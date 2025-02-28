Kentucky 'Trans Woman' Shot, Charged After Ramming a Car With Kids Inside During Road Rage Incident

The other day, this writer told you about media ignoring the trans violence that seems to happen not infrequently. After four years of the Biden-Harris administration saying 'white supremacy' was a huge national security threat, and after they labeled veterans, parents, Catholics, and fitness buffs 'domestic terrorists', it's amazing that the actual violence committed by the Democratic Party voter base gets ignored.

And by 'amazing' we mean totally predictable for media.

Here's another example:

MORE TRANS VIOLENCE



Graham Bain, a self-described they/them, allegedly broke out into a fit of road rage in KY, chasing down and repeatedly ramming into another man's vehicle while his three young kids were inside, nearly flipping it over.



The man pulled a gun a shot Bain in… pic.twitter.com/1xpooaXjBi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 28, 2025

The entire post reads:

The man pulled a gun a shot Bain in self-defense. Bain survived and was taken into police custody where he was charged with 4 counts of wanton endangerment.

And here's more from WLKY:

A driver shot during a road rage incident in Louisville is the one facing charges. The incident started Wednesday morning at Taylor Boulevard and Beecher street and was caught on the road rage victim's dash camera. Read our initial report here. According to police, Graham Bain was driving aggressively and cut off another vehicle multiple times. Bain chased that vehicle, too, LMPD said. A police report said that behavior caused the other driver to fear for the safety of their passengers — three girls — and fire a shot at Bain's car. During the chase, the driver's car got disabled on Carlisle Avenue near Taylor Boulevard. The driver then had Bain at gunpoint and demanded Bain stop. But when Bain appeared to put the car back in gear, the driver fired multiple shots, hitting Bain in the abdomen, police said.

Their initial report refers to Bain as a 'woman.'

Because of course.

Good guys with guns save lives !!! — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 28, 2025

Yes they do.

But clinicians are not allowed to call body dysmorphia a mental illness. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) February 28, 2025

Heaven forbid.

How terrifying for the children. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) February 28, 2025

They had to be so scared.

It’s almost like no one considered that pumping mentally ill people with unnatural hormones might cause aggressive behavior. 🤷‍♀️ — Ashley (@Ashley__USA) February 28, 2025

Yeah, what could possibly go wrong?

We will continue to experience these irrational episodes by trans people until our legislators have had enough and mandate mental health help instead of transitioning for every person who wrongly thinks they are trans. Opposite hormones do insane things to people's mind. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) February 28, 2025

The Left gets angry when legislators try to do this.

It’s almost as if there’s a pattern here. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 28, 2025

Yep.

Anyone who pretends these people are normal need to have their head examined. This is mental illness. https://t.co/LPSOKIDSCY — Glenn Coles (@Glenn315) February 28, 2025

How can anyone argue otherwise, after years of this stuff?

This is a sad story.



Nevertheless, it is pretty much the dictionary definition of FAFO. https://t.co/p237af8XTX — chinmusic - mostly harmless (@chinmusic111) February 28, 2025

Yes it is. Very sad.

But also a textbook example of FAFO.