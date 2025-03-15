Empty Gestures: Good Luck Figuring Out What Gavin Newsom's Doing With His Hands in This Podcast Clip

Democrats Mercilessly Savage Fetterman for Not Grinding the Entire Nation to a Screeching...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on March 15, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

It may not be entirely fair for us to label Tim Walz as the weird one when Gavin Newsom exists.

Not only did the California governor (dubbed 'Governor Smarmy' by this writer) erect a five-figure bust of himself at San Francisco City Hall, he presided over the decline of one of the greatest states in the union. Crime and homelessness are up, people are fleeing Cali for greener (redder?) pastures, and Newsom is not only possibly eying a run for the White House but a podcast career.

That venture, by the way, is going great. Watch:

What is he doing?

Seriously. Explain it to us like we're five 'cause we don't have a clue.

Fair point, and not the only X user to say this:

Very true. This writer would need to hear more of the comments in context, because they're probably very interesting.

Newsom will turn the entire country into Oakland if he's elected POTUS.

EL. OH. EL.

We're dead.

It's like a really bad 'Sweatin' to the Oldies' remake.

Occam's Razor would say this is correct.

He totally is.

Imagine being married to or working with him.

Well, isn't that interesting?

He absolutely will.

We're not sure, but let's try it and find out.

