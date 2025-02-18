Unhinged Resistance Lefty Thinks She's Found More Irrefutable Proof Trump Is Just Like...
Guess Which 'Wicked' Star Will Play Jesus in Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus...
HA! Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on...
Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO...
Media's Panic Attack Over DOGE Sends Liberal Elites & Dems Packing
LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with...
So ... About That USAID Worker Who Told Her SUPER SAD Story on...
Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left...
Promises Made, Promises KEPT! Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever...
'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING...
Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA...
PANIC Setting In --> What Adam Schiff Accused Elon Musk of Doing with...
VIP
STILL Not Getting It: The Hill's Hot Take on Trump's 'White' Cabinet the...
OMG: Heath Mayo's MOCK-Tastic Meltdown After X Points and Laughs at Principles Summit...

After Four Years of the Biden Puppet Presidency, ABC News Asks Who's Running the Trump Administration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

If the Left wants some guidance on why the Democratic Party's approval rating is in the toilet and why Donald Trump is president again, here's some friendly advice from this writer: stop being hypocrites.

Advertisement

Five years ago, it was painfully clear to this writer that Joe Biden wasn't all there cognitively. If you've ever spent time around people with dementia (and this writer has, both as a nurse and the niece of someone with Alzheimer's), you saw the signs in 2020.

Except for our moral and intellectual superiors in the media, apparently. They stuck their fingers in their ears and screamed, 'La la la la la!' to drag Biden's butt across the finish line in 2020 and through his term.

They even were okay with him having a second term, until the June debate made it obvious to voters that Biden was unwell. Then -- and only then -- they ousted him from the race but kept him in the White House. Special prosecutor Robert Hur said Biden wasn't all there, cognitively speaking, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shared that Biden had no memory of signing an executive order.

But now, suddenly, media and the Left are really concerned about who is running the country:

More from ABC News:

As its influence within the federal government grows daily, one question routinely emerges about the Department of Government Efficiency: Who is in charge?

That answer continues to evade the lawyers tasked with defending President Donald Trump's administration in court.

In an affidavit filed in federal court on Tuesday, a White House official clarified that Elon Musk is not the administrator of the newly formed entity -- seemingly contradicting public statements by Trump.

Recommended

Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions
Sam J.
Advertisement

After that botched debate, Hunter Biden joined official White House meetings. No one elected Hunter Biden.

See the problem here, Lefties?

See why this argument will get no traction?

Weird how we never got this headline.

Take all the seats, ABC.

Yeah. Bang up job, guys.

Nah. He got a blanket pardon, after all.

Even Edith Wilson was appalled by Jill Biden.

Advertisement

Nope. Not a single question.

Nope. And we'll never know who really was.

Because they were fine with whatever was going on in the Biden White House.

Tags: ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions
Sam J.
Unhinged Resistance Lefty Thinks She's Found More Irrefutable Proof Trump Is Just Like Hitler (Again)
Amy Curtis
HA! Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on our Bingo Card Today BUT We'll Take It
Sam J.
Guess Which 'Wicked' Star Will Play Jesus in Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
Amy Curtis
LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with Sean Duffy About Air Safety
Sam J.
Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left and LOL He Really Went There (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions Sam J.
Advertisement