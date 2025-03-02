J.D. Vance Spanks Parking Snitch Matt Yglesias for Claiming We Can Support Ukraine...

FCC's Brendan Carr Says What We've ALL Known for YEARS: Government Was Weaponized Against Biden's Enemies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 02, 2025
ImgFlip

We all know -- we all know -- the Biden-Harris administration weaponized the federal government against its political opponents. We could write a book about it, there are so many examples, but we'll let Brendan Carr of the FCC highlight one of them.

WATCH:

Instead of giving the contract to Elon Musk, the government wasted $42 billion and didn't connect a single home to the Internet.

Exaclty.

Billions. Billions of dollars.

Oh, they supplied their cronies with lots of cash.

High-speed Internet for low-income Americans? Not so much.

Yep.

Like all Leftists. Soros doesn't create; he destroys.

We'd love to know.

But we will never know. That money is gone, and not a single house has high-speed Internet because of it.

