Kentucky 'Trans Woman' Shot, Charged After Ramming a Car With Kids Inside During Road Rage Incident

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The other day, this writer told you about media ignoring the trans violence that seems to happen not infrequently. After four years of the Biden-Harris administration saying 'white supremacy' was a huge national security threat, and after they labeled veterans, parents, Catholics, and fitness buffs 'domestic terrorists', it's amazing that the actual violence committed by the Democratic Party voter base gets ignored.

And by 'amazing' we mean totally predictable for media.

Here's another example:

The entire post reads:

The man pulled a gun a shot Bain in self-defense. Bain survived and was taken into police custody where he was charged with 4 counts of wanton endangerment.

And here's more from WLKY:

A driver shot during a road rage incident in Louisville is the one facing charges.

The incident started Wednesday morning at Taylor Boulevard and Beecher street and was caught on the road rage victim's dash camera.

Read our initial report here.

According to police, Graham Bain was driving aggressively and cut off another vehicle multiple times. Bain chased that vehicle, too, LMPD said.

A police report said that behavior caused the other driver to fear for the safety of their passengers — three girls — and fire a shot at Bain's car.

During the chase, the driver's car got disabled on Carlisle Avenue near Taylor Boulevard.

The driver then had Bain at gunpoint and demanded Bain stop. But when Bain appeared to put the car back in gear, the driver fired multiple shots, hitting Bain in the abdomen, police said.

Their initial report refers to Bain as a 'woman.'

Because of course.

Yes they do.

Heaven forbid.

They had to be so scared.

Yeah, what could possibly go wrong?

The Left gets angry when legislators try to do this.

Yep.

How can anyone argue otherwise, after years of this stuff?

Yes it is. Very sad.

But also a textbook example of FAFO.

Tags: KENTUCKY LOUISVILLE SECOND AMENDMENT TRANSGENDER VIOLENCE

