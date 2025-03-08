Rep. Jasmine Crockett Insists It’s Not a Crime to Enter the US Illegally
'They Tried So Hard!' Point and Laugh at the Media's Attempts to Sell...
Another Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty Doxxes DOGE Employees
Media Not Making the Point They Think in Glowing Reports About Fired FBI...
Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and...
Stacey Abrams' Explanation Indicates 'Dems Upgraded Vote-Buying From Obama Phones to Biden...
This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal...
Uh Oh, ActBlue! Musk's Coming for YOU! After Tesla 'Protests', Elon Is Looking...
OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November
'High Comedy'! MSNBC Guest Assigns Blame for the Democrats' Anti-Trump Messaging Fails
The End Is 'Nye'! Here's the 'Climate Change' Accused of Causing a Massive...
VIP
Here's Another Example of Just How Disconnected Dems are From Average Americans
Carol Roth and Others Swat Down Elizabeth Warren's Insulting Spin About Trump, Musk...
A TikToker Has Anti-Social Insecurity Over Social Security and Threatens ‘President Musk'...

Drill, Baby, Drill! Trump Administration Announces Natural Gas Exports to Germany

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 08, 2025
Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

A week ago, we told you Germany's faltering economy (coupled with idiotic 'green' energy polices) was driving it back to purchasing Russian natural gas.

Just as Donald Trump said.

Advertisement

But Trump is also reinvigorating the U.S. energy sector and -- in doing so -- sending a tanker full of natural gas to Germany.

Huh.

This writer is glad she's not the only one who thinks doing this also hurts Putin. The Left won't say anything about that, though.

We told you about that here.

We remember that, too.

Recommended

Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and We're FINE With That!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We'd prefer they be independent too -- we mean, they have nuclear power -- but this is an acceptable alternative.

We should keep sending them.

Or, at least, his handlers were.

It blows this writer's mind how the Biden-Harris administration operated.

There's nothing wrong with this. Quite the opposite.

This is good news.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ENERGY GAS GERMANY OIL RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and We're FINE With That!)
Amy Curtis
'They Tried So Hard!' Point and Laugh at the Media's Attempts to Sell Voters on Tim Walz Over JD Vance
Doug P.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Insists It’s Not a Crime to Enter the US Illegally
Brett T.
Another Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty Doxxes DOGE Employees
Amy Curtis
Media Not Making the Point They Think in Glowing Reports About Fired FBI Employee's 'Special Sendoff'
Doug P.
This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal Immigrant
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and We're FINE With That!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement