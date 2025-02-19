Oh, HELL NO: Denver City Council Member Wants to Use Tax Money for Illegal Alien Defense Fund

If there's a sanctuary city that despises its American citizens more than Denver, we'd be hard-pressed to think of it. Over the last several years, Denver has cut the budgets of fire and police departments, took money from the DMV and parks-rec department, and threatened to lay off hourly government employees to reallocate that money for illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

It's a slap in the face to those voters who didn't elect these petty tyrants, and now they want to use even more taxpayer dollars for a legal fund to protect the illegal immigrants.

WATCH:

Denver City Council member discusses using tax dollars to raise the budget for a legal defense fund to protect criminal illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/yte5gGUFgb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 19, 2025

This is maddening.

Free her of her job and responsibilities. She has no business being anywhere near our tax dollars. Period. — 🍕Jessica Carderara🍕 (@MAGApizzy) February 19, 2025

The voters of Denver need to remove them all from office.

Protect criminal illegals? These people are crazy. — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) February 19, 2025

They're certifiable.

Maybe someone should show Karen this video of Laken Rilley's bereaved mother: pic.twitter.com/OfFJmY1jgv — Colette Murphy (@Iammurphycolet) February 19, 2025

If this writer were on the council, she'd play it.

That’s perfect.

Illegals = voters for Dims and they’ll spend every last dollar YOU HAVE to keep them and support them. It’s also totes OK with them if YOU have to be robbed, raped, or murdered by their CLIENTS because you little people don’t actually matter in the slightest. — Sherry McEvil (@SLMcEvil) February 19, 2025

Where’s the lie?

Law enforcement should forcibly remove these traitors https://t.co/a0nDZW9ix4 — Concerned Noticer 🇺🇸 (@concerndnoticer) February 19, 2025

They should face consequences for breaking federal laws.

Denver is run by the most far left radicals that you can find. https://t.co/jFHQBeDvbZ — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) February 19, 2025

Yes it is.

hey denver, how do you like your tax dollars going to this 😳🙄 https://t.co/1dZS25ad4P — Dawn Lincoln (@SouthernCOGirl) February 19, 2025

This writer hasn't seen one person in Denver post in favor of this, and yet they keep voting these people into office.

Make it make sense.