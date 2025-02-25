Palo Alto Teen With 4.4 GPA SUES After Being Rejected by SIXTEEN Colleges, Claiming Racial Discrimination

Stanley Jung was hired by Google out of high school, in a PhD level programming position, because of his brilliance.

But that's not enough for several colleges across the nation, who rejected Jung's application despite remarkable qualifications, and now Jung -- who is Asian -- is suing for racial discrimination.

A teen genius with a 4.4 GPA and 1590 SAT Score—who was hired straight out of high school by Google for a Ph.D level Software Engineer position—was rejected by 16 out of 18 colleges including 5 UC Schools: Berkeley, Davis, UCLA, UCSD and UCSB.



Now he’s suing for racial… pic.twitter.com/y4FkxYsdNs — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) February 23, 2025

There's a history of schools discriminating against Asian applicants, as we told you about here, when the Biden-Harris DOJ dropped a discrimination suit against Yale. In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that college race-based admissions practices were unconstitutional.

Sue the crap out of them and then look into all the medical schools.



It’s an open secret that they have diversity quotas and discriminate against races to meet those quotas, regardless of merit. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 24, 2025

It's not a secret. We've told you about it.

This is the result of DEI, this is DEI in practice, it's just racism against Asians mainly and a bit against Caucasians. It's just sad to see it applied so clearly in practice like this. — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) February 23, 2025

It's not just sad, but maddening.

My Asian step son was refused to medical school with perfect 4.0 and perfect Cat scores



His 'social justice' profile was too low



So he wasted a year doing 'support for inner cities'

before finally being accepted

He is now a brain surgeon at Georgetown — Empire Sentry (@empire_sentry) February 23, 2025

Ridiculous.

Maybe applications for schools/jobs/promotions should only have an ID number...no name, sex, race, religion, etc on app. — Ken Belt (@KenBelt3) February 24, 2025

This isn't a bad idea.

This is discussed in the college sites I’m on in FB. Not a lot, but there are white kids with 1360 SAT’s, 3.8 GPA with very few AP’s getting into these UC schools all day long.



Stats like his are a no brainer. We know exactly what’s going on. — Carole Mac (@HerbsandDirt) February 23, 2025

We sure do.

IMO - Universities get more money from students who need to take remedial courses.



This situation is reverse discrimination and the young man is “overqualified.” He could graduate in 2-3 years not 4-5 years. That’s lost revenue.



Public schools pushing every student towards… — JFlora (@Once0l) February 24, 2025

Gee, why is student loan debt so high?

Total mystery.

End this now. My daughter’s average was 4.8 and she also had a 1590, near perfect score. National Honor Society, spelling bee champion, student government, every state and national award imaginable. Rejected from University of Florida! She is a resident. Make that make sense! 😡 — Doc Trivial (@drrationale) February 23, 2025

It's ridiculous.

This is ridiculous. UCSB is a B-level UC school. I know kids at UCLA with far less impressive resumes. This kind of discrimination not only hurts the individual but America. https://t.co/qTC1y3gGi5 — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) February 24, 2025

Yes it does.

Five University of California schools rejected this kid for admission. Discrimination against Asian-American students by race is a real thing, and it’s pernicious. https://t.co/3sBvJJsrFO — Peter Dujardin (@PeteDujardin) February 24, 2025

For all the people screaming 'JUST GO TO A STATE SCHOOL', five of them rejected him.

Asian Americans that railed against Affirmative Action are now in the Find Out phase https://t.co/tedt75gj7N — Superseriousguy 🔜 ATL regs (@Not_heKtikVGC) February 25, 2025

Or the schools are ignoring the SCOTUS ruling. That's the more likely answer here; we all know how the Left likes to follow court rulings they disagree with.

Joe Biden even bragged about it.

The Left also like to tell us that if the schools did nothing wrong, they should welcome the investigation and have nothing to hide.

We'll see what happens.