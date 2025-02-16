WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See Their Warrants to Deport Illegals

Ah, Karens.

Can't live with them. Can't deport them along with the illegal immigrants they seem to love so much.

This video comes to us from North Carolina, where a nosy woman decided to inject herself into an ICE raid, demanding the agents show her -- a passerby -- the warrant.

Three men from India arrested by law enforcement for deportation, in Durham, North Carolina, on Thursday around 7:30 a.m.



This apparent ICE raid was met by a woman named Alisa Cullison who demanded to see a signed warrant from a judge.



The agents appropriately ignored her. pic.twitter.com/v2aewTKHof — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2025

The agents shouldn't have ignored her. They should have arrested her for interfering with law enforcement.

CBS reported on this deportation and tried to make the illegals seem like the victims, even though they were the ones who broke the law.



A pro-illegals group called “Siembra NC” said they got involved to dispel rumors.



What they’re really doing is trying to warn other illegals. pic.twitter.com/3qRA41ZudG — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2025

The illegal aliens are not the victims here.

The group @SiembraNC is basically an organization trying to thwart the efforts of ICE.



Siembra NC should be investigated by @ICEgov.



Are illegals working there? pic.twitter.com/Owj44AsWXY — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2025

They need to be investigated.

I wrote a detailed report about this organization https://t.co/PKdXnXXEak — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) February 16, 2025

Worth a read.

Exactly what you would expect her to look like. pic.twitter.com/9rnPCokPZ7 — DVinny84🇺🇸 (@DVinny84) February 15, 2025

YUP.

Just another stupid woman that doesn't care that they are here illegally and that's why they are getting deported, but wants to see a signed warrant from a judge to deport them.



What did we do to live in such a backward ass country? — SheepDog Society LLC (@SDSLLC_USA) February 15, 2025

We'll let the original poster answer this one:

We didn’t jail the Democrats after they cheated in elections. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 16, 2025

Or after riots or all the other crimes committed by groups preferred by the Left.

Alisa, the Boston transplant, should move back to the blue state she escaped from. — KCinQC (@qc_cin) February 15, 2025

Yes.

When you love foreign criminals more than your own neighbors... is that a disordered love, no love at all, or a blatant hatred of America?



Clueless Karens who make themselves enemies of the people are playing a dangerous game. https://t.co/9umFaFdMLL — CHARITY 🇺🇸 (@heycharity) February 16, 2025

It's so messed up.

People call me xenophobic because I want to deport all the illegals, and I take exception to that.



I also want to deport a lot of US citizens. https://t.co/ES40uajKKK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 15, 2025

Heh.

This made us chuckle.

Got to wonder how many illegals Alisa Cullison has living in her home. I mean, she expects the rest of us to pay for them. Lead by example. Take a few hundred into her home. https://t.co/cM74BOUDVj — FiredUp986 (@FUp986) February 16, 2025

She'd never do that. Remember how the Lefties who were asked to do so before the election scoffed at the idea?

Yeah, that.

Can’t wait for the first retard arrested for interfering with them. https://t.co/8YMNu1RjUi — T (@Trav_inMissouri) February 16, 2025

That'll be fun to watch.

'Cause we all know it's gonna happen.