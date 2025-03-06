Pete Buttigieg Discovers Egg Prices, Pretends He Didn’t Help Scramble the Market
Gov. Kathy Hochul Will Show You What a Real Fight Looks Like If...
Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to...
VIP
Meghan Markle’s Netflix Trainwreck: Pretzel-Shuffling Duchess Out-Fakes Her Own Sob Story
Brian Tyler Cohen Cites Rolling Stone to Dump on Inspirational Story of DJ...
Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type...
Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime
Megyn Kelly Wonders If ABC News Jobs Would've Been Spared Had George Stephanopoulos...
President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to...
Get Out the Tiny Violins: Hunter Biden Cannot Pursue Lawsuit Because of His...
Donald Trump Suspends Security Clearance of Perkins Coie Employees
Failed VP Candidate Tim Walz Cosplays As POTUS in Totally Not Staged Trade...
'He Had 6 Cell Phones': Trump Says More Details About His Would-Be Assassins...
Poll Position: President Trump's Efforts to Curb Wasteful Spending Are More Popular Than...

Time to Shop at Target Again? Woke Bishop Calls for Boycott of Retailer After It Rolled Back DEI Programs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

Target, one of America's top retailers, has been having a rough time lately. It started years ago, when they were one of the first companies to lean hard into woke DEI nonsense, and it's cost them dearly.

Advertisement

We suppose that's what happens when you hire a literal Satanist to help create 'tuck-friendly' swimsuits for 'trans kids.'

They recently faced a defeat in court when a judge said a shareholder lawsuit against the company -- rooted in the financial losses it faced because of DEI -- could proceed.

Right after the inauguration, Target announced they were rolling back their DEI initiatives.

And now they face a boycott from the Left.

WATCH:

If Target had never gone woke in the first place, they wouldn't be facing a lawsuit or this boycott. 

Yeah, the Left would've whined for a couple of days but then they would've moved on.

'This store no longer discriminates based on race, so boycott them!' -- the so-called tolerant Left.

Very embarrassing.

Recommended

Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice
justmindy
Advertisement

Might be worth it to give Target the Chick-fil-A treatment.

It won't have steam even with CNN and all twelve of its viewers behind it.

This writer just ordered some groceries from Target.

She's doing her part.

That's what the Left does.

Sure seems like it.

Yes. And that's incredibly racist.

Or something.

Tags: BOYCOTT TARGET DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice
justmindy
Gov. Kathy Hochul Will Show You What a Real Fight Looks Like If You Come After 'Her' Kids
Brett T.
Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime
Brett T.
Pete Buttigieg Discovers Egg Prices, Pretends He Didn’t Help Scramble the Market
justmindy
Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb
Sam J.
Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type of Woke Segregation
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice justmindy
Advertisement