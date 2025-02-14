Point and Laugh: Desperate Democrats Will Try Resurrecting Defunct 'Office of Gun Violence Prevention'

The Democrats really, really need a win. Politically speaking, they're in the desert without an oasis in sight.

It's funny because they've not done a single thing to right their ship. Instead, they've doubled down on supporting the most insane, out-of-touch, and unpopular positions, like demanding reparations. If you follow the Democrats on social media, they're posting their 'wins' frequently, which aren't really 'wins' so much as evidence they're losing, big time.

But they're not ones to give up, no matter how inane their plans are. So now they're reintroducing the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Because that will totally win back voters!

BREAKING: Rep. @MaxwellFrostFL and Senator @ChrisMurphyCT are REINTRODUCING the Office of Gun Violence Prevention because our lives are on the line. No more thoughts and prayers. We refuse to let politicians play games while our generation gets gunned down. Call your reps NOW. pic.twitter.com/w4xOkiUro3 — March For Our Lives ☮️🟧 (@AMarch4OurLives) February 13, 2025

Or not.

Introduce away. It won't exist again. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) February 13, 2025

At least not for the next four years.

Probably longer.

It will die in both the House and the Senate, as it should. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) February 13, 2025

It will (and should) die.

Chris Murphy says no gun law in the world would stop someone from doing something dumb with it.



So…exactly what is the point of your org besides grifting off well-meaning but ignorant donors? pic.twitter.com/Py2njJpdmZ — 🇺🇸Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) February 14, 2025

It's nothing but virtue-signaling. That's it.

Nailed it.

Shall not be infringed.



If you want to live in tyranny there are other countries like that. This is America and our right is guaranteed and protected.



Period! — Joshua Yoder (@MrJoshuaYoder) February 14, 2025

We've all seen what nations with gun control do to their citizens.

We won't go down the same path.

Not going to happen pic.twitter.com/x9ZLPYmXSh — PatrioticPirate (@PiratePatriot47) February 14, 2025

Never gonna happen here.

Your federal gun control slush fund was shut down for a reason.



We're not bringing it back.

Kick rocks. https://t.co/6zLjIKfCb6 pic.twitter.com/iSneTKSTVD — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) February 13, 2025

Kick all the rocks.

Cowards that won't go after the criminals. https://t.co/Q9tatbAZNu — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) February 14, 2025

It's never about going after criminals.

We're laughing, too.

Hah! Good luck even getting a committee hearing for the next two years 😂 https://t.co/Uocz8Mx7ib — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) February 14, 2025

They're gonna need it.