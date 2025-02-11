Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Millions of people watched the Super Bowl this past Sunday, and those who paid attention probably noticed two things: the crowd cheered for President Donald Trump and booed pop icon Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

Crowds boo people all the time. It's not fun to be on the receiving end, but it just is what it is.

But if you're Glamour, there's a much darker motive behind the booing. Or something.

My f**king God hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/pi4hI8FFlx — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 11, 2025

Seriously?!

Here's what Stephanie McNeal wrote (emphasis added):

Since Donald Trump took office, there have been several times I felt chilled by the rapid increase in misogyny seeping in our culture. But watching Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX booed by a crowd of thousands on Sunday night was a new low. It was just a football game, people might say. Or Swift— who is famously dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—got heckled by some rowdy Eagles fans excited to be at the biggest sporting event of the year. So? Don’t take it so seriously. In fact, the screen showed a new famous person—from Paul McCartney to Anne Hathaway and Lady Gaga—nearly every time there was a break in the play with virtually no response from the crowd. But I was there at the game. When Swift’s face appeared on the Jumbotron, an almost instant—and distinctly male— dissent erupted from around me. Swift, of course, was there to support her boyfriend, and was far from the only celebrity in attendance.

Her entire argument is that because the crowd, which she calls 'distinctly male', booed Taylor Swift and cheered Donald Trump, it's a sign that 'toxic masculinity' is back.

McNeal even reposted this idiotic comment on booing Taylor Swift:

i’ve realized how people feel about taylor is how they feel about girls and women in general. — everlarky 🤎 (@ofthemisery) February 10, 2025

Only people with the emotional and intellectual breadth and depth of a teaspoon think this. Taylor Swift is not representative of all women and girls, and what about women who -- like this writer -- aren't particularly fans of Swift?

Do we hate ourselves?

McNeal also undermines her entire premise by admitting (as highlighted above) the crowd showed two other women -- actress Anne Hathaway and singer Lady Gaga -- with 'virtually no response' from the fans in attendance.

So...if the audience hates women, as McNeal clearly believes, wouldn't they have also booed those women?

Maybe the issue is more complicated than 'mean men hate Taylor Swift.'

Who, by the way, is still worth $1.6 billion.

She didn't get that wealthy without having some male fans.

As a football fan the primary reason is simple Taylor was a @Chiefs fan. The large majority of the crowds was @Eagles fans. Note @Eagles fans are known for being passionate fans and will boo the other teams. Hell the @Eagles fan threw snowballs at Santa in the 70s. The old… — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) February 11, 2025

Also a possibility.

We mean, who throws snowballs at Santa except for Eagles fans?

Taylor swift was noticeably astroturfed by the left because they thought she’d be useful at the election. But recall several years ago in 2016, she said something slightly in favor of Trump and she was canceled. And brought back just a couple of years ago. — ❤Auntie Doodles❤ (@Queen0fcups) February 11, 2025

Advertisement

Remember how the Left hounded Swift for years to jump into politics? Then she did, and fans didn't like it because at least half of her fan base leans right.

This is also on the Left.

or it was just a stadium with a ton of eagles fans that decided to boo the woman that is associated with the Chiefs. But what fun is that — Justin (@bing19922009) February 11, 2025

That doesn't get clicks.

Shes never met real Eagles fans from Philly has she?

They literally boo and snowball assault Santa.

Another scare tactic from the ignorant and self absorbed MSM https://t.co/uLkgue0nKs pic.twitter.com/tUWobIBvGt — Land of the Free, Home of the Brave (@RemyVTR15) February 11, 2025

She has not.

Who cares. Also, it’s Philly people. They boo their own grandmother at Thanksgiving if she forgets to buy the hard stuff and the turkey is dry. https://t.co/Xw3mreBH0C — Politics of Dancing (@OSPublicPolicy) February 11, 2025

They would totally boo their grandma.

😂😂😂why do lib women embarrass themselves by writing these articles? https://t.co/dj52YqczSh — Wide Awake Tweets (@awakenedtweets) February 11, 2025

They've got to get paid so they can feed their cats.