Hey, AG Pam Bondi, Bill Melugin's Got ANOTHER Vile Sanctuary State for You to Charge (WATCH)

The other day, we told you how the suspect in a Boston-area murder was an illegal immigrant released into the country by the Biden-Harris administration in 2022. That suspect tied up and beat sandwich shop owner Ilias T. 'Louie' Mavros to death in the basement of Mavros' Lynn, MA home.

But the problem in Massachusetts gets so much worse, reports Bill Melugin:

I’ve covered a lot of illegal immigration related stories around the country in recent years.



Massachusetts is the only state that frequently releases illegal aliens charged w/ aggravated child rape & refuses to cooperate w/ ICE on detainer requests for them. Even in other… pic.twitter.com/CDrFJnihrf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2025

The entire post reads:

Massachusetts is the only state that frequently releases illegal aliens charged w/ aggravated child rape & refuses to cooperate w/ ICE on detainer requests for them. Even in other sanctuary states & cities, I almost never see a lack of cooperation for child rape. In this case, a Guatemalan charged with 3x forcible child rape & 3x aggravated child rape was released on bail by Essex County, MA, with ICE Boston saying their detainer request was ignored & they were not notified of his release. During one of my embeds with ICE Boston last year, they arrested four illegal aliens charged w/ child rape in a single morning. All of them had been released by local jurisdictions with ICE detainers ignored. I asked a MA law enforcement source how this keeps happening there? And how does someone charged with so many counts of forcible & aggravated child rape even get bail in the first place? 'Welcome to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,' is the response I got.

Hey, Attorney General Pam Bondi: we've got another state for you to file charges against.

This past summer, in an operation on Nantucket Island, ICE arrested four illegal aliens who had all been charged w/ raping or sexually assaulting Nantucket children or residents. All of them had been released into the community with ICE detainers ignored.https://t.co/BcU3d4nm6u — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2025

Wow.

Democrats will put illegal immigrant rapists ahead of protecting children.

And here was my embed with ICE Boston in March 2024 when, in a single morning, they arrested four illegal aliens charged with child rape, all of whom had been released by local jurisdictions with ICE detainers ignored. This is routine in Massachusetts.https://t.co/EgCawKoKvC https://t.co/GUJZ5wl9gW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2025

It's shameful, and every Democrat who votes for this should be ousted from office.

At a minimum.

Public officials and law enforcement who release violent criminals like this who reoffend should be criminally charged with "aiding and abetting" the commission of a felony — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 13, 2025

If a normal citizen helped set these criminals free, they'd be charged with aiding and abetting.

Government officials should be, too.

I will never understand how anyone can put the well-being of illegal aliens before the health and safety of America's kids. Absolutely abhorrent. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 13, 2025

Don't forget: these are the same Democrats who screech about law-abiding citizens giving up their guns to 'protect kids.'

But they won't detain or deport illegals who rape children.

Make it make sense.

Massachusetts really does not want any federal funds. They prove it by continuing to work against the Trump executive department rules and regulations. They’re working against the federal government. That means they do not want their volunteering to give up all federal tax dollar… — Matthew J Sybrant (@MattSybrant6563) February 13, 2025

Cut them off. Not a dime until they comply.

As a lifelong resident of Massachusetts, that law enforcement officer’s answer is spot on. — Paul O’Brien (@Paul_L_OBrien) February 13, 2025

That's sad.

Do better, Massachusetts voters.

Massachusetts is openly defying ICE detainers for criminal illegal aliens charged with forcible and aggravated child rape.



In December, AFL warned Gov. Healey about the legal consequences for obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration law.



Lawlessness has consequences. https://t.co/AXZYa0tU17 pic.twitter.com/a8vkbmBVzG — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) February 13, 2025

As it should.

This isn’t about Republicans vs. Dems.



It’s about good vs. evil. https://t.co/zf0vLrsytC — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 13, 2025

And Massachusetts is evil. Downright evil.