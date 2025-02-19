Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’...
Oh, HELL NO: Denver City Council Member Wants to Use Tax Money for Illegal Alien Defense Fund

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 19, 2025
ImgFlip

If there's a sanctuary city that despises its American citizens more than Denver, we'd be hard-pressed to think of it. Over the last several years, Denver has cut the budgets of fire and police departments, took money from the DMV and parks-rec department, and threatened to lay off hourly government employees to reallocate that money for illegal immigrants.

It's a slap in the face to those voters who didn't elect these petty tyrants, and now they want to use even more taxpayer dollars for a legal fund to protect the illegal immigrants.

WATCH:

This is maddening.

The voters of Denver need to remove them all from office.

They're certifiable.

If this writer were on the council, she'd play it.

That’s perfect.

Where’s the lie?

They should face consequences for breaking federal laws.

Yes it is.

This writer hasn't seen one person in Denver post in favor of this, and yet they keep voting these people into office.

Make it make sense.

Tags: COLORADO DENVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TAXPAYERS

