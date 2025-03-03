Take the Money and Run? Department of Education Staffers Offered $25K to Resign by Tonight

President Donald Trump made ending the Department of Education (DOE) a plank in his campaign platform. The Left, of course, are in high dudgeon over it while they ignore the fact we somehow managed to educate children before 1980 and that the state of public education in America has taken a nosedive since its inception.

Ahead of layoffs at the DOE, the government is offering staff a hefty sum to quit:

BREAKING: The Department of Education is offering staffers $25K to quit - TheHill pic.twitter.com/OQFjCIe5Xu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2025

More from USAToday:

Quit by Monday and get $25,000. Maybe. That was the message of a Friday afternoon email from the U.S. Department of Education's top human resources official, who made the "one-time offer" to all staffers ahead of what she called a "very significant" impending workforce reduction. "We are pleased to offer ED employees up to a $25,000 Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment (VSIP) starting today, including those who wish to retire," wrote Jacqueline Clay, the agency's chief human capital officer. Staffers have until Monday at 11:59 p.m. to accept. Their resignations would take effect on March 31, according to the email.

$25k is more than they're worth, but it's worth it to get rid of them. pic.twitter.com/GyTCbDUIPr — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) March 3, 2025

It's time to eliminate the Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/17Jge9n4Gm — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) March 3, 2025

The question will be who will hire the people that allowed 40% of the children to not read or do math. — Trump Family *PARODY* (@Mai_ASUR) March 3, 2025

That is a good buyout considering Trump is talking about ending the agency. — Jurispectives (@jurispectives) March 3, 2025

Hell I don’t work at the DoEd but I’ll take the 25k 😝 — Coyote Gray Sr. (@coyotegraysr) March 3, 2025

Will the cruelty ever end? https://t.co/l0tSKZNZJk — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 3, 2025

I identify as a Department of Education staffer and I quit. https://t.co/xNvatOJSUK — Max Miller (@MaxMiller80) March 3, 2025

I hear there are many teacher vacancies in schools across America. Perhaps head back to the classroom? https://t.co/uFF4vHZeRA — Michael Shipma+ (@anglichap) March 3, 2025

Or learn to code.