Slow News Day? The AP Gets Hysterical About Study That Shows Slavery-Era Laws Are Still Cited Today

The Associated Press deserves to be iced out of the White House Press Pool, and not because of the 'Gulf of America' brouhaha.

Rather, they should be shunned and shamed for being blatant propagandists and troublemakers (there are countless examples, but this one about how Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas died is a good example of it).

Advertisement

They're back again to add another entry to the list of the reasons they suck:

Law school project finds slavery citations still being used today https://t.co/12NlzshWok — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2025

...okay?

The caselaw from the era of slavery is still caselaw and will still be cited.

Here's what the AP writes:

You'll be (not) shocked to learn that supposedly racist caselaw isn't always racist, though:

Fun fact: Slave-era court rulings depriving Black people of gun rights are still being cited today to justify - you guessed it - more gun control directed primarily at Black people. — Hostage Puppy (@Mike___Kilo) February 28, 2025

Well, look at that.

Of course, it's (D)ifferent when they use this caselaw to stifle Second Amendment rights. Because reasons.

Nailed it.

Every time this writer clicks on an AP story to write a Twitchy post, they beg for donations. LOL.

Never.

Until statutes and case law are repealed and overturned, they will continue to be cited when useful 🤷 — mitrajoon (@mitrajoon246071) February 28, 2025

That's how this works.

Slow news day? — Hugo Ruiz (@Margarita_Mtn) February 28, 2025

Must be.

This article is beyond stupid. The left has NO problem citing "slave" cases when it suits them. Roe v Wade actually cited ancient Egyptian law regarding birth control--talk about a slavery citation! — Vox Irrationalis 🐿️🦝 (@NewBottleofWine) February 28, 2025

Our point exactly.