FLIP FLOP: Day After Asking Who's in Charge of Trump Admin, ABC News Warns Trump's Taken Total Control

This writer woke up to a major case of deja vu. Why?

Yesterday, she brought you this story about ABC News asking who is in charge in the Trump Administration. The answer, of course, is President Donald Trump.

But ABC News -- who ignored Joe Biden's obvious issues for four years -- had to pose that question to viewers, because reasons.

So when she woke up this morning and saw this story, it was truly a 'record scratch' moment:

Instead of repeating the laissez-faire attitude toward his own administration that characterized his first term, President Trump is asserting control at every opportunity, backed up by loyalists at all levels of government. https://t.co/ZDzDhuEul6 — ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2025

Sigh.

This is all so tiresome.

Here's what ABC News writes:

Months into his first term as president, Donald Trump was furious with the snowballing Russia investigation and ordered White House Counsel Don McGahn to make sure that special counsel Robert Mueller got fired. 'Mueller has to go,' McGahn recalled Trump saying. 'Call me back when you do it.' But McGahn didn’t do it, and Trump didn’t even bring it up the next time they saw each other. Such incidents were common during Trump’s initial experience in the White House, where officials would soften or ignore his most outrageous decisions and the president seemed unwilling to enforce his will. It’s hard to imagine the same thing happening during Trump’s second term. Instead of repeating his laissez-faire attitude toward his own administration, the Republican president is asserting control at every opportunity, backed up by loyalists at all levels of government. Despite occasional disorganization and confusion, there's a headstrong determination to push through any obstacles.

President Donald Trump learned from the mistakes of his first administration. Good.

...you're surprised? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 19, 2025

They sure seem to be surprised.

Because he chose people like you the first go around. — My name is Michael (@HighCrawl) February 19, 2025

And we see how that worked out.

Well, @ABC will hate him no matter what he does, so why bother writing about it? — Imma Draff (@ImmaDraff) February 19, 2025

Clicks.

Because there are a lot of Lefties in the replies who think this somehow proves Trump is -- you guessed it -- Hitler.

This is how the Nazi's took power .. anyone not loyal removed .. it's not a prerequisite in any democracy to have complete loyalty to the elected leader .. but it is under fascism — ⲢⲈⲀϨⲀⲚⲦ™ 🍉🇵🇸 (@Sinizt3r1) February 19, 2025

This coming from someone with the Palestinian flag in their username is just *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

The beginning of the end of American democracy. We once stood for freedom and will now fall into the ashes of authoritarianism — 🐕 (@remymarcchris2) February 19, 2025

We won't, but go on.

Elon isn't part of the government. He's just a bored volunteer who has been given carte blanche to insert himself in every facet of the government and affect the lives of tens of millions of people with absolutely no accountability. — Dan 😎🍕🍔🐈‍⬛ (@DanielAshley13) February 19, 2025

It's much better to have tens of thousands of faceless bureaucrats doing this instead, apparently.

Anyway, back to dragging ABC News:

Yes. This pleases us very much.

That’s because democrats tried to destroy our country over the past four years. pic.twitter.com/xrjI58UcUI — VikZ (@ZreckVic) February 19, 2025

They sure did.

After almost a decade of calling trump a dictator, ABC news now admits Trumps first term was laissez-faire. <-the opposite of authoritarian. https://t.co/KnxrOGJe7Q — Jammie Treat (@jamtreat) February 19, 2025

Quite the admission, no?

It was always a lie that Trump was an authoritarian, and in his second term, he's doing nothing different than Joe Biden did. Except for actually being the president, because Trump's brain isn't Swiss cheese.