They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for Lame GOTCHA on Elon Musk

You're doing great, Lefties. Just great.
Keep this up. It's bound to help you win back voters. Or something.
"You know who else had a kid? That's right, Mussolini."— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) February 13, 2025
Reddit Moment pic.twitter.com/wFGAit7MmR
This is so tiresome but completely on-brand.
Mussolini is wearing pants in that picture. This writer is wearing pants. Guess this writer is Mussolini.
Getting close to, "You know who else drank water???"— Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) February 13, 2025
We've heard rumors Hitler drank water, too, so if you drink water, you're literally Hitler.
Or something.
They're going to go there at some point. They've already told President Donald Trump to take Hitler's advice on public funding of scientific research (no, really).
"ELON IS A FASCIST!"— Article 1, Section 8 🇺🇲 🎮🎗 (@Art1_Sec8) February 13, 2025
Fascism: everything inside the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state
If he's a fascist, he's terrible at it
So terrible at it.
Ghandi being a fascist. pic.twitter.com/mgZrW3qXek— ragekage (@KG76554) February 13, 2025
Even Ghandi was a fascist.
You think you know a guy.
So everyone who had a kid is now Mussolini? pic.twitter.com/8Hkfr5thVq— Alghero Man 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇻🇪 (@AlgheroMan) February 13, 2025
Yep. That's the standard now.
The sheer crazy pic.twitter.com/TIOMw6yLj7— Virginia Morgan (@dwnbythrvr) February 13, 2025
Nailed it.
"You know who else had a kid?" https://t.co/vuG8DKrEX5 pic.twitter.com/35GHnttfz9— MG Gandhi (@Anamakaha) February 14, 2025
Can never go wrong with Norm Macdonald gif.
It’s true. No one has a child since Mussolini. https://t.co/5AYA7iYRwy— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 14, 2025
Not a single kid since Mussolini.
About 85% of @reddit users should be institutionalized. https://t.co/3LsM6sNWWe— Mostly Peaceful Michael (@MichaelMercerX) February 14, 2025
And that's probably a low estimate.
These leftards are ridiculous https://t.co/v8W2uxW2q6— Helder MC (@helder_mc) February 14, 2025
Utterly ridiculous.
Oh no, I carry my son on my shoulders too! What a horrible person I must be. https://t.co/r1xo4MC5t0— Alex Jessup (@GimpyHandGuy) February 14, 2025
You, sir, are just like the Italian dictator.
Leftism is a suicide cult that absolutely hates families and children unless they can brainwash them into hating the body they were born in. https://t.co/RwJet8HQmu— Derek Fossier (@dfossier) February 14, 2025
No lies detected.
