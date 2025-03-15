Empty Gestures: Good Luck Figuring Out What Gavin Newsom's Doing With His Hands in This Podcast Clip

It may not be entirely fair for us to label Tim Walz as the weird one when Gavin Newsom exists.

Not only did the California governor (dubbed 'Governor Smarmy' by this writer) erect a five-figure bust of himself at San Francisco City Hall, he presided over the decline of one of the greatest states in the union. Crime and homelessness are up, people are fleeing Cali for greener (redder?) pastures, and Newsom is not only possibly eying a run for the White House but a podcast career.

That venture, by the way, is going great. Watch:

I had to convince my wife that Gavin Newsom was not doing sign language in this video pic.twitter.com/hbEs37Dsbr — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 14, 2025

What is he doing?

Seriously. Explain it to us like we're five 'cause we don't have a clue.

Liars distract with exaggerated hand gestures. — Gwendolyn𝕏Sims 🇺🇸 (@gwendolynmsims) March 15, 2025

Fair point, and not the only X user to say this:

The hands and the swaying back and forth thing could well be a communication technique to distract people from his words.



After all, here we are *not* discussing what he said, but how he said it... — Denan Strong (@DenanStrong) March 15, 2025

Very true. This writer would need to hear more of the comments in context, because they're probably very interesting.

This is Oakland, while Gavin Newsom does performance art podcasts. pic.twitter.com/NRjylzxwpE — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) March 14, 2025

Newsom will turn the entire country into Oakland if he's elected POTUS.

@PlanetTyrus nailed it on Gutfeld tonight.

"Negotiating with a deaf hooker." - h/t Tyrus. — man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) March 14, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

We're dead.

Now if he could combine that with the shoulder shimmy he does…it is almost an aerobic workout. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) March 14, 2025

It's like a really bad 'Sweatin' to the Oldies' remake.

Dude is just on cocaine all the time, right? https://t.co/0wxHaR9q66 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 15, 2025

Occam's Razor would say this is correct.

Watch this with no audio and tell me he’s not a sociopath. https://t.co/RMYdTqR8eB — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) March 14, 2025

He totally is.

Imagine being married to or working with him.

Gavin's hand gesture tic is fairly new. Other than to wipe his nose, he didn't wave his hands around when confronted by an ABC reporter in 2007 about his drinking problem. He did storm off, however: https://t.co/IJIM0ZlAMX https://t.co/BHjsDf3JDz — Beautyinnis (@beautyinnis) March 14, 2025

Well, isn't that interesting?

But he is signing. "I killed California and I will do the same for America if you're dumb enough to vote for me." https://t.co/uYIWCqCUI5 — Steve Will (@1willste) March 15, 2025

He absolutely will.

If his hands are tied, will he stop talking? https://t.co/QAVfQrpuq7 — Aseem (@aseemchandra) March 14, 2025

We're not sure, but let's try it and find out.