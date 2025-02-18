After Four Years of the Biden Puppet Presidency, ABC News Asks Who's Running the Trump Administration

If the Left wants some guidance on why the Democratic Party's approval rating is in the toilet and why Donald Trump is president again, here's some friendly advice from this writer: stop being hypocrites.

Five years ago, it was painfully clear to this writer that Joe Biden wasn't all there cognitively. If you've ever spent time around people with dementia (and this writer has, both as a nurse and the niece of someone with Alzheimer's), you saw the signs in 2020.

Except for our moral and intellectual superiors in the media, apparently. They stuck their fingers in their ears and screamed, 'La la la la la!' to drag Biden's butt across the finish line in 2020 and through his term.

They even were okay with him having a second term, until the June debate made it obvious to voters that Biden was unwell. Then -- and only then -- they ousted him from the race but kept him in the White House. Special prosecutor Robert Hur said Biden wasn't all there, cognitively speaking, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shared that Biden had no memory of signing an executive order.

But now, suddenly, media and the Left are really concerned about who is running the country:

As its influence within the federal government grows daily, one question routinely emerges about the Department of Government Efficiency: Who is in charge?https://t.co/gk33jMc9JH — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2025

More from ABC News:

As its influence within the federal government grows daily, one question routinely emerges about the Department of Government Efficiency: Who is in charge? That answer continues to evade the lawyers tasked with defending President Donald Trump's administration in court. In an affidavit filed in federal court on Tuesday, a White House official clarified that Elon Musk is not the administrator of the newly formed entity -- seemingly contradicting public statements by Trump.

After that botched debate, Hunter Biden joined official White House meetings. No one elected Hunter Biden.

See the problem here, Lefties?

See why this argument will get no traction?

“As President Biden slips farther into dementia, one question routinely emerges: why are Americans not happy with his amazing economy?” — Razor (@hale_razor) February 18, 2025

Weird how we never got this headline.

Hey, in case you didn’t hear, the previous president had applesauce for brains that was so bad that he had to drop out of the race. It turns out his crackhead and convicted son was sitting in on White House meetings as a result. You all said nothing so… — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 18, 2025

Take all the seats, ABC.

Yeah. Bang up job, guys.

Guess it's not the criminal Hunter Biden any longer. pic.twitter.com/BEhNhjQcj3 — JWF (@JammieWF) February 18, 2025

Nah. He got a blanket pardon, after all.

Even Edith Wilson was appalled by Jill Biden.

Meanwhile, four years of this never cajoled them to ask anything… https://t.co/jgGw5Z3j6F pic.twitter.com/h2dvKzVqu3 — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) February 18, 2025

Nope. Not a single question.

Joe Biden literally was literally not in charge at all. https://t.co/aIzMcot1WA — Riley Kontek (@BigRilesMMA) February 18, 2025

Nope. And we'll never know who really was.

“who is in charge?”



they didn’t ask this question for the entirety of the Biden administration https://t.co/Yx3dTGy8Q9 — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) February 18, 2025

Because they were fine with whatever was going on in the Biden White House.