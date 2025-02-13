Adam Kinzinger FINALLY Admits Democrat Foreign Policy Led to Ukraine War, Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

Back in August 2022, supposed Republican and Never-Trumper Adam Kinzinger had no problem blaming then-former President Donald Trump for the botched, deadly Afghanistan withdrawal. Donald Trump had nothing to do with it; Joe Biden was in office (the adults were back in charge then, remember?)

And now Adam's back, tying the Trump administration's position on Ukraine to the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal:

Mark my words maga, you abandon Ukraine and you will make the Afghanistan withdrawal, and the failure to act in 2014, look like brilliant strategy.



Trump will be seen as the worst president in history for foreign policy.



A weak weak scared boy — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 13, 2025

Who was president in 2014, Adam? Please, tell us.

Here's a hint: not Donald Trump.

Also, during Trump's presidency, there were no new wars and really good progress on peace in the Middle East. Joe Biden undid all of that, the actual weak one here

Aside from soy-boy Kinzinger, of course, who closed replies on his post.

Piss off you Anti-American Commie POS. There is NO reason for the US to be involved in this BS war.



Neither country has ANYTHING useful or positive to offer the rest of the world. It's all suck twisted Commies & Nazis.



But you already got paid and pardoned so.@AdamKinzinger https://t.co/94tBJS0oIF pic.twitter.com/wcZuVgB3lZ — Vinny Da Vinci 🏴‍☠️🏴🏴‍☠️ (@VinnyVinny6644) February 13, 2025

Don't forget that Kinzinger got a pardon.

Adam, are you suggesting that the Afghanistan pullout was a historic disaster?



Because that would be news considering that you endorsed the president who ordered it. https://t.co/xze46vrWvD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2025

That's why he blamed Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump for it back in 2022.

We love how brutal X users are.

The perfect meme for this.

Of course this retard doesn't offer any proposals for how Ukraine will reconquer Crimea or drive the Russians out of the rest of the Ukrainian territory it has conquered. https://t.co/iiOjjYoPsz — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 13, 2025

Undoubtedly, he'll demand American troops go over there and turn it into a full-blown world war.

Locked comments after gay and retarded post. Classic. https://t.co/eYKmdJ3ZGz — getawarrant (@getawarrant1) February 13, 2025

Absolutely on-brand for Kinzinger.

Adam: “Trump is a weak weak scared boy.”



Also Adam: (blocks all replies) https://t.co/zRijPqrvZS — verum obdurat 🌺⏳🌵⚔️ (@leucinedreams) February 13, 2025

He's a coward.

"A weak weak scared boy," says the flying gas station attendant who turned off the replies to his post. https://t.co/NlMUhSkP2p — J.T. Gilgo, Public Enemy Number Two (@TheNotoriousJTG) February 13, 2025

The 'flying gas station attendant' dig is funny.

Considering the people Adam hangs with were responsible for the Afghanistan withdrawal, the people of Ukraine should probably take Adam’s threats seriously. https://t.co/6QvTOZz4IT — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 13, 2025

Probably the smart play.