora8 (@ps812457) March 16, 2025

Exactly. The Trump administration is right over the target on this one.

We're also not sure what Randi or MSNBC hoped her appearance would do, because most people either a) don't know who she is or b) remember exactly who she is and what she did during COVID:

Let's not forget Weingarten's role in needlessly extending school closures after the scamdemic. — Kevin McDonald (@TOTrojan1) March 16, 2025

We will never forget.

🚨Never, ever forget what Randi Weingarten, with the assistance of Democrats, did to school-aged children during Covid.



NEVER. 😈 — Susan (@Suzzzzeee1) March 16, 2025

Never, ever.

I literally had never heard of this person before @doge got to work. — ThermosMargarine 🇺🇸 (@ThermosMargara) March 16, 2025

Thus proving our point.

Investigate her. They only get that mad when you take their kickbacks and gravy train away. — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) March 16, 2025

Most outrage over DOGE is just that: a derailment of the gravy train.

I SEE YOUR TRUUUUE COLORS SHINING THROUGH 🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/uFpSG8GW2q — Truth_Prevails🇺🇲 (@tru_thprevails1) March 16, 2025

She's revealed her true colors, for sure.

Of the many things I voted for, I 100% voted for this. https://t.co/LJZBgcrDIx — ΛLΣX (@alwaysready73) March 16, 2025

YUP.

Good to see she cares about something as it wasn’t educating our kids https://t.co/m03XqYpPNP — Brenda Knox (@positivewoman24) March 16, 2025

It's always been her pocketbook and her power.

That's what she cares about.

I’m mad that our kids were locked out of schools for two years due to your policies. https://t.co/C7oS9XRiTI — Brian Meyer (@DontBeCancelled) March 16, 2025

So is this writer.

And she won't forget. But she will watch Randi whine about it.