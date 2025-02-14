Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to...
If We Dismantle the Department of Education, No One Will Teach Us Babies Are Racist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 14, 2025
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

The Department of Education spends tons of money on DEI nonsense while a lot of kids in public schools can't read, write, or do math at grade level.

Yet the Left will tell us we can't possibly dismantle it, because it'll spell disaster for kids and public education.

Sure, Jan.

We mean, who will teach teachers that babies are racist? How would we ever survive without this brilliant insight?

Babies are not racist.

This ties nicely into the next post:

This is correct. That 'racism' is really a natural-born instinct.

We'd allow this. Also, thanks for the chuckle. We like money, too.

Ugh.

You'd think the 'party of science' would know this.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Nailed it.

Tags: BABIES DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION RACISM CHRISTOPHER RUFO

