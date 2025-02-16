'Completely Rudderless:' Former Fundraiser Lindy Li Pulls NO PUNCHES in Criticizing Democr...
WATCH: CBS News' Margaret Brennan Says Free Speech Caused the Holocaust
TRIGGERED: Watch Lefty Woman Lose Her Mind Over Guy's American Flag Cap
It's Only February and J.K. Rowling Has Found the Frontrunner for the '2025...
WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See...
If It Makes You Happy: Sheryl Crow Wouldn't 'Hang Out' With Her Tesla,...
This Week on Capitol Hill: Trump's Last Call for Hamas
Human Wet Blanket Neil deGrasse Tyson Says an Asteroid Might Hit Earth So...
'Like the String Orchestra on the Titanic': Mike Davis Schools 'the Cuck Caucus'
It's 2014 All Over Again: Two Individuals With Ebola Symptoms Hospitalized in New...
Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Democrats Immediately Oppose Anything President Trump Does'
Canadian Crowd Boos the National Anthem and Team USA Comes Out Swinging at...
Straight in Our Veins! Hakeem Jeffries SPEECHLESS as Jon Karl Shares Trump's MASSIVE...
Thar She BLOWS! Amy Klobuchar Completely LOSES It Melting Down in Tirade of...

Insufferable SCOLDS: Guardian Reporter Travels to North Carolina to Look Down Her Nose at Helen Survivors

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 16, 2025
Meme

British media outlet The Guardian is as Left-wing and propagandist as any so-called 'newspaper' out there. Actually, if you look at some of their past headlines, they're probably worse than most other outlets.

Advertisement

That's quite the achievement, really.

So you'll be not surprised to learn they've covered themselves in glory with their totally-not-biased coverage of the ongoing struggles in Western North Carolina:

Disgusting is putting it mildly.

Not only is it gross, but it's also hypocritical.

The Guardian is mocking them for believing in God while saying if we eat bugs and pay carbon credits, we'll magically save the planet.

In other words, The Guardian is also engaged in faith-based reasoning on climate change.

Today's conspiracy theory is tomorrow's fact.

Recommended

TRIGGERED: Watch Lefty Woman Lose Her Mind Over Guy's American Flag Cap
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Only the journalist class would think people who have lost everything would blame climate change.

They're privileged, coddled, and isolated from reality.

People trying not to freeze to death in the North Carolina winter (because Joe Biden abandoned them) don't care about 'climate change.'

Every major outlet should be forced to move their headquarters to a red state, and their reporters should be required to live there.

The reporting would change overnight.

They sure are.

Good. Nothing of value of would be lost.

Advertisement

And media deserve to fold because of this.

With contempt and mockery.

They are so utterly ignorant.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE GUARDIAN HURRICANE JOURNALISM NORTH CAROLINA THE GUARDIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TRIGGERED: Watch Lefty Woman Lose Her Mind Over Guy's American Flag Cap
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See Their Warrants to Deport Illegals
Amy Curtis
WATCH: CBS News' Margaret Brennan Says Free Speech Caused the Holocaust
Aaron Walker
It's Only February and J.K. Rowling Has Found the Frontrunner for the '2025 Bats**t Take of the Year'
Amy Curtis
Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp
Sam J.
'Completely Rudderless:' Former Fundraiser Lindy Li Pulls NO PUNCHES in Criticizing Democratic Party
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TRIGGERED: Watch Lefty Woman Lose Her Mind Over Guy's American Flag Cap Amy Curtis
Advertisement