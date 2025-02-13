KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the...
Joltin’ Bolton: Trump’s Gabbard Pick and Ukraine/Russia Peace Plans Makes Mustachioed Man...
California Scheming: Kamala Harris Leads Dem Party Pack in Golden State Governor’s Race...
The Guam Before the Storm: Yes, THAT Hank Johnson Is Calling Elon Musk...
Vehicle — No, ‘Asylum-Seeker’ — Plows Into Crowd in Munich
Oilfield Rando EXPOSES the NGO That Blamed Trump for Taiwanese Woman's Death After...
The Democrats Invoking Ted Kennedy to Take a Health Care Jab at RFK...
Hey, AG Pam Bondi, Bill Melugin's Got ANOTHER Vile Sanctuary State for You...
Shrieking Shrews on 'The View' Lose It Over Trump's First Month in Office
Adam Kinzinger FINALLY Admits Democrat Foreign Policy Led to Ukraine War, Botched Afghanis...
Bill Melugin Reveals Massachusetts' Infuriating Plan: Free Passes for Illegal Child Predat...
Bellwether? Minnesota Senator Tina Smith Is SECOND Democrat Who Won't Seek Reelection in...
American Supercarrier Collides with Merchant Vessel Near Egypt's Port Said
'So What?' Check Out How L.A.'s Petty Bureaucrats Are Making Rebuilding Homes Even...

Holy Insanity! Pastor Makes Blasphemous Claim During Worcester's Trans Sanctuary City Hearing (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 13, 2025
imgflip

Whatever's going to happen in the city of Worcester, MA, we wish the normies who live in and around it the best of luck.

They're gonna need it.

Yesterday, transgender and 'gender diverse' individuals declared Worcester their sanctuary city, with the promise they were going to make it an 'unsafe space' for people who might have an issue with them parading their insanity through the city.

Advertisement

The hearing making Worcester their safe space is a treasure-trove of lunacy, it seems.

Like this pastor, who has very interesting thoughts on Jesus.

WATCH:

Excuse us, but WTF?

She doesn't know Jesus.

Closing asylums was the first mistake.

Indulging this insanity is the second one.

Any group of people that can demand you use made up 'pronouns' to address them and can worm their way into your locker room by claiming to be a woman are not 'vulnerable.' 

They're bullies.

Recommended

Oilfield Rando EXPOSES the NGO That Blamed Trump for Taiwanese Woman's Death After Her Oxygen Was Cut Off
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

She's utterly ridiculous.

This pastor doesn't believe in sin.

It's absolutely blasphemous and heretical, too.

She'd never do that.

Utterly exhausting.

Advertisement

Fair points. But this 'pastor' doesn't care if this damages women; she has an agenda, and that's Jesus in drag.

All of this.

Tags: CHRISTIANITY JESUS MASSACHUSETTS SANCTUARY CITY TRANS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oilfield Rando EXPOSES the NGO That Blamed Trump for Taiwanese Woman's Death After Her Oxygen Was Cut Off
Amy Curtis
VASECTOMIES?! USAID Hearing Drops ALL the Receipts and WOW, It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought (Watch)
Sam J.
Shrieking Shrews on 'The View' Lose It Over Trump's First Month in Office
justmindy
Joltin’ Bolton: Trump’s Gabbard Pick and Ukraine/Russia Peace Plans Makes Mustachioed Man Mad and Sad
Warren Squire
The Guam Before the Storm: Yes, THAT Hank Johnson Is Calling Elon Musk a ‘Taliban Terrorist’
Warren Squire
Vehicle — No, ‘Asylum-Seeker’ — Plows Into Crowd in Munich
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oilfield Rando EXPOSES the NGO That Blamed Trump for Taiwanese Woman's Death After Her Oxygen Was Cut Off Amy Curtis
Advertisement