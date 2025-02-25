We Vati-CAN'T Even: Lefties Worry New Pope Might Be 'Full Conservative' and 'Extremist'
Palo Alto Teen With 4.4 GPA SUES After Being Rejected by SIXTEEN Colleges, Claiming Racial Discrimination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

Stanley Jung was hired by Google out of high school, in a PhD level programming position, because of his brilliance. 

But that's not enough for several colleges across the nation, who rejected Jung's application despite remarkable qualifications, and now Jung -- who is Asian -- is suing for racial discrimination.

WATCH:

There's a history of schools discriminating against Asian applicants, as we told you about here, when the Biden-Harris DOJ dropped a discrimination suit against Yale. In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that college race-based admissions practices were unconstitutional.

It's not a secret. We've told you about it.

It's not just sad, but maddening.

Ridiculous.

This isn't a bad idea.

We sure do.

Gee, why is student loan debt so high?

Total mystery.

It's ridiculous.

Yes it does.

For all the people screaming 'JUST GO TO A STATE SCHOOL', five of them rejected him.

Or the schools are ignoring the SCOTUS ruling. That's the more likely answer here; we all know how the Left likes to follow court rulings they disagree with.

Joe Biden even bragged about it.

The Left also like to tell us that if the schools did nothing wrong, they should welcome the investigation and have nothing to hide.

We'll see what happens.

