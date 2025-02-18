Rep. AOC Says Elon Musk Should Fly Commercial If He's So Confident
Time to Choose: As U.K. Nurses Form Union to Protect Their Rights, J.K. Rowling Tells Pols to Pick a Side

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 18, 2025
Grok AI

In July, we told you how Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is forcing female nurses to share locker rooms with men, and punishing women who dare complain about having to change clothing in front of men.

That battle isn't over, and nurses aren't taking the bullying lying down. Nurses in Darlington are forming a union (watch how quickly the Left becomes anti-union), and J.K. Rowling tells politicians it's time to pick a side:

More from The Northern Echo:

A group of nurses from County Durham and Darlington Foundation Trust (CDDFT) have lodged an employment tribunal case for sexual discrimination and sexual harassment over the ongoing issue.

Some members of the group, from Darlington Memorial Hospital's Day Surgery unit, spoke publicly about their legal challenge in June, saying they felt 'unsafe' in the situation, and that they had been 'intimidated and threatened' by the hospital's HR department. 

The legal action began after 26 nurses wrote to County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust raising their concerns in March.

Now the nurses have set up a new union - the Darlington Nurses Union (DNU) - to help in their battle.

Some members of the group, from Darlington Memorial Hospital's Day Surgery unit, have now spoken out again about the extreme stress and 'sleepless nights' they have endured because of their legal action.

Good.

This writer has long argued that politicians need to stop catering to the whims of a vocal minority over the well-being and rights of the majority of women.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asked How the Bibas Children Became Dead Bodies
Brett T.
They are brave; the radical trans activists and the politicians who enable them are vile.

The Lefty tyrants in Europe are going to cross a line and then the blowback will be insane.

That's their 'logic', but it's not going to be tolerated.

It's shameful what wokeness is doing to women.

Against the Left, to boot.

They'll be made to care.

This is what heroes do.

It's especially galling that the people who scream about 'democracy!' the loudest also ignore the will of the majority when it suits their political agenda.

Yep. If existing unions won't help, make your own.

They'll probably ignore us until it's too late for them.

Oh well. Their choice.

