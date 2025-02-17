Party of 'Norms' and 'Decency' Strikes AGAIN! Pete Hegseth Calls Biden's IRS Out...
Yes, Dummy: J.D. Vance Delivers a Knock-Out Punch to Mehdi Hasan's First Amendment False Equivalency

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on February 17, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

One of these days, the Left will learn not to pick a fight with Vice President J.D. Vance. Vance is well-read, articulate, and unafraid to speak his mind.

He gave a barn-burner of a speech in Europe last week, and it got a bunch of Lefty panties in a twist. Vance is correct that Europe is on the wrong path, but they also don't have a First Amendment, which makes the German-style speech suppression legal (albeit wrong).

So when Mehdi Hasan (he's having a banner day) decided to call Vance out for the White House's embargo on the Associated Press, it did NOT go well for Mehdi. At all.

Of course Vance responded.

BOOM.

Watch Mehdi cry like a German over Vance calling him 'dummy.'

So do we.

That right does not include access to the White House.

It's so awesome.

We love having Republicans who push back against the Left.

It's so great. Media deserve nothing but contempt.

This writer laughed. Hard.

This writer is almost over the fact Vance is younger than she is.

Almost.

We need more Republican politicians unafraid to call a dummy a dummy.

