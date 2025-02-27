Receipts Don’t Lie: Drew Holden Slams Jake Tapper’s Cash-Grab Book on Biden’s Mental...
Dramatic Much? Spoiled Government Worker Says Replying to DOGE Email Is Just Like Living in North Korea

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 27, 2025
ImgFlip

North Korea is a communist hellhole. Outside of the political elite in Pyongyang, the country is impoverished and oppressed, subject to the whims of an unstable and violent leader, Kim Jong Un.

You don't want to live there, where the government runs every aspect of your life (including the kind of haircut you can have).

So you'll forgive us if we have nothing but scorn and mockery for this government employee who thinks replying to an email is the same thing as living under a communist regime:

Good gravy.

Nailed it.

They certainly don't help their case.

It's breathtaking how out of touch they are.

They are completely clueless. They'd never survive under an actual dictatorship.

Being asked to send an email is not a dictatorship.

This writer laughed out loud.

Yep.

They have no idea how bad it really is in North Korea.

+1000 for the use of 'paroxysms.'

In North Korea, criticizing the government is enough to get you put against the wall.

Exactly like North Korea.

NOT.

Tags: ELON MUSK EMPLOYEES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNMENT NORTH KOREA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

