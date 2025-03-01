'Democrats Have to Own This:' Watch Rahm Emanuel and Bill Maher Dissect Why Democrat Cities Are Disasters

It's nice to hear Leftists finally admit that the policies they support have done tremendous damage to America's cities.

Here's Bill Maher and former advisor to Bill Clinton Rahm Emanuel talking about Chicago, including why Mayor Brandon Johnson has a single-digit approval rating:

Bill Maher asks Rahm Emanuel why Chicago's mayor has such a low approval rating, and the panel agrees that Democrat policies have ruined large American cities:

Bill Maher: "I read that the current mayor of Chicago has an approval rating of 6.6%. What's going on in Chicago?"

Rahm… pic.twitter.com/Wn3rj5kQ9v — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 1, 2025

The entire post reads:

Bill Maher: 'I read that the current mayor of Chicago has an approval rating of 6.6%. What's going on in Chicago?' Rahm Emanuel: 'We've gone through 5 years where people became way too permissive as a culture. Which is why everything is locked up at CVS and Walgreens, that's a disaster. I don't want to hear another word about the locker room, I don't want to hear another word about the bathroom. You better start focusing on the classroom. In 7th grade if I had known I could have said 'they' and got in the girls bathroom, I would have done it.' Fareed Zakaria: 'This is a huge Democrat party problem. Democrat cities are terribly run. Cost of housing is crazy. The budget of New York state is twice that of Florida. Lots of taxes, lots of regulation, but nothing gets done. Democrats have to own this: The answer to everything is not more taxes, more regulations. People are fed up with it, and feel that it isn't working.' 'Democrats have to own this' Those who propagated Democrat lies on TV also have to own this. Stop with your revisionist history acting like you weren't part of it: People are fed up with it, and feel that it isn't working.

They are correct.

Pssst. Hey guys...The Blue State Model has failed. There's no reforming it. Slash and burn it to the ground and look to Free States like TX, FL, and TN That is the way — Zakn (@zakn) March 1, 2025

Yes it is.

Two-thirds of our children can't read but they know all about "gender." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 1, 2025

By design.

It's funny how the never asked themselves why they remain Democrats. — Don Schaum (@don11cs) March 1, 2025

This is a fair point.

“Hey Dad, what was it like to actually have a good mayor in Chicago?” https://t.co/MRMVQXBg6F pic.twitter.com/zFZbLrqESD — A.J. Manaseer (@AJManaseer) March 1, 2025

Nailed it.

Smart discussion. Hilarious too. Rahm Emanuel “ In 7th grade if I had known I could have said 'they' and got in the girls bathroom, I would have done it." https://t.co/0BAcBEYWCN — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) March 1, 2025

He's correct.

I’m probably on his “dead” list but as I’ve said I think the best future for the Democrats is Rahm Emanuel style neoliberal politics combined with a technocratic, “abundance agenda” type idea factory. https://t.co/wJRJO4ByhS — Aaron M. Renn 🇺🇸 (@aaron_renn) March 1, 2025

Probably. Instead, they're all-in on transgender activism.

"I don't want to hear another word about the locker room or the bathroom. Focus on the classroom." 100% correct, Rahm. https://t.co/zgXQC8NT06 — Mary H. FioRito (@maryfiorito) March 1, 2025

They'll never do that.