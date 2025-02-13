Hey, AG Pam Bondi, Bill Melugin's Got ANOTHER Vile Sanctuary State for You to Charge (WATCH)

The Democrats Invoking Ted Kennedy to Take a Health Care Jab at RFK...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 13, 2025
The other day, we told you how the suspect in a Boston-area murder was an illegal immigrant released into the country by the Biden-Harris administration in 2022. That suspect tied up and beat sandwich shop owner Ilias T. 'Louie' Mavros to death in the basement of Mavros' Lynn, MA home.

But the problem in Massachusetts gets so much worse, reports Bill Melugin:

The entire post reads:

Massachusetts is the only state that frequently releases illegal aliens charged w/ aggravated child rape & refuses to cooperate w/ ICE on detainer requests for them. Even in other sanctuary states & cities, I almost never see a lack of cooperation for child rape. 

In this case, a Guatemalan charged with 3x forcible child rape & 3x aggravated child rape was released on bail by Essex County, MA, with ICE Boston saying their detainer request was ignored & they were not notified of his release. 

During one of my embeds with ICE Boston last year, they arrested four illegal aliens charged w/ child rape in a single morning. All of them had been released by local jurisdictions with ICE detainers ignored. 

I asked a MA law enforcement source how this keeps happening there? And how does someone charged with so many counts of forcible & aggravated child rape even get bail in the first place? 

'Welcome to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,' is the response I got.

Hey, Attorney General Pam Bondi: we've got another state for you to file charges against.

Wow.

Democrats will put illegal immigrant rapists ahead of protecting children.

It's shameful, and every Democrat who votes for this should be ousted from office.

At a minimum.

If a normal citizen helped set these criminals free, they'd be charged with aiding and abetting.

Government officials should be, too.

Don't forget: these are the same Democrats who screech about law-abiding citizens giving up their guns to 'protect kids.'

But they won't detain or deport illegals who rape children.

Make it make sense.

Cut them off. Not a dime until they comply.

That's sad.

Do better, Massachusetts voters.

As it should.

And Massachusetts is evil. Downright evil.

