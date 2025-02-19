Hot Take: 'Undocumented Workers' Are Subsidizing Social Security for Citizens
Leavitt Confirms Trump Signing Executive Order Ending Taxpayer-Funded Federal Benefits for Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:55 PM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed earlier reporting by Bill Melugin of Fox News - President Donald Trump is signing an Executive Order tonight that terminates taxpayer-funded federal benefits for illegal aliens.

Here’s more. (READ)

Here’s earlier reporting from Melugin that lays out the details. (READ)

SCOOP: Per WH official on background, later tonight, President Trump will sign an executive order designed to terminate any & all federal taxpayer benefits going to illegal aliens. The order will direct every federal agency & department to identify all federally funded programs currently providing any financial benefits to illegal aliens, and “take corrective action”, ensuring that any federal funds to states and localities “will not be used to support sanctuary policies or assist illegal immigration.”

Additionally, the executive order will mandate improvements in eligibility verification to prevent federal benefits from going to anyone in the US illegally.

A WH official tells @FoxNews the executive order will show Trump is committed to prioritizing that federal public health benefits go towards American citizens, including veterans.

Melugin continues. (READ)

More via WH official on background: 

“Under current welfare laws, specifically the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA), illegal aliens are generally barred from welfare programs. But if they’re granted parole, they are classified as “qualified aliens” and become eligible for various welfare programs on a sliding scale, with full eligibility granted within five years.” 

“The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the Biden Administration’s open borders agenda, which sought to provide Medicaid-funded emergency services to illegal aliens, has cost Federal and state taxpayers more than $16.2 billion.” 

“The Biden Administration gave billions in taxpayer dollars to left-wing groups that facilitated mass illegal migration and provided legal services to challenge deportation orders. • In addition, since 2021, more than $1 billion has been allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to illegal aliens.”

It’s about time.

Posters say this is sure to upset ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats who place the wants of illegal aliens over American citizens. We can think of one Democrat who will be devastated.

She’ll have to get over herself.

Commenters know they’ve been fleeced by their government for a long time.

Like other Trump Executive Orders, this is sure to spark court battles and resistance from our federal government and various states. While this rages, it sends a clear signal to illegal aliens in America: Trump is serious about ending illegal immigration and there are more measures to that end to come.

