Another Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty Doxxes DOGE Employees

Someday, the Left will learn that the stuff they pull will get used against them. They kind of know this because they spent the run-up to the election screaming that Donald Trump would 'weaponize' the government against his political opponents (just like Joe Biden did).

But today is not that day.

The Left is livid about DOGE going through wasteful government spending because it hits Democrats where it hurts: their wallets. And because they're petulant children, they think they can dox DOGE employees without any repercussions.

Lefty trans activist Alejandra Caraballo (who uses BlueSky to advocate harming children) just released a list of DOGE employee names and emails:

This person just claims to have doxxed all of @Doge employees.



"Have fun!" This "transgender menace" says.



Not a full dox, but all the names and emails. Full dox is trivial at this point, and they will do it.



There is no reason for this except to cause harm and physical… pic.twitter.com/hVX9CJpwgk — Grummz (@Grummz) March 8, 2025

Grummz blacked out the info, because it's vile.

And we can't wait for the Left to meltdown when someone does this to them.

Caraballo is a bad person:

The person who leaked all of @Doge emails is followed by gaming's worst:



airbagged (Antifa member)

alyssa mercante (Former Kotaku Crew)

Matt Hansen (Avowed art director who wanted to replace all whites)

Carolyn Petit (Former Kotaku Crew)

Cypher (game extortionist covered by… pic.twitter.com/xurPeytNYv — Grummz (@Grummz) March 8, 2025

A laundry list of scum bags.

Will Big Al be finally losing his account for good? He's gotten away with so much already, no wonder he thinks he can do this. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) March 8, 2025

That would be justice.

That may be a federal crime. Not sure. pic.twitter.com/7oXtG8AUIv — SongEternal 🎶🧝‍♂️ (@SongEternal_off) March 8, 2025

We're not sure, but it'd be hilarious karma if it was.

It's time for this person to get a visit from the FBI. A 3AM visit with SWAT, gas, dogs, and leg irons in front of a parade of cameras. — Aurondarklord-Mordred Appreciator (@auronburner) March 8, 2025

We'd be fine with that.

They are incredibly frustrated. They can't win politically or even philosophically, so they have turned to cyber terrorism.



At this point, they would have no problem committing acts of violence on anybody around them just to score something that could remotely be called a win. — Fredster (@asteroidsfred) March 8, 2025

Their policy positions are so indefensible that they have to resort to this.

There is no reconciliation with these people, nor should there be. They told us exactly what they were about and what they were going to do. — 丂ㄒ闩尺 丂ㄖㄥᗪ工㠪尺 (@SaviourOfStars) March 8, 2025

You can't reconcile with this.

This is just par for the course for Alejandra, an activist who thinks it is okay to encourage harassment against people, and abused report features on twitter to the point that their account got some reporting features removed. https://t.co/hblWRhVWHA pic.twitter.com/0KRkwrOdZ1 — Kirsche 🥥 🧁 (@KirscheVerstahl) March 8, 2025

He's vile and insane.

Of course it’s Esqueer, she’s a garbage person and a groomer. No one and I repeat NO ONE is more fascist than trans community https://t.co/GB7VwJ43lt — Nash (@NashNicotine) March 8, 2025

They certainly do nothing to dispel the notion they're the actual fascists here.

The doxxer just made themselves the personal enemy of Elon's hand picked elite techs. Have fun, fella. There's no place to hide, and you're about to be very popular, I'm sure. https://t.co/EtLSWzW0ka — Missi Lotze (@LotzeMissi) March 8, 2025

Caraballo didn't think this one through.