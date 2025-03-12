This Is Gonna STING! Once Again, Poll Shows Democrats Are on the Minority Side of a Hot-Button Issue

Report: Rahm Emanuel Preps 2028 Run
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 12, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats love to play the martyr. To the Left, victimhood is valuable political currency, which is why they can find anything -- no matter how minor -- and label it an 'attack' on someone.

This is why they oh-so-bravely held up photos of fired federal workers before Trump's Congressional address last week. Because fired federal workers -- many of whom got months of severance -- are the victims here.

Not.

And, once again, Democrats are on the wrong side of this issue. If the polls are to be believed:

[sad trombone noises]

A majority of Americans, including Democrats, don't work for the government. We don't get the same special treatment Democrats are demanding for fired federal workers, and voters are keenly aware of this.

The entire post reads:

So, of course they think federal employees don’t deserve special treatment, especially considering the generous benefits, pension plans, etc. they do receive while they are federal employees.

That Democrats can’t grasp this is another indication of how far out of touch they’ve become from what was once their core constituency.

They are so blinded by their hatred of President Trump they'll dynamite everything in opposition to him. As this writer likes to say, Trump could cure cancer tomorrow and they'd come out in favor of osteosarcoma.

They've been doing this for the better part of a decade and what did it get them? Two Trump terms.

Keep it up, Democrats.

No idea whatsoever.

As the above user mentioned, they melted down about sending an email listing five things they did the previous week. This writer -- and everyone she works with -- can easily list five things.

That they can't, or won't, tells us all we need to know.

The government labeled a lot of people 'non-essential' and drove many out of business.

Those chickens are coming home to roost, it seems.

It's failed spectacularly.

Which means they'll keep digging that hole deeper.

They probably work for the government.

Someone should write a book about this.

They sure are.

And we're fine with that, because it means they'll never win another election.

