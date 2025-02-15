'HUGELY PROBLEMATIC': Democrat Mark Warner Tells His Party Their Cultural Disconnect Damages the Brand

The Democratic Party knows they're in a bad position. Their approval rating is in the toilet, and they've been reduced to posting daily lists of what they 'did' to try and get some kudos from voters and positive media coverage.

Advertisement

They won't do the things they need to do to turn their party around. And we're fine with that.

But some Democrats are sounding the alarm bells in a futile effort to fix a party that's so broken.

Watch Senator Mark Warner explain why things are so bad for his fellow Democrats:

Dem Sen. @MarkWarner tells our White House bureau chief @DashaBurns that he thinks Democrats' brand is "really bad."



"Democrats' failure to connect on a cultural basis with a wide swath of Americans is hugely problematic," he said.#MSC2025 #MSCpolitico pic.twitter.com/LevXgtgpYF — POLITICO (@politico) February 15, 2025

What have Democrats done since the election? Doubled down on gender ideology, screamed about DOGE being just like the Nazis, and basically lost what was left of their minds.

So true. — Jean (@queens_parents) February 15, 2025

It's very true.

The American people will never accept radical progressivism. It's anti-American to the core. — JacobWi 🇺🇸 (@parallelprank) February 15, 2025

The blue cities where most Democrats live, they are surrounded by like-minded people who think radical progressivism is the future.

How are you all even posting after stealing our tax payers hard earned money? Aren’t you embarrassed to be in business? — SnowedN47 (@SnowWhite4007) February 15, 2025

Politico will get this pushback for the rest of time.

Because he’s (for once) right. The democrat party has become the party of Hollywood and New England academia. They don’t resonate at all with middle America..real America… blue collar America! Democrats believe whatever NYC or LA says, the rest of the nation should just fall in… — Christopher Prosch (@Pro1854) February 15, 2025

They despise a majority of the country and don't understand why Donald Trump won.

The sad thing is, he is speaking of a brand that he is a part of. He is the problem. Just talks and doesn’t create action. — I hold my own (@biggill37) February 15, 2025

Yeah, that interview was light on solutions.

Correct, 98% of parents DO NOT WANT TO CUT OFF THEIR CHILDS TESTICLES — Charlie (@ctsterling2990) February 15, 2025

And they don't want men in their daughter's locker room.

I dig at Democrats because we actually need a 2 party system for democracy to work. Get your act together! https://t.co/lWFHmZH6Th — Jean (@queens_parents) February 15, 2025

They will not get their act together any time soon.

The good news is they'll ignore him. https://t.co/3pxS9rRJCL — Jay Trott (@trottskyathome) February 15, 2025

Oh, don't sell them short. They'll probably attack him for this.