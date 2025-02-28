Left Melts Down Over NOAA’s Rookie Roundup, Predicts Cloudy Future Without Fired Newbies
He's SO BAD at This! David Frum Goes All Doom and Gloom on Trump, Trips Over Biden's Record Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 28, 2025
Twitchy

Shortly after the election, Democrat weasel Will Stancil told Democrats their job was to make sure there was never, ever any good news about the Donald Trump administration. Scott Jennings called CNN's panel of Leftists out on it, too, saying they're cheering for recession, big government, and illegal aliens.

It seems David Frum took Stancil's advice to heart, posting this list of stuff and mocking the American voters for it:

What. A. Jerk.

Despite the doom and gloom, American voters think things are going well:

And Donald Trump is enjoying a 20%+ approval rating among Black voters and his overall approval is at 52%.

So keep it up, David.

He's so bad at this.

And this is correct: Biden culled millions of chickens before leaving office. Biden allowed unvaccinated illegals to flow across our southern border. Biden damaged the FAA and Air Traffic Control with DEI nonsense. Crypto has existed for years. Everything was more expensive under Biden, and the tariffs got results. Donald Trump is going to end the wars Joe Biden allowed to start. Joe BIden pardoned Hunter and his family, plus thousands of criminals, including violent ones.

Other than that, everything was unicorns and rainbows under Joe Biden!

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

Correct. Zero influence.

Amen.

Notice how they offer zero ideas.

Absolutely ZERO credibility.

They've got nothing.

Frum wants us to believe that this all magically started 1/20/25.

EL. OH. EL.

