They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for...
President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding
Millionaire Comedian Bill Burr Reveals Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are the True Baddies ......
Point and Laugh: Desperate Democrats Will Try Resurrecting Defunct 'Office of Gun Violence...
Breaking: Multiple People Shot at Philly Super Bowl Parade
Alex Soros Shares 'Stupid and Repulsive' Take on How to Reduce Infant Mortality...
Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT...
JD Vance's EPIC Munich Speech TRIGGERS Chris Murphy SO MUCH He LOSES IT...
This Is Gonna Sting! Axios Focus Group Shows AZ Swing Voters Approve BIGLY...
'NOT Acceptable'! JD Vance's Reality Checks for Europe TRIGGERED Germany's Defense Ministe...
Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corrupti...
White House's Valentine's Day Card Featuring Trump and Tom Homan Is a LOCK...
DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women...
NEVER Go Full MADDOW! Elon Musk Calls Rachel Maddow OUT for LYING About...

Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker Is NOT Feeling the Brotherly Love As She's Booed at Super Bowl Parade

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Doug Benc

Eagles fans are brutal. They not only booed Taylor Swift (giving Glamour a meltdown), but they've also thrown snowballs at Santa Claus.

They don't care, at all.

Before the Super Bowl, Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker had some trouble spelling the team's name.

Advertisement

And clearly, fans haven't forgiven her:

Watch:

Oof. Tough crowd.

Utterly ruthless.

Eagles fans DO NOT care.

In fairness, she told them not to shoot off guns in celebration. Apparently, fans took that personally.

Recommended

Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT a Bad Idea
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

She may be one of those people who love to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.

'PAY ATTENTION TO ME!' and all that.

There are so many things politicians don't understand.

They're one of a kind.

Tags: MAYOR PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SUPER BOWL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT a Bad Idea
Grateful Calvin
President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding
justmindy
JD Vance's EPIC Munich Speech TRIGGERS Chris Murphy SO MUCH He LOSES IT in BIZARRE Anti-Trump/Elon Thread
Sam J.
Millionaire Comedian Bill Burr Reveals Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are the True Baddies ... Just Not Him
justmindy
Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE
Sam J.
They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for Lame GOTCHA on Elon Musk
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT a Bad Idea Grateful Calvin
Advertisement