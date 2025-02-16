If It Makes You Happy: Sheryl Crow Wouldn't 'Hang Out' With Her Tesla,...
WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See Their Warrants to Deport Illegals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Ah, Karens.

Can't live with them. Can't deport them along with the illegal immigrants they seem to love so much.

This video comes to us from North Carolina, where a nosy woman decided to inject herself into an ICE raid, demanding the agents show her -- a passerby -- the warrant.

The agents shouldn't have ignored her. They should have arrested her for interfering with law enforcement.

The illegal aliens are not the victims here.

They need to be investigated.

Worth a read.

YUP.

We'll let the original poster answer this one:

Or after riots or all the other crimes committed by groups preferred by the Left.

Yes.

It's so messed up.

Heh.

This made us chuckle.

She'd never do that. Remember how the Lefties who were asked to do so before the election scoffed at the idea?

Yeah, that.

That'll be fun to watch.

'Cause we all know it's gonna happen.

