What a Beautiful Sight! Construction on the Southern Border Wall Continues (WATCH)

Despite the Biden-Harris administration's best effort to sell off and remove parts of our border wall, President Donald Trump and his administration have commenced continuing to build the wall.
POV: Illegals are no longer going to be able to flood your country pic.twitter.com/vZ5QYapUEZ— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2025
What a beautiful sight.
It is amazing how fast this administration is moving this time around— Dan_TheSPEAR_Man (@dmitchellrep) February 20, 2025
It's seriously only Day 32 pic.twitter.com/Ind9fZYxm9
It's been a month since the inauguration.
Build the wall— Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) February 20, 2025
Build the wall
Build the wall
Who am I kidding, they build the wall for the few that are still trying. Policy changes have made it clear what's going to happen if they try to come to the border to cross.
President Trump ended federally funded welfare for illegals yesterday.
Finally some common sense on immigration, thanks to Trump's leadership— Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 20, 2025
Great news for America and a big win for MAGA supporters everywhere
Now let's focus on building that wall and keeping our country safe
This should never have gotten this bad.
It's a culmination of years of poor policy across the political aisle.
Great big beautiful wall https://t.co/c9qZlFp1nt— Gray(haired)Man (@markcooper65065) February 20, 2025
We heard this in Trump's voice.
#PromisesMadePromisesKept https://t.co/J3fnrFjijj pic.twitter.com/7Kjnv5Wyuz— Roger Smith (@NesterNintnendo) February 20, 2025
The image made us chuckle.
Thank you, President Trump for keeping your promises https://t.co/S9L2Udwegn— Fanny Lvanna (@FannyLvanna) February 20, 2025
It's refreshing, no?
This is where I want my tax dollars spent… on border security. Divert every penny saved by DOGE to this priority project. https://t.co/fRkSwclE5T— TwistedRoot (@SurdoOppedere) February 20, 2025
We'd be okay with this.
Promise Made, Promise Kept! https://t.co/joY33AOPGG pic.twitter.com/pv0iADNCaD— Jonah Tank (@MicPopo1) February 20, 2025
We love to see it.
Remember when Biden blamed Republicans for HIS border crisis, claiming that he could not address the issue on his own? Well, it turns out that he could have ended it all along...— Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) February 20, 2025
Thank you, @POTUS, for continuing to put the safety of Americans first. https://t.co/XbbctIUbJK
That was always a lie.
