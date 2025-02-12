CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing...
Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out...
Dems' Humiliating Moment During Fiery DOGE Hearing
The Body Count Begins: Ghoul Lefty Uses Death of Woman in Thailand to...
WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: DOGE, Bill Belichick, and Droves of Democrats
See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell
Elon Musk Sees Sen. Schumer's Admission As Proof DOGE Is Making Progress (but...
BREAKING: DHS Claws Back the $59 Million FEMA Gave to a NYC Hotel...
VIP
They Got the Memo! Dem Rep Calls Elon Musk the Same Name Anderson...
BREAKING: Senate Confirms Tulsi Gabbard As Director of National Intelligence
Elon Musk Talks About Some VERY Old People Who Are Still Collecting Social...
Mask Off! CNN Panelist Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About What Should...
They're LOSING Their MINDS! CNN's Anderson Cooper Vulgarly Insults Chris Sununu On Air

FLASHBACK: Video of Jon Stewart Grilling Deputy Secretary of Defense Shows Dems Did Care About Spending

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 12, 2025
Townhall Media

If the Left were reasonable (and let's face it, they're not), they'd pause for a moment and re-think their strategy concerning DOGE and the work it's doing to root out fraud and wasteful spending.

Advertisement

It would be a huge political win for them and show they're serious about controlling our debt.

They can't do that, however, because it would legitimize Donald Trump and give him a win.

Instead, they've resorted to wailing like wounded cats. Don't misunderstand: this writer is perfectly fine with the Left continuing down the path of insanity. It will only help us in the future. But the Democrats want to, you know, win future elections, correct? So you'd think they'd come up with a new plan.

There was, however, a time Democrats did ask hard questions about spending.

Watch Jon Stewart grill the Deputy Secretary of Defense over the Pentagon's (repeated) failed audits:

Stewart is correct.

Recommended

Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out Ukraine Joining NATO
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The laugh is galling.

They're so used to media licking their boots that tough questions seem like an insult.

Yes, we do. More of this and less of the endless vacuum of government spending.

We suppose that's better than actively working against DOGE, but only marginally so.

Yes. What's changed?

Advertisement

No, it's not. And whoever gets exposed - Republican or Democrat - so be it.

It would be the ideologically consistent thing to do.

They genuinely believed the gravy train would never end and they'd never be held accountable for their mismanagement.

Whoops.

Tags: JON STEWART PENTAGON SECRETARY OF DEFENSE SPENDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out Ukraine Joining NATO
Grateful Calvin
CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing Room Access
Doug P.
The Body Count Begins: Ghoul Lefty Uses Death of Woman in Thailand to Attack Donald Trump's Cuts to USAID
Amy Curtis
See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell
Amy Curtis
Dems' Humiliating Moment During Fiery DOGE Hearing
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out Ukraine Joining NATO Grateful Calvin
Advertisement