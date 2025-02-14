Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to...
She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting...
If We Dismantle the Department of Education, No One Will Teach Us Babies...
President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding
Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker Is NOT Feeling the Brotherly Love As She's Booed...
Millionaire Comedian Bill Burr Reveals Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are the True Baddies ......
Point and Laugh: Desperate Democrats Will Try Resurrecting Defunct 'Office of Gun Violence...
Breaking: Multiple People Shot at Philly Super Bowl Parade
Alex Soros Shares 'Stupid and Repulsive' Take on How to Reduce Infant Mortality...
Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT...
JD Vance's EPIC Munich Speech TRIGGERS Chris Murphy SO MUCH He LOSES IT...
This Is Gonna Sting! Axios Focus Group Shows AZ Swing Voters Approve BIGLY...
'NOT Acceptable'! JD Vance's Reality Checks for Europe TRIGGERED Germany's Defense Ministe...
Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corrupti...

They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for Lame GOTCHA on Elon Musk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 14, 2025
ImgFlip

You're doing great, Lefties. Just great.

Keep this up. It's bound to help you win back voters. Or something.

Advertisement

This is so tiresome but completely on-brand.

Mussolini is wearing pants in that picture. This writer is wearing pants. Guess this writer is Mussolini.

We've heard rumors Hitler drank water, too, so if you drink water, you're literally Hitler.

Or something.

They're going to go there at some point. They've already told President Donald Trump to take Hitler's advice on public funding of scientific research (no, really).

So terrible at it.

Even Ghandi was a fascist.

You think you know a guy.

Yep. That's the standard now.

Nailed it.

Recommended

She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting NY's Illegal Alien Housing Funds
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Can never go wrong with Norm Macdonald gif.

Not a single kid since Mussolini.

And that's probably a low estimate.

Utterly ridiculous.

You, sir, are just like the Italian dictator.

No lies detected.

Tags: ELON MUSK KIDS REDDIT FASCISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting NY's Illegal Alien Housing Funds
Amy Curtis
Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT a Bad Idea
Grateful Calvin
Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to a HILARIOUS New Low
Grateful Calvin
President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding
justmindy
JD Vance's EPIC Munich Speech TRIGGERS Chris Murphy SO MUCH He LOSES IT in BIZARRE Anti-Trump/Elon Thread
Sam J.
Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting NY's Illegal Alien Housing Funds Amy Curtis
Advertisement