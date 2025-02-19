WATCH: Minnesota Legislators Confirm State's Paid Family Medical Leave Covers Illegal Aliens

President Donald Trump's administration needs to crack down on cities and states that continue to provide benefits and support to illegal immigrants.

Denver is one such city, and Minnesota is one of the states.

Advertisement

WATCH:

🚨 BREAKING: MN House Republicans confirm illegal aliens qualify for Walz’s Paid Family Medical Leave.



REP. SCHULTZ: “Is this benefit going to be provided for people who are here illegally?”



WALZ ADMIN: “There’s no requirement in the paid leave law that is tied to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/o5efORrhYr — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 19, 2025

This is insane and needs to stop.

You'll be not shocked to learn Tim Walz lied about this as part of his gubernatorial platform:

BACKGROUND: While running for VP, Tim Walz repeatedly promoted his Paid Family Medical Leave program—and lied about it.



Claiming it was “promoted by the business community,” when in reality, they opposed it from day one.



Now we’ve learned these benefits will also go to illegal… pic.twitter.com/MUbRSCfGNS — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 19, 2025

He's terrible.

If they are not citizens and do not have a work visa, how are they employed to qualify for FMLA? The state is knowingly aiding illegal activities by allowing known illegal employment and knowingly providing benefits through that employment. — J Nolte (@jnoak76) February 19, 2025

Excellent question.

“Citizenship” wasn’t the question. They are so dishonest. — Arthur Fortune (X Score 65) (@CBove1) February 19, 2025

Fundamentally dishonest.

If citizenship is not required, why should residency be required? — KevinPinball🦬 (@KevinPinball) February 19, 2025

This is also a really good question.

This writer is not a citizen of Minnesota, but what's to stop her from collecting benefits from MN if citizenship isn't part of the criteria?

If they are living in the USA illegally, why are they eligible for paid family and medical leave from their place of employment? It's illegal to hire illegal aliens in the first place. What am I missing here? — FBURG Food Ministry (@TL_Series) February 19, 2025

It's clear they're working somewhere, but not paying into the system they're going to be taking paid leave from.

So, illegal aliens can work in MN and get paid leave. The employers are not private sector bc they would be violating Federal law so they are hiring illegal immigrants to work for the State? — Conservative Cali (@WestMonstie) February 19, 2025

We would not be surprised at all.

Get him out of office, and the rest of his fellow Democrats, too.

Meanwhile, actual real Americans and particularly Minnesotans are struggling… https://t.co/oXAWLkQYvf — Traditionally Sarah 🇺🇸 (@tradwifemom) February 19, 2025

They don't care about real Americans, though.

Can do someone explain this to me like a third grader. How does someone who came into this country illegally qualify for any work benefits? https://t.co/66OVdbKPtT — McLovin 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@BeilinsonKeith) February 19, 2025

Because reasons