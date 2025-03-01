Donald Trump Goes to Bat for Late Pete Rose, Will Issue Pardon and...
'Democrats Have to Own This:' Watch Rahm Emanuel and Bill Maher Dissect Why Democrat Cities Are Disasters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 01, 2025
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

It's nice to hear Leftists finally admit that the policies they support have done tremendous damage to America's cities.

Here's Bill Maher and former advisor to Bill Clinton Rahm Emanuel talking about Chicago, including why Mayor Brandon Johnson has a single-digit approval rating:

The entire post reads:

Bill Maher: 'I read that the current mayor of Chicago has an approval rating of 6.6%. What's going on in Chicago?'

Rahm Emanuel: 'We've gone through 5 years where people became way too permissive as a culture. Which is why everything is locked up at CVS and Walgreens, that's a disaster.

I don't want to hear another word about the locker room, I don't want to hear another word about the bathroom. You better start focusing on the classroom.

In 7th grade if I had known I could have said 'they' and got in the girls bathroom, I would have done it.'

Fareed Zakaria: 'This is a huge Democrat party problem. Democrat cities are terribly run. Cost of housing is crazy. 

The budget of New York state is twice that of Florida. Lots of taxes, lots of regulation, but nothing gets done. Democrats have to own this: The answer to everything is not more taxes, more regulations. People are fed up with it, and feel that it isn't working.'

'Democrats have to own this'

Those who propagated Democrat lies on TV also have to own this. Stop with your revisionist history acting like you weren't part of it: People are fed up with it, and feel that it isn't working.

They are correct.

Yes it is.

By design.

This is a fair point.

Nailed it.

He's correct.

Probably. Instead, they're all-in on transgender activism.

They'll never do that.

