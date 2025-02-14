If We Dismantle the Department of Education, No One Will Teach Us Babies Are Racist

The Department of Education spends tons of money on DEI nonsense while a lot of kids in public schools can't read, write, or do math at grade level.

Yet the Left will tell us we can't possibly dismantle it, because it'll spell disaster for kids and public education.

Sure, Jan.

We mean, who will teach teachers that babies are racist? How would we ever survive without this brilliant insight?

The Department of Education funded this training program for teachers, which claims that babies develop racial biases as infants and begin "attributing negative traits to non-dominant (non-white) races" by age 5.



They want you to believe that babies are racist. pic.twitter.com/H05pMDVOoN — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 14, 2025

Babies are not racist.

Babies do have "racist" tendencies.

This has been known for some time. Not just white babies, but all babies.



One of the jobs of civilisation is to train these, and many other, instincts out of people. — Uberminch (@uberminch) February 14, 2025

This ties nicely into the next post:

Babies feel safe around people that look like those that take care of them.



Those people tend to look like the baby. — Jeremy Lindsey (@jeremyclindsey) February 14, 2025

This is correct. That 'racism' is really a natural-born instinct.

Teachers should be able to sue for “cruel and unusual punishment” for having been forced to sit through this “training” and I’m not just saying that bc I am a teacher although I do like money. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) February 14, 2025

We'd allow this. Also, thanks for the chuckle. We like money, too.

Yes, we are familiar with Kendi's greatest work, "Antiracist Baby." — Sue (@SusanK1717) February 14, 2025

Ugh.

Familial bias in babies is not racism. That's just evolutionary survival. — Emerald Apple (@AI_EmeraldApple) February 14, 2025

You'd think the 'party of science' would know this.

They want racism to permit everything because it falls right in with their divide us against each other ideology. Otherwise known as communism. — the bald libertarian (@freedombunkr) February 14, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Nailed it.