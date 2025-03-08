Another Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty Doxxes DOGE Employees

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Insists It’s Not a Crime to Enter the US Illegally
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 08, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

Someday, the Left will learn that the stuff they pull will get used against them. They kind of know this because they spent the run-up to the election screaming that Donald Trump would 'weaponize' the government against his political opponents (just like Joe Biden did).

Advertisement

But today is not that day.

The Left is livid about DOGE going through wasteful government spending because it hits Democrats where it hurts: their wallets. And because they're petulant children, they think they can dox DOGE employees without any repercussions.

Lefty trans activist Alejandra Caraballo (who uses BlueSky to advocate harming children) just released a list of DOGE employee names and emails:

Grummz blacked out the info, because it's vile.

And we can't wait for the Left to meltdown when someone does this to them.

Caraballo is a bad person:

Advertisement

A laundry list of scum bags.

That would be justice.

We're not sure, but it'd be hilarious karma if it was.

We'd be fine with that.

Their policy positions are so indefensible that they have to resort to this.

You can't reconcile with this.

Advertisement

He's vile and insane.

They certainly do nothing to dispel the notion they're the actual fascists here.

Caraballo didn't think this one through.

