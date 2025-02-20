Thanks, Trump! Wisconsin Has Banned 'Trans' Identifying Males From Competing in Girls' Sports

'Deny. Defend. Depose:' As Trump Racks Up the Wins, Lefties Become Increasingly Unhinged...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last April, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was roasted for vetoing a bill that would have protected girls' and women's sports from men. Evers, a Democrat, decided to sacrifice the safety and success of Wisconsin's women and girls on the altar of trans ideology.

But thanks to President Donald Trump, sanity has been restored to sports in the Dairy State:

Good.

As we said, the state legislature did, and the governor vetoed it.

This writer doesn't understand why this is a hill the Left have chosen to die on.

It's a losing issue for them and they're doubling -- no, tripling -- down on it.

THIS.

It needs to be passed through legislation, so it's harder for another Democratic administration to undo.

This needs to be closed.

They do not.

A MASSIVE win in Wisconsin.

Tags: GIRL SPORTS TRANSGENDER WISCONSIN WOMEN

