What a Beautiful Sight! Construction on the Southern Border Wall Continues (WATCH)

Despite the Biden-Harris administration's best effort to sell off and remove parts of our border wall, President Donald Trump and his administration have commenced continuing to build the wall.

WATCH:

POV: Illegals are no longer going to be able to flood your country pic.twitter.com/vZ5QYapUEZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2025

What a beautiful sight.

It is amazing how fast this administration is moving this time around



It's seriously only Day 32 pic.twitter.com/Ind9fZYxm9 — Dan_TheSPEAR_Man (@dmitchellrep) February 20, 2025

It's been a month since the inauguration.

Build the wall

Build the wall

Build the wall



Who am I kidding, they build the wall for the few that are still trying. Policy changes have made it clear what's going to happen if they try to come to the border to cross. — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) February 20, 2025

President Trump ended federally funded welfare for illegals yesterday.

Finally some common sense on immigration, thanks to Trump's leadership



Great news for America and a big win for MAGA supporters everywhere



Now let's focus on building that wall and keeping our country safe — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 20, 2025

This should never have gotten this bad.

It's a culmination of years of poor policy across the political aisle.

We heard this in Trump's voice.

The image made us chuckle.

Thank you, President Trump for keeping your promises https://t.co/S9L2Udwegn — Fanny Lvanna (@FannyLvanna) February 20, 2025

It's refreshing, no?

This is where I want my tax dollars spent… on border security. Divert every penny saved by DOGE to this priority project. https://t.co/fRkSwclE5T — TwistedRoot (@SurdoOppedere) February 20, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

We love to see it.

Remember when Biden blamed Republicans for HIS border crisis, claiming that he could not address the issue on his own? Well, it turns out that he could have ended it all along...



Thank you, @POTUS, for continuing to put the safety of Americans first. https://t.co/XbbctIUbJK — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) February 20, 2025

That was always a lie.