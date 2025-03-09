Big Apple Blowout? Early Polls Show Andrew Cuomo With Double-Digit Lead in NYC Mayoral Race

We're not sure if New Yorkers have poor memories or if they're more forgiving than their reputation indicates, because it seems those are our only two options when it comes to this news:

Poll: Cuomo has double-digit lead in New York City mayoral race https://t.co/t2ucnSVfdJ — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) March 9, 2025

More from Just the News:

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leading a widening field of Democratic candidates vying to challenge embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams in next year's primary. The Quinnipiac University poll of about 1,200 New York City voters, released on Thursday, found more than 31% supported Cuomo compared to Adams' 11% in a hypothetical matchup of nearly a dozen mayoral candidates. Adams is seeking another term in the city's top job in the wake of his federal corruption charges and a wave of resignations from his administration tied to his support for President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Did they forget what Cuomo did during COVID, while he was governor?

How he sent COVID-positive patients back into nursing homes, killing thousands, and then covered it up? Or what about the sexual harassment scandal? Did they forget about that, too?

Because he's the only normal person. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 9, 2025

Which is really a damning indictment of New York politics.

He did kill enough old people during COVID to wrap up the dead voter demographic, and take the win. — Just Brad Hobbs in B'ham (@windrdr_hobbs) March 9, 2025

This is brutal but honest.

This doesn’t say much about the mentality of New York City voters. How quickly they forget that this guy was their governor, and he left in disgrace. — SoFlo MAGA DOGE Girl 🙏🇺🇸💯🐕💰 (@SoFloDoge) March 9, 2025

This writer doesn't have the best memory, but even she recalls what happened five years ago.

Why would he want to be mayor after he’s been governor? — Ulysses S. Grant ✝️🇺🇸 (@potus18_grant) March 9, 2025

He wants the political power, and this is how he gets back into the game.

His sights are set beyond Gracie Mansion.

New Yorkers doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. — R R Holiman (@RRholiman) March 9, 2025

That's the literal definition of insanity.

WTF is wrong with New Yorkers?! It’s like the initiation scene in Animal House. https://t.co/dCtzLGrSaD pic.twitter.com/Q9VGEKCH38 — Patti Lake 🇺🇸 (@patti_lake) March 9, 2025

Yes it is.

Apparently New Yorkers have already forgotten--or don't care--that this man knowingly required over 9,000 highly contagious Covid patients to be sent to senior care facilities where about 6% of the total nursing home population of New York subsequently died of the disease. https://t.co/iMliyngyfX — Athol Dickson (@AtholDickson) March 9, 2025

Apparently they have.

NYC cannot vote this guy into office. This would be like voting for a slow, painful death for that city. https://t.co/p3NCMbYNAB — Jessica (@bamajessiej) March 9, 2025

Yes, it would.

They never take out the garbage…just recycle https://t.co/IHlXvHZPJ3 — Rick Kuhns (@rvkuhns) March 9, 2025

That's a great description.

Now, in fairness, here are a few thoughts: voters are being asked to choose from a short list of candidates. They're picking the best of all terrible options. The Republicans have an opportunity to run a candidate who could beat Cuomo in a general election.