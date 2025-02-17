Yes, Dummy: J.D. Vance Delivers a Knock-Out Punch to Mehdi Hasan's First Amendment False Equivalency

One of these days, the Left will learn not to pick a fight with Vice President J.D. Vance. Vance is well-read, articulate, and unafraid to speak his mind.

He gave a barn-burner of a speech in Europe last week, and it got a bunch of Lefty panties in a twist. Vance is correct that Europe is on the wrong path, but they also don't have a First Amendment, which makes the German-style speech suppression legal (albeit wrong).

Advertisement

So when Mehdi Hasan (he's having a banner day) decided to call Vance out for the White House's embargo on the Associated Press, it did NOT go well for Mehdi. At all.

Hey @JDVance, I know you’re busy lecturing the Europeans on free speech, but have you seen this? https://t.co/jVoWE0Z5q1 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 17, 2025

Of course Vance responded.

Yes dummy. I think there’s a difference between not giving a reporter a seat in the WH press briefing room and jailing people for dissenting views. The latter is a threat to free speech, the former is not. Hope that helps! — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 17, 2025

BOOM.

Watch Mehdi cry like a German over Vance calling him 'dummy.'

Love me some Vance https://t.co/58A6klemt4 — ToWanda (@its1984forrealz) February 17, 2025

So do we.

There’s also freedom of press guaranteed in the first amendment, how does that fit in that dichotomy? It’s something different than freedom of speech. Why does excluding parts of the press not violate that right? @JDVance https://t.co/5jUlutj4Fb — Klotzkette (@Klotzkette) February 17, 2025

That right does not include access to the White House.

This is f**king awesome. I couldn't love him more. https://t.co/A40u8JMwLI — Ei (@Ei2021) February 17, 2025

It's so awesome.

Now ask me again if I have any regrets voting Trump-Vance.

No nopety nope. They are the only chance we have at saving the nation. https://t.co/uRtYRQbKtV — CattusFelis (@sosMachiavelli) February 17, 2025

We love having Republicans who push back against the Left.

How great is it that Vance called out Medhi Hassan for his ridiculous false equivalence and Hassan turned off replies so he didn’t get humiliated even further https://t.co/bANjtfHVk5 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 17, 2025

It's so great. Media deserve nothing but contempt.

Vance bitch-slappin’ Mehdi like this is hilarious. Mesh tried to compare the WH removing privileged access from corporate ‘journos’ to people being jailed overseas by their govt for memes/speech. https://t.co/ldJQPNMT9M pic.twitter.com/3kc18e2cJt — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 17, 2025

This writer laughed. Hard.

😂 I like having a millennial VP tbh https://t.co/Ij3hSkEi1u — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 17, 2025

This writer is almost over the fact Vance is younger than she is.

Almost.

Can I just say how refreshing it is to have an intelligent VP who is also unafraid to call a dummy a dummy 👏🏻 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Tz4SWiR9oU — Very American Mom (@veryamericanmom) February 17, 2025

We need more Republican politicians unafraid to call a dummy a dummy.