This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal Immigrant

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on March 08, 2025

Well, well, well.

This explains so much about why New York Congresswoman AOC is panicking about Tom Homan and the DOJ possibly investigating her for aiding and abetting illegal immigrants.

Turns out she employed at least one illegal immigrant who has since self-deported:

More from The Free Beacon:

An illegal immigrant who served as deputy communications director for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) has fled the United States for Colombia, saying he finally has 'freedom of movement.'

Diego de la Vega, who arrived in the United States from Ecuador at age seven and overstayed his visitor's visa, began working for Ocasio-Cortez in October 2022, according to his LinkedIn. Last December, de la Vega left the United States and relocated to Bogotá with his wife, another illegal immigrant, the Substack "Migrant Insider" reported.

Ocasio-Cortez praised her former aide on Wednesday, saying he was 'amazing' and that 'we love him.'

De la Vega's self-deportation came soon after Donald Trump won the presidential election in November. Trump's administration has ramped up immigration enforcement, and migrant encounters at the southern border have dropped to the lowest level since 2017. A total of 42,048 illegal migrants were removed from the United States between January 21 and February 18, according to Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen.

So she knew.

Nice work if you can get it.

Yet, it's totally believable.

We would not be surprised.

She's not dumb. She knows exactly what she's doing.

There's probably a loophole in the law. Just like they were exempt from Obamacare.

It should be a massive story.

Absolutely all of this.

