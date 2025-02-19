Leavitt Confirms Trump Signing Executive Order Ending Taxpayer-Funded Federal Benefits for...
WATCH: Minnesota Legislators Confirm State's Paid Family Medical Leave Covers Illegal Aliens

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on February 19, 2025
President Donald Trump's administration needs to crack down on cities and states that continue to provide benefits and support to illegal immigrants.

Denver is one such city, and Minnesota is one of the states.

WATCH:

This is insane and needs to stop.

You'll be not shocked to learn Tim Walz lied about this as part of his gubernatorial platform:

He's terrible.

Excellent question.

Fundamentally dishonest.

This is also a really good question.

This writer is not a citizen of Minnesota, but what's to stop her from collecting benefits from MN if citizenship isn't part of the criteria?

Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’ Precious Nonprofit
justmindy
It's clear they're working somewhere, but not paying into the system they're going to be taking paid leave from.

We would not be surprised at all.

Get him out of office, and the rest of his fellow Democrats, too.

They don't care about real Americans, though.

Because reasons

