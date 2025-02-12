FLASHBACK: Video of Jon Stewart Grilling Deputy Secretary of Defense Shows Dems Did Care About Spending

If the Left were reasonable (and let's face it, they're not), they'd pause for a moment and re-think their strategy concerning DOGE and the work it's doing to root out fraud and wasteful spending.

It would be a huge political win for them and show they're serious about controlling our debt.

They can't do that, however, because it would legitimize Donald Trump and give him a win.

Instead, they've resorted to wailing like wounded cats. Don't misunderstand: this writer is perfectly fine with the Left continuing down the path of insanity. It will only help us in the future. But the Democrats want to, you know, win future elections, correct? So you'd think they'd come up with a new plan.

There was, however, a time Democrats did ask hard questions about spending.

Watch Jon Stewart grill the Deputy Secretary of Defense over the Pentagon's (repeated) failed audits:

WOW: A resurfaced clip shows Jon Stewart GRILLING the Deputy Secretary of Defense over the Pentagon’s repeated failure to pass an audit.



Where’s that energy now? This was from only two years ago.



“If I give you $1 billion and you can’t tell me what happened to it, that to me is… pic.twitter.com/Qb1iygtCVm — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 12, 2025

Stewart is correct.

She reminds me of Hilary Clinton the way she laughs off the question.



The uncomfortable laughter just shows the guilt IMO.



"I'm pretty sure I didn't cause it, hehe" 🤔🤔 — Barbie True Blue (@BarbieTrueBlue) February 12, 2025

The laugh is galling.

She’s laughing because she’s uncomfortable that Stewart asked legitimate questions—to which she had no answer for. Not what you want to see from a major government official. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 12, 2025

They're so used to media licking their boots that tough questions seem like an insult.

Great clip of Jon Stewart holding the Pentagon accountable for their financial recklessness



It's astonishing how some people only speak truth when it's convenient for them



We need more watchdogs like this, demanding transparency and accountability from our government agencies — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 12, 2025

Yes, we do. More of this and less of the endless vacuum of government spending.

Jon Stewart loved playing the tough guy when it was just theater.



Now that Musk and DOGE are actually digging into the fraud, he’s nowhere to be found — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 12, 2025

We suppose that's better than actively working against DOGE, but only marginally so.

This was 2 yrs ago. https://t.co/0Z0aSedXr0 — Turby (@Turby) February 12, 2025

Yes. What's changed?

It’s not wrong to ferret out corruption. https://t.co/9GrWiBirz9 — Sketchy McHooligan (@PaineBud) February 12, 2025

No, it's not. And whoever gets exposed - Republican or Democrat - so be it.

@jonstewart I hope you still support the auditing of the government even when the guy you hate is asking for it. https://t.co/PMSVSgYypD — Laurie Szczesny (@LaurieSez) February 12, 2025

It would be the ideologically consistent thing to do.

It's funny to fail audits and lose a billion dollars. Just another day at the office for our Fed Agency employees. https://t.co/kioeUseXhe — Samuel Wayne Meitzen (@rowdysst195) February 12, 2025

They genuinely believed the gravy train would never end and they'd never be held accountable for their mismanagement.

Whoops.