Thanks, Trump! Wisconsin Has Banned 'Trans' Identifying Males From Competing in Girls' Sports

Last April, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was roasted for vetoing a bill that would have protected girls' and women's sports from men. Evers, a Democrat, decided to sacrifice the safety and success of Wisconsin's women and girls on the altar of trans ideology.

But thanks to President Donald Trump, sanity has been restored to sports in the Dairy State:

🚨 Wisconsin has BANNED trans identifying males from competing in girls’ sports citing federal guidance as their reasoning.



It is wonderful to see President Trump’s EO being enforced! Fairness is making a comeback 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZN58nkeRt9 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) February 19, 2025

Good.

Why didn't they have the balls to do it without Trump's urging? — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) February 19, 2025

As we said, the state legislature did, and the governor vetoed it.

I'm a Wisconsin Dad of a sports girl.



I've had to watch my daughter get run over by boys playing on girls teams on several instances.

I can't tell you how infuriating it was.



The fact this even had to be debated shows how insane liberals have become. — FullBreed 🔥 🗑 (@breed_full) February 20, 2025

This writer doesn't understand why this is a hill the Left have chosen to die on.

It's a losing issue for them and they're doubling -- no, tripling -- down on it.

EOs are temporary solutions though since they will inevitably be swiftly overturned by future administrations. Unless Congress codifies the EO this won’t be permanent and these states and organizations will just go right back to allowing it! — Glitchdig0 (@glitchdig0) February 20, 2025

THIS.

It needs to be passed through legislation, so it's harder for another Democratic administration to undo.

The policy relies on a birth certificate rather than a cheek swab. In WI, you can change birth certificate sex. “A certified copy of a court order from the United States or Canada that orders the sex designation on the birth record to be changed.” — MAHA | XX (@cardiganpeke) February 19, 2025

This needs to be closed.

Keep it up. These assholes have no place in women’s sports https://t.co/PsYUAwkURl — White Oak (@WhiteOakJLo) February 20, 2025

They do not.

Huge W in Wisconsin thanks to @POTUS’ EO 🔥 https://t.co/rHROMNfENT — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) February 19, 2025

A MASSIVE win in Wisconsin.