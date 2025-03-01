Let the Lefty Meltdowns Begin! House Republicans Plan to Remove 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' From Capital

After the BLM riots in several American cities, Washington D.C. painted 'Black Lives Matter' in giant letters in BLM Plaza, near the White House. Back in 2023, the city spent $270k to repaint the Black Lives Matter plaza in the city.

Advertisement

And now House Republicans are going to remove the plaza from the streets:

BREAKING: House Republicans are reportedly drafting plans to remove “Black Lives Matter Plaza” from the capital. pic.twitter.com/3H1MZyvN0E — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) March 1, 2025

GOOD.

But watch the breathless news stories and Lefty meltdowns about racism that'll get published in the coming days and weeks.

It’s time to remove it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 1, 2025

Long past time.

We will NOT celebrate BLM! Get rid of it all! pic.twitter.com/x445Ufg492 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) March 1, 2025

Never forget what they did.

Are you telling me that it's been on the road this whole time? For 5 years? Really? Why? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 1, 2025

We all know why.

It's about time we stop letting these political stunts dictate the narrative. BLM Plaza is just a symbol of division, not unity. Time to move on. — Unknown Ruler (@unknownruler8) March 1, 2025

Exactly this.

ME a live long colored person agrees. Tear this 🐒 💩 down https://t.co/MK7Z9W7rsl — Rickey the Heel (@Rickeytheheel) March 1, 2025

Pave over it and move on.

DEI was the biggest scam in history—designed to divide us, distract us, and cash in on chaos. The charade is over. https://t.co/KX0f8iNEdd — Erica Knight (@_EricaKnight) March 1, 2025

So are we.

It’s racist and divisive and promotes discrimination. Erase it from existence. https://t.co/86KfFHhdrf — Black Tooth Grin🇺🇸 (@BTGrin3211) March 1, 2025

Seems they'll be doing that soon.

And, like we said, we're sure the Left will scream about this, too.

Let them.