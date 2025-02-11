'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About...
Double Standards: IL Cracks Down on Homeschoolers While Thousands of Public School Kids...
(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
FEMA CFO Reported Fired After Funneling $59 Million to House Illegals in Hotels...
Nicht So Gut: Watch Germany's Economy Minister Make Total 'Arsch' of Himself Trying...
Democrat Congresswoman Tells Crowd ‘We Have to F**k Trump’
Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes
Dear 'Temu Obama': No One Believes Hakeem Jeffries When He Says Exposing Corruption...
Marc Fogel is Coming Home: Russia Frees American Prisoner in Deal With Trump...
Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her...
A Puppet of the NGOs: Insightful Thread Points to the REAL Problem With...
PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump...
Dems Plan Elon Musk Impeachment While Media Panics Over 'Constitutional Crisis'
'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutiona...

Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 11, 2025
meme

Millions of people watched the Super Bowl this past Sunday, and those who paid attention probably noticed two things: the crowd cheered for President Donald Trump and booed pop icon Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

Crowds boo people all the time. It's not fun to be on the receiving end, but it just is what it is.

But if you're Glamour, there's a much darker motive behind the booing. Or something.

Seriously?!

Here's what Stephanie McNeal wrote (emphasis added):

Since Donald Trump took office, there have been several times I felt chilled by the rapid increase in misogyny seeping in our culture. But watching Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX booed by a crowd of thousands on Sunday night was a new low.

It was just a football game, people might say. Or Swift— who is famously dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—got heckled by some rowdy Eagles fans excited to be at the biggest sporting event of the year. So? Don’t take it so seriously.

But I was there at the game. When Swift’s face appeared on the Jumbotron, an almost instant—and distinctly male—dissent erupted from around me. Swift, of course, was there to support her boyfriend, and was far from the only celebrity in attendance. In fact, the screen showed a new famous person—from Paul McCartney to Anne Hathaway and Lady Gaga—nearly every time there was a break in the play with virtually no response from the crowd.

Her entire argument is that because the crowd, which she calls 'distinctly male', booed Taylor Swift and cheered Donald Trump, it's a sign that 'toxic masculinity' is back.

McNeal even reposted this idiotic comment on booing Taylor Swift:

Recommended

'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Only people with the emotional and intellectual breadth and depth of a teaspoon think this. Taylor Swift is not representative of all women and girls, and what about women who -- like this writer -- aren't particularly fans of Swift?

Do we hate ourselves?

McNeal also undermines her entire premise by admitting (as highlighted above) the crowd showed two other women -- actress Anne Hathaway and singer Lady Gaga -- with 'virtually no response' from the fans in attendance.

So...if the audience hates women, as McNeal clearly believes, wouldn't they have also booed those women?

Maybe the issue is more complicated than 'mean men hate Taylor Swift.'

Who, by the way, is still worth $1.6 billion.

She didn't get that wealthy without having some male fans.

Also a possibility.

We mean, who throws snowballs at Santa except for Eagles fans?

Advertisement

Remember how the Left hounded Swift for years to jump into politics? Then she did, and fans didn't like it because at least half of her fan base leans right.

This is also on the Left.

That doesn't get clicks.

She has not.

They would totally boo their grandma.

They've got to get paid so they can feed their cats.

Tags: SUPER BOWL TAYLOR SWIFT TIM POOL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE
Amy Curtis
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
Amy Curtis
Double Standards: IL Cracks Down on Homeschoolers While Thousands of Public School Kids Can't Read
Amy Curtis
FEMA CFO Reported Fired After Funneling $59 Million to House Illegals in Hotels in NYC
Brett T.
Democrat Congresswoman Tells Crowd ‘We Have to F**k Trump’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE Amy Curtis
Advertisement