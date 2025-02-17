Brave Democracy Defender Calls Elon Musk's Vow to Back Candidates 'Oligarchy' and Then Locks Replies

CLOWN: After Falling for an Obvious Parody Account, Chris Murphy Pivots to Lying...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 17, 2025
MSNBC

The Left would make it much easier on themselves if they spent about two seconds figuring out what words mean and not being raging hypocrites.

But they seem to enjoy the struggle and humiliation that comes with getting their butss handed to them repeatedly, so we won't stop them.

Mehdi Hasan, for example, is concerned about Elon Musk possibly having access to his Social Security number. Why one of the world's richest men would want to steal Hasan's identity is a mystery, of course.

And now he's back with a warning that Elon Musk using his money to sway elections -- as Leftist billionaire George Soros has done for years -- is suddenly an 'oligarchy.'

Of course, this brave defender of democracy locked his replies.

There are a lot of people who agree with Hasan in his mentions.

As we said, they've all forgotten about George Soros.

Conveniently.

EL. OH. EL.

No.

He's an American citizen, Nana.

Cope and seethe.

75 million people voted for President Donald Trump, who made it very clear Musk would head up DOGE and cut wasteful spending.

He's doing exactly what he campaigned on doing.

Oh, really? Well, since you went there, let's look at what was spent on elections:

Huh. She spent four times as much as Trump.

Exactly this.

He's so brave.

Not.

That's (D)ifferent.

He's absolutely unserious and anti-intellectual.

