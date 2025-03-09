James Woods Absolutely NUKES Eric Swalwell for His Lame Grocery Price Observation
Pearl Harbor Survivor Jessie Mahaffey Dies Aged 102
Will There Ever Be Accountability? LA's Sanctuary Policy Leads to Innocent Man's Death
Womp-WOMP, Haters! JD Vance LOVES Vance Memes SO MUCH He Started His Own...
LOOK on Her Face! Elise Slotkin FREEZES When Asked About Newsom's Comments on...
Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One...
VIP
It's REALLY That Simple: Here's Why Republicans Must Unite and Pass House CR...
Black Republican BURSTS Racist White Lefty Woman's Woke BUBBLE About HIS Evil DEI...
'You Got PLAYED'! Trump Jr. WALLOPS Mediaite for Publishing 'Most OBVIOUSLY Fake Story'...
'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess...
Deadline Looms: Republicans Must Stay United to Pass a CR and Avoid Government...
Thunderstruck? Dem Governor Josh Shapiro Releases Creepy AC/DC Themed Pro-Abortion TikTok...
Cell Phoning It In: A Cussing Eric Swalwell Releases Tired ‘President Musk is...
‘Give Me a RIng’: AOC Says She’s a Phone Call Away if Voters...

Big Apple Blowout? Early Polls Show Andrew Cuomo With Double-Digit Lead in NYC Mayoral Race

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 09, 2025
Shannon Stapleton/Pool via AP

We're not sure if New Yorkers have poor memories or if they're more forgiving than their reputation indicates, because it seems those are our only two options when it comes to this news:

Advertisement

More from Just the News:

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leading a widening field of Democratic candidates vying to challenge embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams in next year's primary.

The Quinnipiac University poll of about 1,200 New York City voters, released on Thursday, found more than 31% supported Cuomo compared to Adams' 11% in a hypothetical matchup of nearly a dozen mayoral candidates.

Adams is seeking another term in the city's top job in the wake of his federal corruption charges and a wave of resignations from his administration tied to his support for President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Did they forget what Cuomo did during COVID, while he was governor?

How he sent COVID-positive patients back into nursing homes, killing thousands, and then covered it up? Or what about the sexual harassment scandal? Did they forget about that, too?

Which is really a damning indictment of New York politics.

Recommended

James Woods Absolutely NUKES Eric Swalwell for His Lame Grocery Price Observation
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is brutal but honest.

This writer doesn't have the best memory, but even she recalls what happened five years ago.

He wants the political power, and this is how he gets back into the game.

His sights are set beyond Gracie Mansion.

That's the literal definition of insanity.

Yes it is.

Advertisement

Apparently they have.

Yes, it would.

That's a great description.

Now, in fairness, here are a few thoughts: voters are being asked to choose from a short list of candidates. They're picking the best of all terrible options. The Republicans have an opportunity to run a candidate who could beat Cuomo in a general election.

Tags: ANDREW CUOMO MAYOR NEW YORK CITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Absolutely NUKES Eric Swalwell for His Lame Grocery Price Observation
Amy Curtis
Womp-WOMP, Haters! JD Vance LOVES Vance Memes SO MUCH He Started His Own MUST-LOOK-AND-LAUGH Thread
Sam J.
Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One Perfectly BRUTAL Letter
Sam J.
LOOK on Her Face! Elise Slotkin FREEZES When Asked About Newsom's Comments on Men in Women's Sports -Vid
Sam J.
Black Republican BURSTS Racist White Lefty Woman's Woke BUBBLE About HIS Evil DEI Legislation and BAHAHA
Sam J.
Will There Ever Be Accountability? LA's Sanctuary Policy Leads to Innocent Man's Death
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Absolutely NUKES Eric Swalwell for His Lame Grocery Price Observation Amy Curtis
Advertisement