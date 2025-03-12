Contrary to Public Sentiment, Dem Senator Jeff Merkley Paints Fired Federal Workers As Victims

'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to...
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 12, 2025
Earlier, we told you about a poll that showed two-thirds of voters don't think federal workers should get special treatment. We also told you that Democrats are, once again, on the wrong side of the issue and completely out of touch with voters.

We're fine with this, because the longer they remain clueless about what voters (outside of their small, radical base) actually want, the longer Republicans remain in power.

Here's Senator Jeff Merkley, holding up another federal employee as a victim of the BAD ORANGE MAN. Or something.

WATCH:

Let us pull out our tiny violin.

Exactly this.

Applauding the firings and thinking about taking kids away from unvaccinated parents.

It's (D)ifferent when they fire people.

Nope.

They are horrified at the prospect of living under the rules they force on the rest of us.

That's very telling, no?

Oh, but they did. They told us to 'learn to code' and said they fired us in the name of 'COVID safety' if we didn't get vaccinated.

Advertisement

To Democrats, you're not special.

They did care. They applauded it.

They sincerely think they're entitled to our tax dollars.

Amazing, isn't it?

How many people get eight months of severance PLUS benefits?

No one outside of the federal government.

