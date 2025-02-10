The Sack of DC: ‘Journos’ and Dems in Panic as ‘Big Balls’ is...
Air Attack: New Book Claims Iran Targeted Trump with Drones and Missiles on...
Listen, Larry: Elon Musk Responds to NYT Opinion Piece About DOGE by Five...
Daily Beast: Mental Health Professionals Seeing Larger Number of Democrats Citing Burnout...
Ben Rhodes Writes That 'This Isn’t the Trump America Elected'
Tom Elliott Posts Supercut of Media Blaming Trump for Spreading Disinformation About FEMA
VIP
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Serves Up a Heaping Helping of Hypocrisy
'Wankers!' Dean Cain and X Absolutely WRECK DC Comics Fan Account for Deceptive...
Mad Maxine Waters Calls Elon Musk a 'Thief' and a 'Gangster'
Oh, Shut Up! Anti-Theist Neil deGrasse Tyson Posts Another 'Hot Take' About Athletes...
Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Everyone Is FED UP With Woke Girl Boss Ad Nike Aired During the...
Obsessed: Brian Stelter Calls Trump ‘Inescapable’ After the ‘Trump Bowl’
Canadian 'Study' Confirms What the Rest of Us Knew Years Ago: Electric Vehicles...

Bill Melugin: Suspect in Boston-Area Murder Is Illegal Alien Released into USA by Biden Administration

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

Bill Melugin of Fox News reports that the suspect in the murder of a Boston-area citizen is an illegal alien let into the country at the Texas border by the Biden administration in 2022. Authorities say the Dominican illegal alien tied up Ilias T. “Louie” Mavros in his Lynn, Massachusetts home’s basement and bashed his head in.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Posters are outraged that another American has died because President Joe Biden refused to close the southern border during his term.

Recommended

Listen, Larry: Elon Musk Responds to NYT Opinion Piece About DOGE by Five Treasury Secretaries
Brett T.
Advertisement

Commenters say these Democrat leaders, cities, and states should be held legally responsible when an American is injured or killed by an illegal alien they are protecting.

Posters blame the sandwich shop owner’s death on Massachusetts Democrats and Biden.

President Donald Trump, Border Czar Tom Homan, and federal authorities are working to undo the damage caused by Biden and Democrats. Even now Democrat sanctuary states and cities are actively elevating criminal illegal aliens over American citizens as the Trump administration tries to make arrests and implement mass deportations.

Tags: BORDER DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Listen, Larry: Elon Musk Responds to NYT Opinion Piece About DOGE by Five Treasury Secretaries
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Sack of DC: ‘Journos’ and Dems in Panic as ‘Big Balls’ is Now Senior Advisor with State Department
Warren Squire
Everyone Is FED UP With Woke Girl Boss Ad Nike Aired During the Super Bowl
Amy Curtis
Ben Rhodes Writes That 'This Isn’t the Trump America Elected'
Brett T.
Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Listen, Larry: Elon Musk Responds to NYT Opinion Piece About DOGE by Five Treasury Secretaries Brett T.
Advertisement