If We Dismantle the Department of Education, No One Will Teach Us Babies Are Racist

The Department of Education spends tons of money on DEI nonsense while a lot of kids in public schools can't read, write, or do math at grade level.
Yet the Left will tell us we can't possibly dismantle it, because it'll spell disaster for kids and public education.
Sure, Jan.
We mean, who will teach teachers that babies are racist? How would we ever survive without this brilliant insight?
The Department of Education funded this training program for teachers, which claims that babies develop racial biases as infants and begin "attributing negative traits to non-dominant (non-white) races" by age 5.— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 14, 2025
They want you to believe that babies are racist. pic.twitter.com/H05pMDVOoN
Babies are not racist.
Babies do have "racist" tendencies.— Uberminch (@uberminch) February 14, 2025
This has been known for some time. Not just white babies, but all babies.
One of the jobs of civilisation is to train these, and many other, instincts out of people.
This ties nicely into the next post:
Babies feel safe around people that look like those that take care of them.— Jeremy Lindsey (@jeremyclindsey) February 14, 2025
Those people tend to look like the baby.
This is correct. That 'racism' is really a natural-born instinct.
Teachers should be able to sue for “cruel and unusual punishment” for having been forced to sit through this “training” and I’m not just saying that bc I am a teacher although I do like money.— Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) February 14, 2025
Recommended
We'd allow this. Also, thanks for the chuckle. We like money, too.
Yes, we are familiar with Kendi's greatest work, "Antiracist Baby."— Sue (@SusanK1717) February 14, 2025
Ugh.
Familial bias in babies is not racism. That's just evolutionary survival.— Emerald Apple (@AI_EmeraldApple) February 14, 2025
You'd think the 'party of science' would know this.
They want racism to permit everything because it falls right in with their divide us against each other ideology. Otherwise known as communism.— the bald libertarian (@freedombunkr) February 14, 2025
Ding! Ding! Ding!
Nailed it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member