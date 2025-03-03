Here We Go Again! Associated Press Plays the 'Blame the Vehicle' Card in German Terror Attack

A little over two weeks ago, an 'asylum seeker' drove a car into a crowd in Munich, Germany. At least 20 people were injured in that attack and a two-year-old girl and her mother died.

Advertisement

Now another attack has taken place in Mannheim, Germany. This time, at least one person was killed. Multiple others were injured, including at least one woman who lost part of a leg.

But -- just as with Munich -- the framing is never about the attacker. It's always the vehicle:

BREAKING: One person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd in the German city of Mannheim, police said. A suspect is in custody. https://t.co/qp2HfnRhT2 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 3, 2025

Seriously, AP?

They write:

A driver rammed a car into a crowd Monday in the southwestern German city of Mannheim, and authorities said two people were killed and ten others injured, five of them severely. A 40-year-old German from the nearby state of Rhineland-Palatinate was detained and in a hospital after being injured, State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl of Baden-Württemberg, where Mannheim is based, told German news agency dpa. Police would not immediately characterize the incident as an attack. In a statement Monday night they wrote that “at this stage of the investigation, no political background is assumed.”

It's possible it was a German citizen. But we've been burned too many times by media framing on this to not question the motives here.

X users are very skeptical about this.

Your headline puts the blame on the car instead of what actually drove the attacker? pic.twitter.com/OLNf5U0tFA — Sir Winston Templemount (@sirtemplemount) March 3, 2025

Of course.

It's all these out-of-control cars.

Can you please describe the driver to us, or should we just make the normal assumption here? — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) March 3, 2025

They said he's from Germany.

Take that with a grain of salt.

Wow, a driverless car??



Oh, wait, did it possibly have a murderous deranged immigrant driving it? Did you mean to leave that out? — Unapologetic Boomer Nostalgia (@bbbaldie) March 3, 2025

Yes they did.

Because it would be in the headline if it weren't.

A lot of automated cars running into crowds in Europe — Old Macdonald Farms, CIEIO (@olmcdonaldcieio) March 3, 2025

They should probably ban those cars.

AP doing AP things again…. — Rather not say….. (@JustAGuyInNJ) March 3, 2025

They sure are.

"a car rammed into a crowd" https://t.co/HIX5WWMu5U — Joshua Steely (@Joshua_A_Steely) March 3, 2025

Just amazing.

Are self driving cars that popular in Germany? https://t.co/YlAcu3GrTJ — Chaim (@chaim398) March 3, 2025

Apparently.

Another car went rogue and rammed into people. Authorities are positive the car was legitimately provoked. https://t.co/ncVb2UI3cB — Which Way, Western Man (@QuoVia1984) March 3, 2025

And acted alone.