Point and Laugh: Desperate Democrats Will Try Resurrecting Defunct 'Office of Gun Violence Prevention'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 14, 2025
ImgFlip

The Democrats really, really need a win. Politically speaking, they're in the desert without an oasis in sight.

It's funny because they've not done a single thing to right their ship. Instead, they've doubled down on supporting the most insane, out-of-touch, and unpopular positions, like demanding reparations. If you follow the Democrats on social media, they're posting their 'wins' frequently, which aren't really 'wins' so much as evidence they're losing, big time.

But they're not ones to give up, no matter how inane their plans are. So now they're reintroducing the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Because that will totally win back voters!

Or not.

At least not for the next four years.

Probably longer.

It will (and should) die.

It's nothing but virtue-signaling. That's it.

Nailed it.

We've all seen what nations with gun control do to their citizens.

We won't go down the same path.

Never gonna happen here.

Kick all the rocks.

It's never about going after criminals.

We're laughing, too.

They're gonna need it.

