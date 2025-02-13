Holy Insanity! Pastor Makes Blasphemous Claim During Worcester's Trans Sanctuary City Hearing (WATCH)

Whatever's going to happen in the city of Worcester, MA, we wish the normies who live in and around it the best of luck.

They're gonna need it.

Yesterday, transgender and 'gender diverse' individuals declared Worcester their sanctuary city, with the promise they were going to make it an 'unsafe space' for people who might have an issue with them parading their insanity through the city.

The hearing making Worcester their safe space is a treasure-trove of lunacy, it seems.

Like this pastor, who has very interesting thoughts on Jesus.

WATCH:

"The Jesus I know would be dressed in full drag." The enlightened clergy have no problem with a state-established religion. pic.twitter.com/tMMxKCLT8G — Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) February 13, 2025

Excuse us, but WTF?

She doesn't know Jesus.

So many people have gone so unrelentingly insane. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) February 13, 2025

Closing asylums was the first mistake.

Indulging this insanity is the second one.

Drag queens aren’t “vulnerable” and neither are people who make up imaginary genders. In the cultural competition of victimhood she’s a good example of falling off the edge into sheer sanctimonious clownery — Starla (@Iamjacobwright) February 13, 2025

Any group of people that can demand you use made up 'pronouns' to address them and can worm their way into your locker room by claiming to be a woman are not 'vulnerable.'

They're bullies.

I am not a christian but even i know the Jesus she is speaking of is not the same one that is in the Bible, ridiculous woman. — Jo (@hasitcometothat) February 13, 2025

She's utterly ridiculous.

Jesus ate with sinners (which is ALL of us) He didn't sin with them... — kStarr (@starr11063) February 13, 2025

This pastor doesn't believe in sin.

I didn’t even have to look at the heading. Seeing the female clergy told me it would be something blasphemous, and I was right. — Brett Hildabrand 🇻🇦 (@Brett4ks) February 13, 2025

It's absolutely blasphemous and heretical, too.

Excuse me?! What? “The Jesus I know would be dressed in full drag and would serve face”. Maybe try actually reading the Bible? https://t.co/9lXlDRirg0 — Tania Marshall 🇨🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿Psychotherapist Author (@TaniaAMarshall) February 13, 2025

She'd never do that.

They get exhausting, don't they? In all their ridiculousness.



Maybe use that direct line to the deities to ask God to stop putting babies into the wrong bodies, you insane moron. https://t.co/nC6OIMYsPX — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) February 13, 2025

Utterly exhausting.

This is evil.



She's using the church she represents to create her own religion which worships Satan in disguise.



And she's making it harder for other female clergy who work in an culture that is still massively misogynist and anti-woman.



Jesus respected women. He gave His… https://t.co/kHoy1Qf7U2 — Anna Maria Junus (@JunusAnna) February 13, 2025

Fair points. But this 'pastor' doesn't care if this damages women; she has an agenda, and that's Jesus in drag.

Actually...I'm no believer, but..



The Jesus I read about, would have healed the mental illness, porn & paraphilia addictions - so they could live as he/his Dad had made them.



Not as performative Cluster B types, camouflaged predators & spicy straights. https://t.co/Se5DifLoON — Mr.Man (@MrMan_returns) February 13, 2025

All of this.