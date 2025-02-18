Time to Choose: As U.K. Nurses Form Union to Protect Their Rights, J.K. Rowling Tells Pols to Pick a Side

In July, we told you how Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is forcing female nurses to share locker rooms with men, and punishing women who dare complain about having to change clothing in front of men.

That battle isn't over, and nurses aren't taking the bullying lying down. Nurses in Darlington are forming a union (watch how quickly the Left becomes anti-union), and J.K. Rowling tells politicians it's time to pick a side:

Women are organising. Now is the time for every political party to decide whether it wishes to protect the rights of 51% of the population, or continue to pander to gender activists.https://t.co/jh2WDyR12O — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 17, 2025

More from The Northern Echo:

A group of nurses from County Durham and Darlington Foundation Trust (CDDFT) have lodged an employment tribunal case for sexual discrimination and sexual harassment over the ongoing issue. Some members of the group, from Darlington Memorial Hospital's Day Surgery unit, spoke publicly about their legal challenge in June, saying they felt 'unsafe' in the situation, and that they had been 'intimidated and threatened' by the hospital's HR department. The legal action began after 26 nurses wrote to County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust raising their concerns in March. Now the nurses have set up a new union - the Darlington Nurses Union (DNU) - to help in their battle. Some members of the group, from Darlington Memorial Hospital's Day Surgery unit, have now spoken out again about the extreme stress and 'sleepless nights' they have endured because of their legal action.

Good.

This writer has long argued that politicians need to stop catering to the whims of a vocal minority over the well-being and rights of the majority of women.

Really pleased to see this, what fantastic women the Darlington nurses are 💪 — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) February 18, 2025

They are brave; the radical trans activists and the politicians who enable them are vile.

They need to look at what happened in the United States.



Donald Trump's resounding win was a direct consequence of gender activists overplaying their insane hand. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) February 18, 2025

The Lefty tyrants in Europe are going to cross a line and then the blowback will be insane.

The challenge is gender activists, because they're a tiny percentage of the population, have an astronomical intersectionality score (from being "oppressed") and therefore claim the right to override the rights of the 51% (because they're the majority). — Maddog301 (@maddog301) February 17, 2025

That's their 'logic', but it's not going to be tolerated.

JK Rowling is spot on, women's rights are being eroded by woke ideology



The Labour party under Keir Starmer has failed women, it's time for a change



Reform Party is the only party standing up for women's rights and free speech — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 18, 2025

It's shameful what wokeness is doing to women.

100 years on and still fighting for basic rights ✊ pic.twitter.com/DyLoRO6IOX — Lou-bug Windsor 🦖 (@LoubugWindsor) February 17, 2025

Against the Left, to boot.

They'll be made to care.

I always have so much admiration for people who, at the most challenging times of their lives, find a way to do something positive and help others..... https://t.co/2pZCEiiHkJ — Tarda the GC (@ShadLass_) February 18, 2025

This is what heroes do.

Yes, its 51% issue, not "can't you just pretend" for 1% https://t.co/eDWDj0vuW9 — Kevin Shelley (@TheKevinShelley) February 18, 2025

It's especially galling that the people who scream about 'democracy!' the loudest also ignore the will of the majority when it suits their political agenda.

I was a member of UNISON @unisontheunion for many years and it makes me sad that this should be necessary, but if the existing unions won’t support their women members the women need to organise themselves. https://t.co/QXakQaEq80 — Lynn Marwood (@lynn_marwood) February 18, 2025

Yep. If existing unions won't help, make your own.

women are organising - ignore us at your peril https://t.co/2RjINPhSdF — WRN Guernsey (@WRNGuernsey) February 18, 2025

They'll probably ignore us until it's too late for them.

Oh well. Their choice.