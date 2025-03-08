This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal Immigrant

Well, well, well.

This explains so much about why New York Congresswoman AOC is panicking about Tom Homan and the DOJ possibly investigating her for aiding and abetting illegal immigrants.

Turns out she employed at least one illegal immigrant who has since self-deported:

DID YOU KNOW



AOC's campaign’s Deputy Communication Director was an illegal? He has now self-deported from the US to Colombia.



Why was a sitting member of Congress employing an illegal? pic.twitter.com/UxwZdtjBnI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 7, 2025

More from The Free Beacon:

An illegal immigrant who served as deputy communications director for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) has fled the United States for Colombia, saying he finally has 'freedom of movement.' Diego de la Vega, who arrived in the United States from Ecuador at age seven and overstayed his visitor's visa, began working for Ocasio-Cortez in October 2022, according to his LinkedIn. Last December, de la Vega left the United States and relocated to Bogotá with his wife, another illegal immigrant, the Substack "Migrant Insider" reported. Ocasio-Cortez praised her former aide on Wednesday, saying he was 'amazing' and that 'we love him.' De la Vega's self-deportation came soon after Donald Trump won the presidential election in November. Trump's administration has ramped up immigration enforcement, and migrant encounters at the southern border have dropped to the lowest level since 2017. A total of 42,048 illegal migrants were removed from the United States between January 21 and February 18, according to Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen.

So she knew.

Diego de la Vega was being paid almost $80K a year by @AOC.



AOC was using Americans tax dollars to employ illegals in Congress.



Investigate all of her staff! pic.twitter.com/AdqAjoKPLb — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 7, 2025

Nice work if you can get it.

We have lived in a lawless land for so long…



This is almost unbelievable. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 7, 2025

Yet, it's totally believable.

I would imagine there's more "illegals" working in DC than we know about. 🤔 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) March 7, 2025

We would not be surprised.

Hmmm seems like AOC was breaking US law… 👀



So she was employing illegals breaking the law… meanwhile she calls Elon a conman — you can’t make up how dumb these people are pic.twitter.com/H5X2Rv5K0s — 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕣 🇺🇸 (@nomandatesco) March 7, 2025

She's not dumb. She knows exactly what she's doing.

Wait, how can congressional staffs be exempt from e-verify? — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) March 8, 2025

There's probably a loophole in the law. Just like they were exempt from Obamacare.

Umm this should be a massive story. She was reportedly paying him $80,000 a year. How was she paying taxes for him if he’s illegal? Was she knowingly allowing him to use a fake social security number? DOJ must investigate this! https://t.co/NJP6KKVCLy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 8, 2025

It should be a massive story.

AOC, like many others in her position is a fking criminal. She circumvented immigration laws for her own gain; hired illegal employees, and helped illegals evade capture for deportation. She should be , censured, removed from office and prosecuted. Examples MUST be made. https://t.co/eC5FE6adSq — R◎binH◎dl ◎f S◎l ☀️👻 (@RobinHodl_) March 8, 2025

Absolutely all of this.