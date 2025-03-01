Honey, You are Ruining it for ALL Women! MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle Refreshes...
Like a Bad Burrito Andrew Cuomo Returns to New York Politics, Announces He's Running for Mayor of NYC

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

In some ways, you have to admire the absolute chutzpah of Andrew Cuomo. After doing untold damage to New York during COVID, including enacting policies that led to the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents (and then covering it up), and being under investigation for sexually harassing 11 women, he's back and running for Mayor of the Big Apple.

WATCH:

Will New Yorkers elect him?

Nope.

And we doubt their families will warm to the campaign.

That should be his campaign slogan.

He's really gotta be banking on people forgetting this.

Apparently he doesn't.

Definitely the right guy for the job!

NOT.

This writer loves that meme.

SO MUCH BETTER.

It's because he put COVID+ patients in nursing homes, with the most vulnerable population.

Led the nation in how not to do it, maybe.

