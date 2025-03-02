FCC's Brendan Carr Says What We've ALL Known for YEARS: Government Was Weaponized Against Biden's Enemies

We all know -- we all know -- the Biden-Harris administration weaponized the federal government against its political opponents. We could write a book about it, there are so many examples, but we'll let Brendan Carr of the FCC highlight one of them.

BRENDAN CARR: “We’re coming out of a period where there was a lot of weaponization at the FCC … When @elonmusk got an award for $800M to bring high-speed internet to rural America, the FCC … revoked that award … If your last name was Soros, you got very different treatment.” pic.twitter.com/kDIb8BqkIc — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 2, 2025

Instead of giving the contract to Elon Musk, the government wasted $42 billion and didn't connect a single home to the Internet.

For those that benefited from a two-tier system of justice, today’s even handed treatment feels like discrimination. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 2, 2025

Exaclty.

Probably because they spent the money without actually getting high speed internet to anyone. — Antithetical Way (@AntitheticalWay) March 2, 2025

Billions. Billions of dollars.

Musk supplied the world with high-speed internet anyway, and the rest of them supplied nothing. — JR@Crossroads (@JR8486411243062) March 2, 2025

Oh, they supplied their cronies with lots of cash.

High-speed Internet for low-income Americans? Not so much.

Elon builds things. Soros destroys things. — WilliamHolly🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@William96348305) March 2, 2025

Yep.

Like all Leftists. Soros doesn't create; he destroys.

We'd love to know.

But we will never know. That money is gone, and not a single house has high-speed Internet because of it.