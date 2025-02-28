He's SO BAD at This! David Frum Goes All Doom and Gloom on Trump, Trips Over Biden's Record Instead

Shortly after the election, Democrat weasel Will Stancil told Democrats their job was to make sure there was never, ever any good news about the Donald Trump administration. Scott Jennings called CNN's panel of Leftists out on it, too, saying they're cheering for recession, big government, and illegal aliens.
It seems David Frum took Stancil's advice to heart, posting this list of stuff and mocking the American voters for it:
Egg shortages.— David Frum (@davidfrum) February 27, 2025
Fatal measles outbreaks.
Airplane crashes.
Crypto scams.
Tariffs.
Betrayal of allies.
Pardons and special favors for insurrectionists, crooked mayors, and online pimps.
The American people voted for change!
What. A. Jerk.
Despite the doom and gloom, American voters think things are going well:
President Trump’s key policy initiatives are receiving strong majority support from the American people:— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 25, 2025
✅81% of Americans support deporting people who are here illegally and have committed crimes.
✅76% of Americans support the DOGE-led efforts of a full-scale effort to find… pic.twitter.com/9IzuuuiepQ
And Donald Trump is enjoying a 20%+ approval rating among Black voters and his overall approval is at 52%.
So keep it up, David.
Biden— Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) February 27, 2025
Biden
Biden
Biden
Trump
Biden
Biden
You were right about 1 out of 7. You're bad at this.
He's so bad at this.
And this is correct: Biden culled millions of chickens before leaving office. Biden allowed unvaccinated illegals to flow across our southern border. Biden damaged the FAA and Air Traffic Control with DEI nonsense. Crypto has existed for years. Everything was more expensive under Biden, and the tariffs got results. Donald Trump is going to end the wars Joe Biden allowed to start. Joe BIden pardoned Hunter and his family, plus thousands of criminals, including violent ones.
Other than that, everything was unicorns and rainbows under Joe Biden!
Are you this retarded or is this just theatre— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 27, 2025
Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.
You have absolutely no influence that was proven when Trump won the election.— Sarah (@BooBooNyc) February 27, 2025
Correct. Zero influence.
It’s gotten so bad for you guys that all you can do is make up fake crisis.— Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 28, 2025
How about coming up with better ideas that actually work?
Society has rejected your platform and we are dismantling the apparatus.
Amen.
Well, first of all moron, the egg shortage was from the chickens being killed, the small measles outbreak. 99% of airplane crashes have nothing to do with the FFA. you people have nothing better to do than to try to smear s**t, and lie! Your list is bulls**t https://t.co/gzqrIVZlrQ— Wesley Marsh (@WesleyMarsh17) February 28, 2025
Notice how they offer zero ideas.
Anyone writing for The Atlantic has zero credibility. https://t.co/WHXyJZxsOA— CrankyConservative (@MisterMike001) February 27, 2025
Absolutely ZERO credibility.
It's funny when the fake crap with correlation is weak and stupid even if it were true.— JasonPaul (@JasonMoshe36832) February 28, 2025
Like, that's your best? https://t.co/DWTiJ6ztNc
They've got nothing.
*So you admit this is what it was like before Trump?? https://t.co/PynjVCAylG— Weeze (@140_West) February 28, 2025
Frum wants us to believe that this all magically started 1/20/25.
EL. OH. EL.
