Take the Money and Run? Department of Education Staffers Offered $25K to Resign by Tonight

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on March 03, 2025
President Donald Trump made ending the Department of Education (DOE) a plank in his campaign platform. The Left, of course, are in high dudgeon over it while they ignore the fact we somehow managed to educate children before 1980 and that the state of public education in America has taken a nosedive since its inception.

Ahead of layoffs at the DOE, the government is offering staff a hefty sum to quit:

More from USAToday:

Quit by Monday and get $25,000. Maybe.

That was the message of a Friday afternoon email from the U.S. Department of Education's top human resources official, who made the "one-time offer" to all staffers ahead of what she called a "very significant" impending workforce reduction.

"We are pleased to offer ED employees up to a $25,000 Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment (VSIP) starting today, including those who wish to retire," wrote Jacqueline Clay, the agency's chief human capital officer.

Staffers have until Monday at 11:59 p.m. to accept. Their resignations would take effect on March 31, according to the email.

Seems to be a fair offer.

Truth.

This is a shameful statistic.

Not our problem.

Yes it is.

Right?

Just like North Korea. Or something.

EL. OH. EL.

Same.

Or learn to code.

