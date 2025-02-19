Lydia Polgreen Says White House Deportation Video Is Like a Snuff Film for...
FLIP FLOP: Day After Asking Who's in Charge of Trump Admin, ABC News Warns Trump's Taken Total Control

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

This writer woke up to a major case of deja vu. Why? 

Yesterday, she brought you this story about ABC News asking who is in charge in the Trump Administration. The answer, of course, is President Donald Trump.

But ABC News -- who ignored Joe Biden's obvious issues for four years -- had to pose that question to viewers, because reasons.

So when she woke up this morning and saw this story, it was truly a 'record scratch' moment:

Sigh.

This is all so tiresome.

Here's what ABC News writes:

Months into his first term as president, Donald Trump was furious with the snowballing Russia investigation and ordered White House Counsel Don McGahn to make sure that special counsel Robert Mueller got fired.

'Mueller has to go,' McGahn recalled Trump saying. 'Call me back when you do it.'

But McGahn didn’t do it, and Trump didn’t even bring it up the next time they saw each other. Such incidents were common during Trump’s initial experience in the White House, where officials would soften or ignore his most outrageous decisions and the president seemed unwilling to enforce his will.

It’s hard to imagine the same thing happening during Trump’s second term. Instead of repeating his laissez-faire attitude toward his own administration, the Republican president is asserting control at every opportunity, backed up by loyalists at all levels of government. Despite occasional disorganization and confusion, there's a headstrong determination to push through any obstacles.

President Donald Trump learned from the mistakes of his first administration. Good.

They sure seem to be surprised.

And we see how that worked out.

Clicks.

Because there are a lot of Lefties in the replies who think this somehow proves Trump is -- you guessed it -- Hitler.

This coming from someone with the Palestinian flag in their username is just *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

We won't, but go on.

It's much better to have tens of thousands of faceless bureaucrats doing this instead, apparently.

Anyway, back to dragging ABC News:

Yes. This pleases us very much.

They sure did.

Quite the admission, no?

It was always a lie that Trump was an authoritarian, and in his second term, he's doing nothing different than Joe Biden did. Except for actually being the president, because Trump's brain isn't Swiss cheese.

