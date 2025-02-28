AOC’s Whiny Note to AG Bondi: Please Tell Me I’m Not Busted for My Illegal Alien Cheat Sheet

VIP
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:20 PM on February 28, 2025
Meme

Hmmm ... it almost sounds like she might be a little worried.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Friday wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi asking if she is under investigation for advising constituents on how to communicate with immigration officers.

Why it matters: Ocasio-Cortez is not the first congressional Democrat to accuse the Trump administration of unfairly targeting them with the threat of federal prosecution.

Driving the news: In a letter to Bondi dated Feb. 27, Ocasio-Cortez wrote that Trump's border czar Tom Homan has "gone on multiple forums threatening political prosecution against me" for informing constituents of how to exercise their constitutional rights when talking to ICE.

  • Homan has accused Ocasio-Cortez of potentially interfering with law enforcement, saying earlier this month: "I've asked DOJ, where is that line of impediment." 
  • In her letter, Ocasio-Cortez asked Bondi to respond by March 5 "with an update on the Department of Justice's response to Mr. Homan's request and ... whether my office or myself is actively under investigation."
  • The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
If she stopped telling people how to break the law, she wouldn't have to worry about it.

It's not a good look for AOC.

Lawmakers should not be teaching people how to break the law. 

Someone should point that out to her. 

That's about her speed.

She cares more about them than actual citizens.

She should be an open book.

Tags: CITIZENSHIP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC PAM BONDI

