Donald Trump Goes to Bat for Late Pete Rose, Will Issue Pardon and Calls on MLB to Induct Him Into HOF

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

It makes this writer happy to see President Donald Trump is finally talking about something she's pushed for since October of last year: inducting late baseball legend Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rose died in September at age 83. He was banned from baseball for betting on the game and his post-MLB career was marred by issues, including tax evasion.

More from Fox News:

President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post late Friday night that he will 'be signing a complete pardon' of MLB's all-time hit king, Pete Rose.

Rose died last year before ever seeing himself make the Hall of Fame; writers have never been given the option to vote for him, as the Baseball Writers Association of America and Hall of Fame followed suit with MLB's lifetime ban of Rose in 1989 for gambling.

'Major League Baseball didn’t have the courage or decency to put the late, great, Pete Rose, also known as ‘Charlie Hustle,’ into the Baseball Hall of fame. Now he is dead, will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most of those who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME!' Trump posted.

We'll see what happens with the induction.

And it's the right thing to do.

His record speaks for itself.

It would be a fun win.

If guys who used steroids can get into the Hall of Fame, Rose deserves to be there.

