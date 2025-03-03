Sedition Is TOTALLY Hot Again: Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump an 'Occupier' and 'Enemy'...
Grasping at Straws: With ZERO Proof, WI State Senator Blames Trump for Murder of Milwaukee Trans Woman

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 03, 2025
Gif meme

The Left never, ever lets a crisis go to waste. No matter how big or small, they will take every opportunity to politicize a tragedy.

Wisconsin State Senator Tim Carpenter, a Democrat, embodies this mentality. At the end of February, 23-year-old Amyri Dior was shot and killed. Dior is transgender, and Senator Carpenter thinks he knows exactly who's to blame:

Here's more from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed the shooting death last week of a transgender woman is being investigated as a homicide.

Advocates and family members have identified the 23-year-old woman as Amyri Dior and are planning a community vigil for March 8.

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 8800 block of North 95th Street, where Dior was found dead. As of Friday, police said they did not have any suspects in the shooting and had not made any arrests.

The medical examiner's report indicates Dior was shot and killed in a bedroom. No additional information was available about the circumstances of her death. WITI-TV (Channel 6) reported her family believes Dior's identity as a transgender woman may have been a factor.

Blaming Trump for the homicide flies in the face of basic logic and statistics. Here are some crime stats for Milwaukee as of November 2024:

  • 81% of the victims were black, 17% were white; one victim was American Indian, one was Asian
  • 85% of victims were male, about 15% were female
  • 17 victims were 17 years old or younger; 40 victims were 18-29 years old; 21 victims were 30-39 years old; 26 victims were 40 to 49 years old; 12 victims were 50 years old or older
  • 81% of suspects were black, about 17% were white; one suspect was American Indian, one was Asian
  • 92% of suspects were male, roughly 8% were female
  • About 44% of victims knew the killer, about 31% were strangers

So not only did Dior live in a city with high crime, he was the main demographic for falling victim to violent crime: male, black, and in his 20s.

In Milwaukee County, Kamala Harris received 68.3% of the vote in the presidential election, by the way. That's hardly MAGA country.

LeMahieu is Devin LeMahieu, the Republican majority leader of Wisconsin's state senate. Carpenter should be sanctioned and censured for this.

Yup. Some major straw-grasping going on here.

Not in the least. He used to be this writer's state Senator.

It's the Democratic Party that encouraged the soft-on-crime policies that have made Milwaukee a hotbed of crime.

Where's the lie?

Yes he is.

How can you tell when they're lying? Their lips are moving.

So, here's some background on that: in 2021, Carpenter -- who is openly gay -- was beaten by Antifa goons during a BLM/Antifa protest in Madison. The woman in question was found not guilty because Carpenter himself said he wasn't sure she hit him.

We have to wonder if Carpenter didn't testify as he did to protect his comrade in arms. 

Either way, Milwaukee police have not released the findings of their investigation and -- aside from Dior's family -- we have zero evidence his death was related to his gender identity.

Tim Carpenter will not issue a retraction or apology when it turns out Dior was a victim of Milwaukee's violent culture and not some transphobia, of course. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MILWAUKEE SENATOR TRANSGENDER TRANSPHOBIA VIOLENT

