That Sound You Hear Is Lefty Heads EXPLODING: Poll Shows Americans Back Donald Trump's Ukraine Approach

Hoo boy.

This is going to make a lot of Lefties really, really mad.

We've covered the falling out between Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump quite a bit, and a lot of it focused on the 'disrespect' Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance allegedly showed Zelenskyy (you know, the guy we've given billions of dollars to).

Advertisement

Alexander Vindman even demanded an apology and resignation from Vance.

But now some numbers show the public is actually on the President's side on this issue.

A little bit of a reality check for some:



-Trump's net approval on Russia/Ukraine (+2) is far more positive than Biden's was by the end (-22).

-The share (31% to 50%) who want a compromise in the war is way up

-The share who say Russia is an enemy is way down (64% to 34%). pic.twitter.com/z6k0x6A1yn — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 3, 2025

Hahahahahaha.

disturbing that the entire GOP electorate changes its opinion based on dear leader's opinion, and that you don't acknowledge that peculiarity in the data. — Anthony Kiedis & The E Street Band (@jehawks) March 3, 2025

It's adorable you think CBS/YouGov only polled Republicans on this.

LOL.

Okay.

You mean the people who don't want to pay to help Ukraine fight this war might not like that the U.S. isn't footing the bill anymore?

'Reality', our butts.

Interesting numbers from @ForecasterEnten on handling of Russia-Ukraine. Trump is at 2+ while Biden was at -22. pic.twitter.com/IdqjcLnEkW — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) March 3, 2025

These numbers are very interesting.

Beltway brain media isn't real life — Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) March 3, 2025

Nope. And they'd do well to remember this.

The media should never have made Ukraine an ideological purity test. — Sue (@SusanK1717) March 3, 2025

There are a lot of people making it an ideological purity test.

Probably because Trump and his administration are making efforts to end the war in Ukraine rather than sleeping on Rehoboth Beach in Delaware like Mr. Sharp as a Tack and his band of nitwits. — RacerX (@SpedRecer) March 3, 2025

This part is important because we all got to see the results of endless war when Biden botched the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021. Everyone saw us spend two decades, countless American lives, and trillions of dollars in a war we lost, and we abandoned not only equipment but people in the nation.

A nation now run by the Taliban where women and girls are reduced to chattel. Again.

We don't want to repeat that.

everyone’s online echo chamber really isn’t in line with public sentiment https://t.co/suFixPtgf8 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 3, 2025

Funny how that works.

Can hear the talking heads explode https://t.co/d8ldJAIFqL — DropZoneIntel (@ZoneIntel70349) March 3, 2025

Advertisement

Yes you can.

For all of the supposed soul-searching Democrats have done there has been next to no discussion about how this conflict they treated as an A1 political asset was one of their biggest liabilities. https://t.co/9fdfUfxfc0 — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) March 3, 2025

The Democratic Party is very, very out of touch on a plethora of issues.

Someone should to a wellness check on Adam Schiff and Liz Cheney while we're at it.