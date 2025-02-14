They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for...
Breaking: Multiple People Shot at Philly Super Bowl Parade

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:50 PM on February 14, 2025
AngieArtist

Today was the Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, there are reports that multiple people have been shot at the parade.

As always, this is a fluid situation, and we'll do our best to bring you accurate information.

Here are reports from Newsweek:

Local police said that two people were shot Friday as Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated their team's victory in Super Bowl LIX in Philadelphia's Spring Gardens neighborhood.

Law enforcement said the shooting took place at 23rd and Spring Garden Streets, CBS News reported. The victims' status and what led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Here's some more from X:

This was updated to three people.

It will be difficult to find a suspect in a crowd of people wearing Eagles jerseys.

That did happen last year.

We'll keep you update as more developments happen.

