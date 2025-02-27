Dramatic Much? Spoiled Government Worker Says Replying to DOGE Email Is Just Like Living in North Korea

North Korea is a communist hellhole. Outside of the political elite in Pyongyang, the country is impoverished and oppressed, subject to the whims of an unstable and violent leader, Kim Jong Un.

You don't want to live there, where the government runs every aspect of your life (including the kind of haircut you can have).

So you'll forgive us if we have nothing but scorn and mockery for this government employee who thinks replying to an email is the same thing as living under a communist regime:

Government employee compares replying to an email to “what I imagine living in North Korea to be like” pic.twitter.com/XDbDw9YJe1 — Ana Mostarac (@anammostarac) February 27, 2025

I can think of no greater evidence that our government employee pool needs to be completely turned over. — lowlevelbuzz (@lowlevelbuzz) February 27, 2025

The fact she believes this will show people just how insulated she is. Having to prove performance and meet goals is such a foreign concept to the Bureaucrat class. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 27, 2025

People like this have no idea what an actual dictatorship is. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) February 27, 2025

I can’t imagine how upset she’ll be when she finds out that there’s no Erewhon in Pyongyang — Ana Mostarac (@anammostarac) February 27, 2025

Out of touch with reality, to say the least https://t.co/n0rYd2ROiY pic.twitter.com/dozJ53SN5M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2025

Dear Lord. These people are getting a taste of life in the private sector and it’s sending them into paroxysms of rage. Accountability is evil, apparently. https://t.co/8NGj1RdnHK — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 27, 2025

Except, when you don't respond to the email @elonmusk doesn't put you in front of a firing squad and arrest your family, otherwise it is JUST LIKE NORTH KOREA. https://t.co/MAGu3riUMy pic.twitter.com/RrF3iMX4Yg — Ezekiel the Elder of Vespers (@RougeOne1791) February 27, 2025

Yes, having to respond to the @DOGE email is *exactly* like living in North Korea



Exactly https://t.co/GsZymvPLRe — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 27, 2025

