Time to Shop at Target Again? Woke Bishop Calls for Boycott of Retailer After It Rolled Back DEI Programs

Target, one of America's top retailers, has been having a rough time lately. It started years ago, when they were one of the first companies to lean hard into woke DEI nonsense, and it's cost them dearly.

We suppose that's what happens when you hire a literal Satanist to help create 'tuck-friendly' swimsuits for 'trans kids.'

They recently faced a defeat in court when a judge said a shareholder lawsuit against the company -- rooted in the financial losses it faced because of DEI -- could proceed.

Right after the inauguration, Target announced they were rolling back their DEI initiatives.

And now they face a boycott from the Left.

"Blacks contribute an overwhelming amount of funds to Target. So Target becomes one of the better choices for us [to boycott]."



Bishop Reginald Jackson tells Laura Coates he will be leading Black Americans on a 40 day boycott of Target to punish the company for DEI rollbacks. pic.twitter.com/udCOQg2uaB — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 6, 2025

If Target had never gone woke in the first place, they wouldn't be facing a lawsuit or this boycott.

Yeah, the Left would've whined for a couple of days but then they would've moved on.

This might be the dumbest and most racist boycott of all time. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 6, 2025

'This store no longer discriminates based on race, so boycott them!' -- the so-called tolerant Left.

Boycotting a business for not having DEI policies is ABSURD.



How embarrassing. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 6, 2025

Very embarrassing.

Huh. I stopped shopping at target because of them shoving those policies down my throat. Might be time to start shopping there again. — Typical DNA (@rossakielbasa) March 6, 2025

Might be worth it to give Target the Chick-fil-A treatment.

This thing would have zero organic steam if not for the legacy media help promote it. — Justin Myopinion (@IMOChrisAM) March 6, 2025

It won't have steam even with CNN and all twelve of its viewers behind it.

40 Days of Target Shopping begins soon, patriots! https://t.co/RBYqPsVo97 — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) March 6, 2025

This writer just ordered some groceries from Target.

She's doing her part.

Imagine boycotting a business for NOT being racist. https://t.co/EEViY0R10h — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) March 6, 2025

That's what the Left does.

So, does this mean we are shopping at Target again? https://t.co/H1Y2S3WZ37 — LibertariDan™ (@TheLibertariDan) March 6, 2025

Sure seems like it.

Is he saying he believes blacks are not able to be hired based on merit? https://t.co/BtAbGUViOS — Cloud (@Pathfinder11B4Y) March 6, 2025

Yes. And that's incredibly racist.

He wouldn't want to create programs to help people become more qualified and get better jobs let just try to force companies to hire unqualified workers cause thats how god works https://t.co/fCMFtSqYbk — Winston mark Taylor (@WinstonMar89564) March 6, 2025

Or something.