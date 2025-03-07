'It's So Stupid!' Joe Rogan Tells CNN Exactly Why Podcasts Like His Are So Popular

Joe Rogan is one of the most interesting figures in all of media. He has interesting and insightful conversations with a wide variety of guests, including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and even Bill Murray.

The Left despises Rogan for it, even though Rogan isn't actually Right-wing or even conservative. He's a guy with opinions, but because he dared not toe the Leftist line, they pushed him into the welcoming arms of the Right.

That is why Rogan is so successful.

But CNN can't seem to figure it out, so Rogan helpfully explained it.

(NSFW language warning; we recommend wearing headphones to listen to the video)

Joe Rogan trolls CNN after they did a deep dive into why podcasts like his are so successful.



"CNN after the election, they were talking about us in specific, and they were talking about how there is this network of podcasts..."



"It's so stupid. It's actually just a bunch of… pic.twitter.com/vh4dn5li3i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 7, 2025

Rogan is correct.

The winnings and laugh continue. It’s amazing — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) March 7, 2025

So amazing.

Cope and seethe legacy media. Cope and seethe. — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) March 7, 2025

They're going to be doing a lot of that for the next four years.

Is anyone shocked CNN lied? No really… pic.twitter.com/YSlbSB7tDy — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) March 7, 2025

Not in the least.

Rogan nails it. The left can’t build anything real because they spend all their time policing each other’s loyalty to the narrative. Meanwhile, independent voices are just having real conversations, and that’s why they win. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 7, 2025

The Left lives in terror that the majority of us will talk to one another and figure out our common enemy is, well, the Left.

Which is why they try to divide and silence us.

There is no way the left could have a podcast as successful as Joe Rogan’s.



Why? Because there are so many topics that they won’t be able to talk about. Case and point is when Gavin Newsom said men and women’s sports is not fair and they all came at him. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@BarbieTrueBlue) March 7, 2025

Exactly. Dissent is not tolerated on the Left.

Democrats are you listening??? Or will you continue to reject reality https://t.co/jZdZ9XUvD6 — Muc (@mucman_) March 7, 2025

They're going all in on rejecting reality.

And we're fine with that.

I’ve been trying to make time to watch as many of his podcasts as possible. I truly enjoy them.

I’ve liked him since Fear Factor! https://t.co/E3GVyiydqK — Jen (@RUAwakeYet2) March 7, 2025

Fear Factor was messed up but interesting.

Uh-Oh! CNN is in big trouble! Joe Rogan may break ‘em! https://t.co/OqulAb6rT8 — Sherry Furr (@fur97671) March 7, 2025

And unlike anonymous gif makers, Rogan won't care if CNN comes at him.