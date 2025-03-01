VIP
Send in the Beclowns: Five Ex-SecDefs Embarrass Selves in Latest NeverTrump Stunt
Rep. Ilhan Omar Considers Elon Musk One of the Dumbest People on Earth
Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings...
Will Stancil: Elon Musk Absolutely Regards Black People as Less Than Human
Donald Trump Goes to Bat for Late Pete Rose, Will Issue Pardon and...
After Alienating Trump Administration, Zelenskyy Has 'Full Backing' (and a Loan) From the...
'Democrats Have to Own This:' Watch Rahm Emanuel and Bill Maher Dissect Why...
Why Not Just Call It 'Cringe Coffee'? Canada Virtue Signals by Changing the...
Petulant Lefty Says She'll NEVER Forgive Actors Who Star in 'Bigoted' J.K. Rowling's...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: You Can Be a Billionaire If You Know People and...
Don Jr. Imagines the Possibilities for Americans As DOGE Cuts BILLIONS in Wasteful...
CBS News Makes It Clear Biden and Harris Were Lying When They Said...
VIP
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Make Latest Emergency Landing About Trump, FAIL Ensues
Lib Media Meltdown Compilation Proves Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy Triggered All the Rig...

Let the Lefty Meltdowns Begin! House Republicans Plan to Remove 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' From Capital

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 01, 2025
Twitchy

After the BLM riots in several American cities, Washington D.C. painted 'Black Lives Matter' in giant letters in BLM Plaza, near the White House. Back in 2023, the city spent $270k to repaint the Black Lives Matter plaza in the city.

Advertisement

And now House Republicans are going to remove the plaza from the streets:

GOOD.

But watch the breathless news stories and Lefty meltdowns about racism that'll get published in the coming days and weeks.

Long past time.

Never forget what they did.

We all know why.

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
Advertisement

Exactly this.

Pave over it and move on.

So are we.

Seems they'll be doing that soon.

And, like we said, we're sure the Left will scream about this, too.

Let them.

Tags: BLACK LIVES MATTER HOUSE REPUBLICANS WASHINGTON D.C. BLM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Considers Elon Musk One of the Dumbest People on Earth
Brett T.
After Alienating Trump Administration, Zelenskyy Has 'Full Backing' (and a Loan) From the U.K. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'Democrats Have to Own This:' Watch Rahm Emanuel and Bill Maher Dissect Why Democrat Cities Are Disasters
Amy Curtis
Will Stancil: Elon Musk Absolutely Regards Black People as Less Than Human
Brett T.
Why Not Just Call It 'Cringe Coffee'? Canada Virtue Signals by Changing the Name of Popular Drink Order
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts Eric V.
Advertisement