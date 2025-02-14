Breaking: Multiple People Shot at Philly Super Bowl Parade

Today was the Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, there are reports that multiple people have been shot at the parade.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people have been shot during the Eagles Super Bowl celebration parade during a dispute



📌#Philadelphia | #Pennsylvania



At this time, numerous police officers are on the scene after a shooting during the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration parade, where… pic.twitter.com/23yuDwsOgB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2025

As always, this is a fluid situation, and we'll do our best to bring you accurate information.

Here are reports from Newsweek:

Local police said that two people were shot Friday as Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated their team's victory in Super Bowl LIX in Philadelphia's Spring Gardens neighborhood. Law enforcement said the shooting took place at 23rd and Spring Garden Streets, CBS News reported. The victims' status and what led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Here's some more from X:

Two people were reportedly shot in Philadelphia Friday as crowds gathered to celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. According to police, the shooting happened in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood. The status of both victims is unknown at this… pic.twitter.com/u1aM4H84qU — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) February 14, 2025

This was updated to three people.

🚨🇺🇸UPDATED: 3 SHOT AT EAGLES SUPER BOWL PARADE IN PHILADELPHIA



At least 3 people have been shot during the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration parade after a dispute broke out.



Police are searching for a suspect wearing a gray Eagles jersey.... in a sea of gray Eagles shirts...… https://t.co/B2DArxt4w0 pic.twitter.com/VSheoF757K — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 14, 2025

It will be difficult to find a suspect in a crowd of people wearing Eagles jerseys.

Not surprising at all I figured something would happen thankfully it was on three people instead of last year at the Kansas city Chiefs Super Bowl where 33 people got injured from the gun fire — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2025

That did happen last year.

We'll keep you update as more developments happen.