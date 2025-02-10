Bill Melugin: Suspect in Boston-Area Murder Is Illegal Alien Released into USA by Biden Administration

Bill Melugin of Fox News reports that the suspect in the murder of a Boston-area citizen is an illegal alien let into the country at the Texas border by the Biden administration in 2022. Authorities say the Dominican illegal alien tied up Ilias T. “Louie” Mavros in his Lynn, Massachusetts home’s basement and bashed his head in.

UPDATE: I’m told the victim was a US citizen who was found tied up in his own basement with his head bashed in in an apparent home invasion robbery. Today, ICE confirmed my reporting below that the arrested suspect is an illegal alien caught & released at the border in 2022. https://t.co/yXvQnnoR4Q — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 10, 2025

SAY HIS NAME: Louie Mavros



He was tied up and kiIIed in his home in Boston by an illegal who came in 2022, released under the Biden DHS. pic.twitter.com/2waxsW3wBG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 10, 2025

Obituary for the victim - a local sandwich shop owner: https://t.co/lXcn25vEOA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 10, 2025

Posters are outraged that another American has died because President Joe Biden refused to close the southern border during his term.

The death toll from Biden’s border watch keeps climbing. How infuriating. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) February 10, 2025

Biden should be charged as an accessory to murder. — Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) February 10, 2025

Another lost American life because of Joe Biden’s open borders. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025

And the treasonous sanctuary cities who provide aid and comfort to the illegal alien monsters America Last Biden let roam our streets. — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) February 10, 2025

Commenters say these Democrat leaders, cities, and states should be held legally responsible when an American is injured or killed by an illegal alien they are protecting.

Posters blame the sandwich shop owner’s death on Massachusetts Democrats and Biden.

Isn’t Boston a sanctuary city? The mayor is responsible for this. — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) February 10, 2025

Massachusetts is a sanctuary state



Governor Healey is responsible also — DarkSkies🌛 (@MyBikeHasAFlat) February 10, 2025

More blood on Joe's hands he won't even bother to acknowledge, let alone try to wash away. — Scotty B (@ScottyB1256683) February 10, 2025

President Donald Trump, Border Czar Tom Homan, and federal authorities are working to undo the damage caused by Biden and Democrats. Even now Democrat sanctuary states and cities are actively elevating criminal illegal aliens over American citizens as the Trump administration tries to make arrests and implement mass deportations.