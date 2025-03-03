Left Rehashes 'A Day Without Immigrants' and NO ONE Notices Except the Media
Here We Go Again! Associated Press Plays the 'Blame the Vehicle' Card in German Terror Attack

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on March 03, 2025
Journalism meme

A little over two weeks ago, an 'asylum seeker' drove a car into a crowd in Munich, Germany. At least 20 people were injured in that attack and a two-year-old girl and her mother died.

Now another attack has taken place in Mannheim, Germany. This time, at least one person was killed. Multiple others were injured, including at least one woman who lost part of a leg.

But -- just as with Munich -- the framing is never about the attacker. It's always the vehicle:

Seriously, AP?

They write:

A driver rammed a car into a crowd Monday in the southwestern German city of Mannheim, and authorities said two people were killed and ten others injured, five of them severely.

A 40-year-old German from the nearby state of Rhineland-Palatinate was detained and in a hospital after being injured, State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl of Baden-Württemberg, where Mannheim is based, told German news agency dpa.

Police would not immediately characterize the incident as an attack. In a statement Monday night they wrote that “at this stage of the investigation, no political background is assumed.”

It's possible it was a German citizen. But we've been burned too many times by media framing on this to not question the motives here.

X users are very skeptical about this.

Of course.

It's all these out-of-control cars.

They said he's from Germany. 

Take that with a grain of salt.

Yes they did.

Because it would be in the headline if it weren't.

They should probably ban those cars.

They sure are.

Just amazing.

Apparently.

And acted alone.

