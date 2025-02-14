Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker Is NOT Feeling the Brotherly Love As She's Booed at Super Bowl Parade

Eagles fans are brutal. They not only booed Taylor Swift (giving Glamour a meltdown), but they've also thrown snowballs at Santa Claus.

They don't care, at all.

Before the Super Bowl, Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker had some trouble spelling the team's name.

“E-L-G-S-E-S EAGLES. Let’s go birds.”



— Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker

pic.twitter.com/e5UbuflG4k — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 22, 2025

And clearly, fans haven't forgiven her:

Hahahaha Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker, who famously couldn’t spell Eagles correctly, just got booed off the stage at the Eagles parade and had the whole crowd chanting “wrap it up.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2025

Watch:

Some Philly Eagles fans told their mayor Cherelle Parker to "Wrap it up, Wrap it up!!" towards the end of her #EaglesParade speech.



🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/bEiKZJtL3n — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) February 14, 2025

Oof. Tough crowd.

Eagles fans are ruthless 😂 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 14, 2025

Utterly ruthless.

😬 damn bc her speech wasn't terrible it was just a little long — Doms ❤️‍🔥 (@Domsdimo) February 14, 2025

Eagles fans DO NOT care.

She told them not to celebrate days ago



She's the ultimate heel in the city — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) February 14, 2025

In fairness, she told them not to shoot off guns in celebration. Apparently, fans took that personally.

She’s an illiterate fool. She gave a longer speech than the owner, gm and head coach. Just a freaking clown. — Bob A (@ba6116) February 14, 2025

She may be one of those people who love to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.

'PAY ATTENTION TO ME!' and all that.

Politicians continue to fundamentally misunderstand that their entire role at sporting events is to be seen and not heard.



The next one who understands this will also be the first. https://t.co/siMB4zyY1J — JAF (@JonFendler) February 14, 2025

There are so many things politicians don't understand.

Hahahahaha you gotta love Philly fans🤣 https://t.co/MNdvf1V3Jc — 🇺🇸 Teresa (@AmericanHere2) February 14, 2025

They're one of a kind.