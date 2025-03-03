LOL-THERE It Is! JD Vance Drops BRUTAL Meme When Chris Murphy Can't Keep...
Karoline Leavitt Buries Dems' Previous 'Can't Secure It Without a Border Bill' BS...
What a D-I-C-K! Turns Out Laura Ingraham's Estranged Brother Curt Is a SERIOUS...
VIP
WaPo's Philip Bump Sees No Evidence That DOGE Has Yet Found Any Evidence...
Bill Melugin TROUNCES D-Bag 'Migrant Reporter' for Leaking Planned VA ICE Raids to...
Like, OMG! S.E. Cupp Going Full on MEAN GIRL Telling Trump and JD...
Scott Jennings Drops a Reality Check About Media Hyped Protesters at Republican Town...
'Not Another F**king NICKEL’: Longest Serving Enlisted Military Member In Congress LIGHTS...
'Daaaaad! He Was Mean To Me!' Justin Trudeau Plans to Tattle on Donald...
You Don't Hold Any Cards Either: Pudgy Chow Thief Alex Vindman 'DEMANDS' Apology...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Walz, Wince, Repeat: ‘Tampon Tim’ Hints at a Presidential Run in 2028 and...
Smiling Eyes: New Ocular Surgical Procedure Repairs Bad Vision Using Teeth - Yes,...
Victor Davis Hanson: Zelenskyy Must Learn Those Who Made Him a ‘Rockstar’ Are...

That Sound You Hear Is Lefty Heads EXPLODING: Poll Shows Americans Back Donald Trump's Ukraine Approach

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Hoo boy. 

This is going to make a lot of Lefties really, really mad. 

We've covered the falling out between Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump quite a bit, and a lot of it focused on the 'disrespect' Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance allegedly showed Zelenskyy (you know, the guy we've given billions of dollars to). 

Advertisement

Alexander Vindman even demanded an apology and resignation from Vance.

But now some numbers show the public is actually on the President's side on this issue.

Hahahahahaha.

It's adorable you think CBS/YouGov only polled Republicans on this.

LOL.

Okay.

You mean the people who don't want to pay to help Ukraine fight this war might not like that the U.S. isn't footing the bill anymore?

'Reality', our butts.

Recommended

LOL-THERE It Is! JD Vance Drops BRUTAL Meme When Chris Murphy Can't Keep His Zelenskyy Stories Straight
Sam J.
Advertisement

These numbers are very interesting.

Nope. And they'd do well to remember this.

There are a lot of people making it an ideological purity test.

This part is important because we all got to see the results of endless war when Biden botched the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021. Everyone saw us spend two decades, countless American lives, and trillions of dollars in a war we lost, and we abandoned not only equipment but people in the nation.

A nation now run by the Taliban where women and girls are reduced to chattel. Again.

We don't want to repeat that.

Funny how that works.

Advertisement

Yes you can.

The Democratic Party is very, very out of touch on a plethora of issues.

Someone should to a wellness check on Adam Schiff and Liz Cheney while we're at it.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN UKRAINE J.D. VANCE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL-THERE It Is! JD Vance Drops BRUTAL Meme When Chris Murphy Can't Keep His Zelenskyy Stories Straight
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What a D-I-C-K! Turns Out Laura Ingraham's Estranged Brother Curt Is a SERIOUS Tool ... See for Yourself
Sam J.
Karoline Leavitt Buries Dems' Previous 'Can't Secure It Without a Border Bill' BS With a Screenshot
Doug P.
Bill Melugin TROUNCES D-Bag 'Migrant Reporter' for Leaking Planned VA ICE Raids to Illegals and DAAAMN
Sam J.
'Not Another F**king NICKEL’: Longest Serving Enlisted Military Member In Congress LIGHTS Zelenskyy UP
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL-THERE It Is! JD Vance Drops BRUTAL Meme When Chris Murphy Can't Keep His Zelenskyy Stories Straight Sam J.
Advertisement