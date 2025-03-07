'It's So Stupid!' Joe Rogan Tells CNN Exactly Why Podcasts Like His Are So Popular

Trump ENDS $400 MILLION in Grants and Contracts With Columbia Over Anti-Semitic Protests
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Joe Rogan is one of the most interesting figures in all of media. He has interesting and insightful conversations with a wide variety of guests, including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and even Bill Murray.

The Left despises Rogan for it, even though Rogan isn't actually Right-wing or even conservative. He's a guy with opinions, but because he dared not toe the Leftist line, they pushed him into the welcoming arms of the Right.

That is why Rogan is so successful.

But CNN can't seem to figure it out, so Rogan helpfully explained it.

(NSFW language warning; we recommend wearing headphones to listen to the video)

Rogan is correct.

So amazing.

They're going to be doing a lot of that for the next four years.

Not in the least.

The Left lives in terror that the majority of us will talk to one another and figure out our common enemy is, well, the Left.

Which is why they try to divide and silence us.

Exactly. Dissent is not tolerated on the Left.

They're going all in on rejecting reality.

And we're fine with that.

Fear Factor was messed up but interesting.

And unlike anonymous gif makers, Rogan won't care if CNN comes at him.

