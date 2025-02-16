Insufferable SCOLDS: Guardian Reporter Travels to North Carolina to Look Down Her Nose at Helen Survivors

British media outlet The Guardian is as Left-wing and propagandist as any so-called 'newspaper' out there. Actually, if you look at some of their past headlines, they're probably worse than most other outlets.

That's quite the achievement, really.

So you'll be not surprised to learn they've covered themselves in glory with their totally-not-biased coverage of the ongoing struggles in Western North Carolina:

🚨#BREAKING: The Guardian has just released an article where they sent a reporter to Western North Carolina and then SCOLDED Hurricane Helene victims for:



a) not understanding climate change

b) voting for President Trump

c) believing in God



This is absolutely disgusting... pic.twitter.com/nonWQzrYqv — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 16, 2025

Disgusting is putting it mildly.

This is an insane statement. Scolding Hurricane victims for believing Helene was an act of God...



This is so gross. pic.twitter.com/kYeHo7Xmwd — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 16, 2025

Not only is it gross, but it's also hypocritical.

The Guardian is mocking them for believing in God while saying if we eat bugs and pay carbon credits, we'll magically save the planet.

In other words, The Guardian is also engaged in faith-based reasoning on climate change.

Ah yes, it's all of the fossil fuel companies spreading conspiracy theories!!!! pic.twitter.com/8ks2rozWQb — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 16, 2025

Today's conspiracy theory is tomorrow's fact.

The Guardian is confused why the climate crisis is not top of mind for people WHO LOST THEIR HOMES?!!!!!



Unreal... pic.twitter.com/QlXAup8yEF — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 16, 2025

Only the journalist class would think people who have lost everything would blame climate change.

They're privileged, coddled, and isolated from reality.

People trying not to freeze to death in the North Carolina winter (because Joe Biden abandoned them) don't care about 'climate change.'

This is a vile, mean-spirited article from The Guardian.



Everything mountain-folk HATE about big city reporters is covered in this article.



This reporter is from New York City...https://t.co/zZKzgOJCjr — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 16, 2025

Every major outlet should be forced to move their headquarters to a red state, and their reporters should be required to live there.

The reporting would change overnight.

It’s sickening and pathetic. The @guardian is a sht rag. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 16, 2025

They sure are.

The @guardian will be closing up shop soon now that the USAID grift money will be stopped.



They're a bunch of communist tools. — SciroccoMark (@MarkCoffin14) February 16, 2025

Good. Nothing of value of would be lost.

The Guardian has sunk to a new low, politicizing a natural disaster and scolding victims for their beliefs.



This kind of elitist journalism is exactly what's wrong with the media today, they're more interested in pushing their agenda than actually reporting the news.



It's time… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 16, 2025

And media deserve to fold because of this.

It is the Guardian. They are basically a communist newsletter and should be treated as such. — Spock The Ripper (More Equal Animals) (@CrimsonPKing) February 16, 2025

With contempt and mockery.

When was the last time the UK had the type of natural disasters that occur on an annual basis here in the US? They have no conception of how vast this country is compared to their "kingdom", and how varied the climate & geography is here. Their opinions are ignorant. — But it's a Dry Heat (@DogsBczPplSuck) February 16, 2025

They are so utterly ignorant.