Adam Kinzinger FINALLY Admits Democrat Foreign Policy Led to Ukraine War, Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 13, 2025
ImgFlip

Back in August 2022, supposed Republican and Never-Trumper Adam Kinzinger had no problem blaming then-former President Donald Trump for the botched, deadly Afghanistan withdrawal. Donald Trump had nothing to do with it; Joe Biden was in office (the adults were back in charge then, remember?)

And now Adam's back, tying the Trump administration's position on Ukraine to the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal:

Who was president in 2014, Adam? Please, tell us.

Here's a hint: not Donald Trump.

Also, during Trump's presidency, there were no new wars and really good progress on peace in the Middle East. Joe Biden undid all of that, the actual weak one here 

Aside from soy-boy Kinzinger, of course, who closed replies on his post.

Don't forget that Kinzinger got a pardon.

That's why he blamed Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump for it back in 2022.

We love how brutal X users are.

The perfect meme for this.

Undoubtedly, he'll demand American troops go over there and turn it into a full-blown world war.

Absolutely on-brand for Kinzinger.

He's a coward.

The 'flying gas station attendant' dig is funny.

Probably the smart play.

