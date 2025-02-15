'HUGELY PROBLEMATIC': Democrat Mark Warner Tells His Party Their Cultural Disconnect Damages the Brand

Rachel Maddow Sort of 'Clarifies' Her Reporting on That Tesla Contract Awarded Under...
VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 15, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The Democratic Party knows they're in a bad position. Their approval rating is in the toilet, and they've been reduced to posting daily lists of what they 'did' to try and get some kudos from voters and positive media coverage.

They won't do the things they need to do to turn their party around. And we're fine with that.

But some Democrats are sounding the alarm bells in a futile effort to fix a party that's so broken.

Watch Senator Mark Warner explain why things are so bad for his fellow Democrats:

What have Democrats done since the election? Doubled down on gender ideology, screamed about DOGE being just like the Nazis, and basically lost what was left of their minds.

It's very true.

The blue cities where most Democrats live, they are surrounded by like-minded people who think radical progressivism is the future.

Politico will get this pushback for the rest of time.

They despise a majority of the country and don't understand why Donald Trump won.

Yeah, that interview was light on solutions.

And they don't want men in their daughter's locker room.

They will not get their act together any time soon.

Oh, don't sell them short. They'll probably attack him for this.

