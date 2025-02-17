Brave Democracy Defender Calls Elon Musk's Vow to Back Candidates 'Oligarchy' and Then Locks Replies

The Left would make it much easier on themselves if they spent about two seconds figuring out what words mean and not being raging hypocrites.

But they seem to enjoy the struggle and humiliation that comes with getting their butss handed to them repeatedly, so we won't stop them.

Mehdi Hasan, for example, is concerned about Elon Musk possibly having access to his Social Security number. Why one of the world's richest men would want to steal Hasan's identity is a mystery, of course.

And now he's back with a warning that Elon Musk using his money to sway elections -- as Leftist billionaire George Soros has done for years -- is suddenly an 'oligarchy.'

This is what oligarchy, not democracy, looks like. https://t.co/o4bWoY7nBA — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 17, 2025

Of course, this brave defender of democracy locked his replies.

There are a lot of people who agree with Hasan in his mentions.

We need all the Billionaire's against this bulls**t to cancel out Elon's threats. Any funds that Elon commits should be met with equal (or more) commitment from us. Take the threat off the table... https://t.co/BxYRl6oJLa — TH (@timshogan) February 17, 2025

As we said, they've all forgotten about George Soros.

Conveniently.

They need to get rid of Citizens united for the US elections. https://t.co/6GZSLIq3w5 — Keith Blanchette (@KeithStephenB22) February 17, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

No.

We have to get this criminal Dodgy creature deported, he needs to go home, and that isn't here. https://t.co/uBHNJVsomm — NANA (great grandma) (@NancyEstesManar) February 17, 2025

He's an American citizen, Nana.

Terrifying, terrifying interview.

He said it - trump/Musk are consolidating ALL power in the executive office. He says we're on the brink of a constitutional crisis. Seems to me we're already there. We need leadership to disarm/arrest Muck/rump. https://t.co/VvZj3lUwo6 — CreSea (@CreSea) February 17, 2025

Cope and seethe.

Yep. Elon is running the show.

Not Trump

Certainly not us. https://t.co/3TKsySMVw7 — Quaker Nana (@QuakerNana) February 17, 2025

75 million people voted for President Donald Trump, who made it very clear Musk would head up DOGE and cut wasteful spending.

He's doing exactly what he campaigned on doing.

I believe plutocracy is more accurate. https://t.co/p66Grgf9ml — DannyKPolitics (@DannyKPolitics) February 17, 2025

Oh, really? Well, since you went there, let's look at what was spent on elections:

Trump spent 250 million and Kamala Spent a billion (there was no democrat primary either) https://t.co/y2B4fQpUzU — CC (@CrillyCrawler) February 17, 2025

Huh. She spent four times as much as Trump.

The Harris campaign spent a billion in 3 months. Hillary spent 1.2 billion. Money spent =/= winning the election. https://t.co/XnXBcILNbj — Ashley (@Asheswillfall1) February 17, 2025

Exactly this.

This is what cowardice looks like https://t.co/o2sqvOjq6X pic.twitter.com/GjkvIroHzI — Te Atrevo (@VictorSquireLee) February 17, 2025

He's so brave.

Not.

That's (D)ifferent.

Not Mehdi Hasan now disabling comments while he posts with impunity 🤣 like his debates… he spews his opinion as fast as humanly possible to prevent anyone else from interjecting/correcting him. Then he shouts over the response. Totally unintellectual https://t.co/AQJKPuo9Z9 — Abi M (@Abi1ALT) February 17, 2025

He's absolutely unserious and anti-intellectual.