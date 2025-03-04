Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support...
Zelensky Caves To Trump? Full Apology?
Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's...
Tear It Down: New Secretary Linda McMahon Announces 'Final Mission' of the Department...
Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport...
OOPSIE! Eric Swalwell DUMB Enough to Give Away the REAL Reason Dems Want...
DemocRATS Like Dan Goldman In for a RUDE Awakening If They Think Americans...
VIP
Lefty Tools Claim GENOCIDE When They Don't Get Their Way Now That Racist,...
WAT? David Frum Goes on BIZARRE Ant-Trump Rant Sexualizing MAGA annnd We Don't...
Scott Jennings STUNS CNN Panel Insisting Republicans Have Buyer's Remorse with THIS One...
Trump Speech SALE: 60% Off All VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
'OMG, They're MULTIPLYING!' More and MORE Democrats BUSTED Reading Same Anti-Trump Script...
She MAD! Maxine Waters Tries Forcing Her Way Into HUD to Deliver Anti-DOGE...
Zelenskyy BACKPEDALS, Now Suddenly MORE Than Ready to Work with Trump Toward Peace...

Tantrum Alert! Democrats Plan to Disrupt President Trump's Address Like the Petulant Children They Are

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on March 04, 2025

Tonight, Donald Trump is set to deliver an address to Congress tonight. The Left are losing their minds over it, and are engaged in some creepy hive-mind scripted propaganda in the hours before the speech.

Advertisement

But that's not enough for the petulant children in the Democratic Party. They plan to hold a collective temper tantrum during the speech:

More from Axios:


Democratic lawmakers are discussing a litany of options to protest at President Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday, including through outright disruption, a half dozen House Democrats told Axios.

Why it matters: Some of these tactics go beyond their leaders' recommendation that members bring guests hurt by Trump and DOGE. This sets up a potential clash between party traditionalists and its more combative anti-Trump wing.


  • "The part that we all agree on is that this is not business as usual and we would like to find a way — productively — to express our outrage," one House Democrat told Axios.
  • There is widespread disagreement among Democrats, both inside and outside of Congress, over what would be the most appropriate and effective form of demonstration.

What we're hearing: Some members have told colleagues they may walk out of the chamber when Trump says specific lines they find objectionable, lawmakers told Axios.

  • Criticism of transgender kids was brought up as a line in the sand that could trigger members to storm out, according to a House Democrat.

Recommended

Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement

By 'criticism of transgender kids', they mean calling out boys who cheat to beat girls in athletic competitions.

Congressional Democrats currently have a 21% approval rating. Maybe they can get down into the single digits.

They are children.

Oof.

Nailed it.

Keep it up. The midterm ads write themselves.

This pic made this writer gigglesnort coffee.

Well done.

Advertisement

They have no decorum.

They'll never understand.

Fear them.

LOL - not.

The grown-ups are in charge.

Thank goodness.

Twitchy will be live-blogging the address, so pop on over there and watch Democrats make fools of themselves along with us!

Tags: CHILDREN CONGRESS DEMOCRATIC PARTY DONALD TRUMP MELTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem
Sam J.
Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport (James Woods Assist!)
Sam J.
Tear It Down: New Secretary Linda McMahon Announces 'Final Mission' of the Department of Education
Grateful Calvin
Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support Loon' for Trump's Speech
Sam J.
OOPSIE! Eric Swalwell DUMB Enough to Give Away the REAL Reason Dems Want Ukraine War to Continue (Watch)
Sam J.
DemocRATS Like Dan Goldman In for a RUDE Awakening If They Think Americans Will Tolerate This BS Again
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem Sam J.
Advertisement