What a Beautiful Sight! Construction on the Southern Border Wall Continues (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 20, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Despite the Biden-Harris administration's best effort to sell off and remove parts of our border wall, President Donald Trump and his administration have commenced continuing to build the wall.

WATCH:

What a beautiful sight.

It's been a month since the inauguration.

President Trump ended federally funded welfare for illegals yesterday.

This should never have gotten this bad.

It's a culmination of years of poor policy across the political aisle.

We heard this in Trump's voice.

