Like a Bad Burrito Andrew Cuomo Returns to New York Politics, Announces He's Running for Mayor of NYC

In some ways, you have to admire the absolute chutzpah of Andrew Cuomo. After doing untold damage to New York during COVID, including enacting policies that led to the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents (and then covering it up), and being under investigation for sexually harassing 11 women, he's back and running for Mayor of the Big Apple.

Our city is in crisis. That’s why I am running to be Mayor of New York City. We need government to work. We need effective leadership. https://t.co/a0vVYRF4iP pic.twitter.com/JIrhD1Edqs — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) March 1, 2025

Will New Yorkers elect him?

You should never hold a position of power again. pic.twitter.com/SCvj0Xfm6g — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 1, 2025

Nope.

Unfortunately the tens of thousands of senior New Yorkers you euthanized are no longer alive to vote against you — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 1, 2025

And we doubt their families will warm to the campaign.

That should be his campaign slogan.

Within the first 30 seconds when you talk about how we “handled a crisis like COVID” it reminds me how much I hate you.



No remorse. No apologies.



No amnesty — Trish "the Plate" (@TrishtheSkeptic) March 1, 2025

He's really gotta be banking on people forgetting this.

Don't you think you killed enough New Yorkers during covid? — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) March 1, 2025

Apparently he doesn't.

Andrew Cuomo is exactly the sort of fresh face on the political scene that New Yorkers need in this race, unburdened by the scandals or accusations of public corruption that a life-long politician would be likely to have hanging out in their closets. He’s a shoo-in! https://t.co/u0ciWjOU6p — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 1, 2025

Definitely the right guy for the job!

NOT.

This writer loves that meme.

I'm all for Italian Americans running for New York City... but we can do better. https://t.co/r3vbIIsfz2 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 1, 2025

SO MUCH BETTER.

It's because he put COVID+ patients in nursing homes, with the most vulnerable population.

Andrew Cuomo actually says in here that he "led the nation" in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.



This is the textbook definition of gaslighting. https://t.co/nQ5c5eb9ws — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 1, 2025

Led the nation in how not to do it, maybe.